A Watershed Moment! Today We Celebrate The End of a VERY Unholy Alliance! Whoop Whoop!

The SPLC model - using private organizations to create enemy lists for government enforcement - has been studied and replicated by authoritarian regimes worldwide. In partnership with SLPC the FBI unconstitutionally singled out Americans who are pro-life, pro-family, and support biological sex distinctions as potential domestic terrorist U.S. has had enough - let us all celebrate todays HUGE win for freedom.

Today, October 3, 2025, marks a historic turning point in the fight for constitutional liberty in America. In a very AWESOME move the FBI Director Kash Patel officially announced the complete severance of all ties between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), finally ending what can only be described as an unholy alliance between federal law enforcement and a politically motivated private organization.

Director Patel stated unequivocally: “The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”

This may not make headlines in every mainstream outlet, but make no mistake - this is one of the most significant developments in the restoration of American constitutional governance in decades.

The termination of this partnership represents the dismantling of a sophisticated apparatus that transformed millions of law-abiding Americans into surveillance targets, destroyed countless lives through extrajudicial punishment, and fundamentally corrupted the mission of federal law enforcement.

This is the day we’ve been personally waiting for since 2014. After being placed on SPLC hate watch lists, labeled as extremists worse than terrorists, and subjected to years of coordinated harassment for simply knowing our constitutional rights, we finally see the machinery of persecution being dismantled. This isn’t just vindication for us - it’s liberation for every American who values freedom and soothes our souls, yes, IoJ co-founders Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie were personally targeted, this development means the world to us.

For those of us who experienced this targeting firsthand, this news brings profound vindication and order to such chaos. As we documented in our previous article, we were among those victims targeted by the Obama administration and SPLC in 2014, arrested and labeled as “domestic terrorists” for the simple act of asserting our Fourth Amendment rights under Brown v. Texas. Today, we share not only our personal vindication but the broader implications of this historic development for freedom worldwide.

The Architecture of Unconstitutional Surveillance

To understand the magnitude of this victory, one must first comprehend the scope and sophistication of the FBI-SPLC partnership. According to newly released Senate Judiciary Committee documents, this wasn’t a casual consultation arrangement - it was a systematic integration of SPLC’s politically motivated designations into federal law enforcement operations.

The evidence is staggering. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s investigation revealed that the FBI’s anti-Catholic Richmond memo was distributed to over 1,000 FBI employees nationwide. The FBI produced at least 13 additional documents and five attachments that used anti-Catholic terminology derived from SPLC sources. Most tellingly, one FBI agent admitted in internal correspondence: “[O]ur overreliance on the SPLC for hate designation [of traditional Catholics] is ... problematic.”

The partnership’s influence extended far beyond individual targeting. As reported by The Daily Signal, then-SPLC President Margaret Huang bragged in a 2021 donor meeting that “many agencies in the new Biden administration” reached out to “solicit our expertise” to “help shape the policies that the new administration is adopting to counter the domestic terrorism threat.” This wasn’t hyperbole - the Justice Department received briefings from the SPLC shortly after it added Moms for Liberty to its “hate map” in June 2023.

The Perversion of Law Enforcement

This wasn’t just inappropriate cooperation - it was a fundamental corruption of American law enforcement principles. The SPLC, a private organization with clear ideological motivations and massive offshore accounts, was given the power to effectively create enemy lists for federal law enforcement. They provided the language, the definitions, the target lists - and the FBI provided the badges, guns, and surveillance apparatus.

Consider the constitutional perversity: The SPLC’s “hate watch” lists, created without any due process, judicial review, or democratic accountability, became de facto federal watch lists. Americans were surveilled, investigated, harassed, and destroyed based on the political opinions of a private organization that admitted it doesn’t even monitor left-wing extremism. When asked about anarchist violence, they stated: “We’re not really set up to cover the extreme Left.”

This partnership corrupted every institution it touched. Corporations used SPLC lists to deny services. Banks closed accounts. Payment processors banned users. Social media platforms de-platformed voices. All because a private organization with a political agenda had been given the imprimatur of federal law enforcement approval.

