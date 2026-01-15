Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4d

Rotten toxic shit to the core, every single vaccine (and thousands of other "medicines") should be called what they are - death chemicals.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
4dEdited

Not to worry about RFK Jr having a negative reaction to this lawsuit. I would think he'd welcome it.

After all, if the Court actually follows the law, you will have accomplished what RFK Jr almost certainly would like to do himself, if not for the powerful and persistent opposition from political, pharmaceutical, and medical self-interests.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture