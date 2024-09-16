Below is the resignation letter of European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton to Ursula von der Leyen. Apparently she pushed him out…

Dear President,

On 24 July, you wrote to Member States asking them to nominate candidates for the 2024-2029 College of Commissioner, specifying that Memb States that intend to suggest the incumbent Member of the Commission were not required to suggest two candidates. On 25 July, President Emmanuel Macron designated me as France's official candidate for a second mandate in the College of Commissioners as he had already publicly announced on the margins of the European Council on 28 June. A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me and offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College. You will now be proposed to a different candidate.

Over the past five years, I have relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above national and party interests. It's been an honor.

However, in light of these latest developments - further testimony to questionable governance - I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College.

I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.