The Sovereign Citizen Deception - SLPC & FBI’s Manufacturing Of “Domestic Terrorists”

Perhaps no aspect of the FBI-SPLC partnership was more insidious than the weaponization of the “sovereign citizen” designation. According to a 2014 survey of law enforcement, sovereign citizens were rated as the top domestic terrorist threat - ranked even higher than Islamic extremists. This absurd prioritization reveals how the partnership distorted threat assessments to target American citizens exercising constitutional rights.

The SPLC estimated that by 2014, 100,000 Americans were “hard-core sovereign believers,” with another 200,000 “just starting out by testing sovereign techniques for resisting everything from speeding tickets to drug charges.” These weren’t terrorists - they were citizens questioning government overreach, asserting constitutional protections, or simply refusing to comply with unconstitutional demands.

Our Personal Testament: We were among those targeted under this manufactured crisis. In 2014, we were arrested for refusing to provide identification after correctly citing Brown v. Texas, 443 U.S. 47 (1979), which unambiguously holds that police cannot demand identification without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. The Supreme Court stated: “The application of the Texas statute to detain appellant and require him to identify himself violated the Fourth Amendment because the officers lacked any reasonable suspicion to believe appellant was engaged or had engaged in criminal conduct.”

For knowing and asserting this precedent, we were arrested for “resisting arrest” - despite there being no underlying crime. Yes you read that right. NO crime, no force from us, but we allegedly resisted arrest.

We were immediately profiled as “domestic terrorists” and “sovereign citizens,” placed on SPLC hate watch lists that spread our names globally as extremists. The psychological warfare that followed - years of coordinated online harassment designed to break our spirit and deter others from asserting their rights - represents just one example of how this partnership destroyed the lives of thousands of Americans who dared to know their rights.

Think about the Orwellian nature of this: We were labeled “sovereign citizens” - a term the SPLC and FBI used to designate domestic terrorists - simply for citing a Supreme Court case that limits police power. In the twisted logic of this evil public-private partnership, our knowledge of constitutional law was evidence of extremism. Asserting your rights was proof you were a threat. Understanding legal precedent made you a terrorist.

The Richmond Memo Revelations Show Religious Persecution

The true depth of this unconstitutional partnership was exposed through the FBI’s Richmond Field Office memo targeting traditional Catholics. This wasn’t an isolated incident by a rogue office. According to House Judiciary Committee investigations, FBI analysts coordinated with the Portland, Milwaukee, and even London field offices in developing their targeting criteria.

The Committee discovered that the Richmond FBI actually spied on a priest who refused to violate priest-penitent privilege, investigating his background, monitoring his travel plans, and examining his credit card information. The memo proposed developing sources among Catholic clergy and church leadership to inform on parishioners.

Most disturbingly, the documents revealed that the FBI singled out Americans who are pro-life, pro-family, and support biological sex distinctions as potential domestic terrorists. The memo specifically cited the Dobbs v. Jackson decision and “the run-up to the next general election cycle” as key timeframes for concern.

Corporate Enforcement? The Parallel Public-Private Persecution System

The SPLC’s influence extended far beyond government agencies into corporate America, creating what can only be described as a parallel system of extrajudicial punishment. According to The Daily Signal, major corporations including Amazon, PayPal, Eventbrite, and Hyatt Hotels relied on SPLC’s “hate” designations to deny services and ban users. Donor networks worth billions pledged to keep charitable funds from reaching any organization labeled by the SPLC.

This corporate enforcement mechanism meant that Americans could be economically destroyed based solely on SPLC designations, without any due process, evidence, or opportunity to defend themselves. When the FBI partnership gave these corporate blacklists the imprimatur of federal law enforcement approval, challenging them became virtually impossible.

The Violence Inspired By SPLC “Definitions”

While claiming to fight extremism, the SPLC’s hate map actually inspired terrorism. In 2012, Floyd Lee Corkins II used the SPLC’s hate map to target the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C. He entered their headquarters intending to kill everyone inside, later confessing in court that he was motivated by SPLC materials. A security guard was wounded before Corkins was subdued.

Despite this terrorist attack directly inspired by their hate map, the SPLC refused to remove the Family Research Council from their list. This reveals the true priority - political targeting superseded even the prevention of violence.

Follow the Money - Multiple Financial Motivations To Target Right Wing Conservatives

The SPLC’s zealous expansion of “hate group” designations becomes comprehensible when examining their finances. According to IRS filings analyzed by The Daily Signal, despite its “poverty” name, the SPLC maintains an endowment exceeding $700 million, with more than $30 million held in offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Bermuda.

As documented by the Center for Immigration Studies, SPLC executives are compensated handsomely, with some earning nearly $400,000 annually. Originally, founder Morris Dees promised to stop fundraising once the organization reached $55 million in assets. When that goal was reached, he raised it to $100 million, then abandoned the promise entirely.

This massive wealth accumulation was built on the systematic expansion of “extremist” definitions to encompass mainstream Americans. Every new designation generated fundraising appeals, corporate partnerships, and government contracts. The suffering of targeted Americans directly funded their offshore accounts.

Statistical Fraud - SPLC Manufactures a Crisis

The partnership was predicated on demonstrably fraudulent statistics. While the FBI’s own data showed a 24.3% decrease in hate crimes from 1996 to 2010, with racial hate crimes dropping 41.9%, the SPLC claimed explosive growth in hate groups during the same period.

Most revealing, the SPLC admitted they don’t monitor left-wing extremism at all. When asked about anarchist violence during Occupy Wall Street protests, they stated: “We’re not really set up to cover the extreme Left.” Their “hate watch” exclusively targeted conservatives, Christians, constitutionalists, and anyone questioning government authority.

The Cover-Up & FBI’s Destruction of Evidence

When the partnership’s unconstitutional nature was exposed, the FBI engaged in systematic cover-up. According to Senator Grassley’s investigation, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate ordered the Richmond memo to be “pulled down” the same day it became public, resulting in “permanent loss of records related to the production of the memo.”

The FBI’s operational technology division was ordered to destroy an Excel document showing which employees had accessed the targeting materials. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray misled Congress, claiming the Richmond memo was “a single product by a single field office” when FBI leadership knew it involved multiple offices and had been distributed nationwide.

SPLC’s Model for Tyranny Has Global Implications & Holds Lockstep Together!

This victory resonates far beyond American borders. The SPLC model - using private organizations to create enemy lists for government enforcement - has been studied and replicated by authoritarian regimes worldwide. When the United States, the supposed beacon of constitutional democracy, engages in such practices, it provides cover for tyrannies everywhere.

The psychological warfare tactics deployed against us and countless other Americans - public defamation, economic destruction, social isolation, sustained harassment - mirror those used by authoritarian regimes globally. By terminating this partnership, America takes a crucial step toward reclaiming moral authority on human rights issues.

Why This Matters: The Restoration of Constitutional Governance

For those wondering why this development deserves celebration, consider what this partnership represented:

Privatized Persecution: A private organization with clear political bias was given power to direct federal law enforcement resources against citizens. Thought Crimes: Knowledge of constitutional rights, questioning of government authority, practice of traditional religion, or holding mainstream conservative values became evidence of extremism. Circumvention of Due Process: Americans were punished through corporate blacklisting and international defamation without trial, evidence, or recourse. Chilling Effect on Liberty: The fear of being labeled an extremist and targeted by federal law enforcement silenced countless Americans from exercising fundamental rights. Corruption of Law Enforcement: The FBI’s mission was corrupted from investigating actual crimes to surveilling and harassing citizens based on political beliefs.

The Path Forward: Ensuring “Never Again”

While we celebrate this victory, substantial work remains. Senator Grassley has pledged: “I’m determined to get to the bottom of the Richmond memo, and of the FBI’s contempt for oversight in the last administration.”

We at Interest of Justice call for:

Complete declassification of all documents related to FBI-SPLC cooperation

Criminal investigation of officials who destroyed evidence and provided false testimony to Congress

Comprehensive review of all cases where Americans were targeted based on SPLC designations

Restitution for victims whose lives were destroyed by this unconstitutional partnership

Legislative safeguards preventing future partnerships between law enforcement and politically motivated organizations

International acknowledgment of how this model has been used to justify persecution globally

A Personal Message from Us

To our fellow Americans who suffered under this partnership: Your persecution was real, your instincts were correct, and your vindication has arrived. You weren’t paranoid - you were systematically targeted by your own government for exercising constitutional rights.

To those who remained silent while we were targeted: Understand that this could have been you. The definitions of “extremism” constantly expanded. Today’s mainstream conservative was tomorrow’s extremist. Today’s traditional Catholic was tomorrow’s terrorist threat. No one was safe.

To the law enforcement officers who participated: We understand many of you believed you were relying on legitimate intelligence. Now that the truth is exposed, we call on you to help ensure this never happens again.

The Historic Significance of October 3, 2025

This date will go down in history as the day America began reclaiming its constitutional integrity. The termination of the FBI-SPLC partnership represents far more than a policy change - it’s a repudiation of over a decade of systematic persecution, a rejection of thought crime enforcement, and a restoration of the principle that law enforcement must serve justice, not political agendas.

Consider what this partnership accomplished: It transformed knowledge of constitutional rights into evidence of extremism. It made questioning government authority equivalent to terrorism. It turned prayer into surveillance targets and political beliefs into criminal profiles. Regular Americans - teachers, parents, veterans, people of faith - were placed on watch lists, subjected to surveillance, and destroyed economically and socially for nothing more than holding mainstream values or knowing their rights.

The SPLC’s own estimates claimed 300,000 Americans were “sovereign citizens” - but their definition was so broad it included anyone who questioned a traffic ticket or asserted constitutional protections. These weren’t terrorists; they were citizens who refused to bow to unconstitutional authority. And for that defiance, federal law enforcement marked them as enemies of the state.

Conclusion: A New Dawn for Constitutional Liberty

The FBI’s termination of its partnership with the SPLC represents more than the end of a corrupt arrangement - it marks the beginning of the restoration of constitutional governance in America. For over a decade, millions of Americans lived under a shadow of surveillance and persecution, not for crimes committed, but for beliefs held and rights exercised.

We know this darkness personally. We were arrested, defamed internationally as terrorists worse than Al-Qaeda, and subjected to years of harassment for citing Supreme Court precedent. Our names were added to hate watch lists that spread globally, marking us as extremists for the simple act of knowing our Fourth Amendment rights under Brown v. Texas. But we survived, we persevered, and today we stand vindicated that what they did to us and others was wrong!

This is a monumental victory for human freedom worldwide. When the world’s most powerful democracy weaponizes law enforcement against its own citizens based on political beliefs, it sets a precedent that tyrannies everywhere exploit. By ending this partnership, America finally takes a vital step toward reclaiming its founding principles and its moral authority as a beacon of freedom.

The message is clear: Government agencies that betray their constitutional oath will eventually face accountability. Private organizations that profit from persecution will eventually lose their power. And citizens who stand firm in defending their rights, no matter the cost, will eventually see justice.

Today, we don’t just celebrate the end of a dark chapter - we celebrate the resilience of constitutional principles, the power of truth over propaganda, and the ultimate victory of liberty over tyranny. This partnership terrorized millions of Americans for over a decade, but it has finally been defeated.

This is more than good news. This is a restoration of the very foundations of free society. This is proof that even the most entrenched corruption can be defeated. This is validation for every American who was targeted, every patriot who spoke out, and every citizen who refused to surrender their rights.

The unholy alliance between the FBI and SPLC is dead. May it never rise again. And may this victory inspire freedom-loving people worldwide to resist when government power is corrupted by political persecution.

The swamp is being drained. Justice is being restored. And America is remembering what it means to be free.

Dustin and Xylie are co-founders of Interest of Justice, dedicated to reminding governments of their duty under international law and establishing procedures to protect human rights.

For our detailed account of us being targeted by the Obama administration, read: Tulsi Gabbard Exposes That Barack Obama Put Americans On Secret Terror Watchlist For Opposing His Policies and a detailed article of us being targeted also here.

According to SPLC about themselves:

About the Southern Poverty Law Center The Southern Poverty Law Center is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people. For more information, visit www.splcenter.org.

