BREAKING LOCK STEP - What It Takes to Stop a Global Criminal Conspiracy

What exactly is Lock Step? Strip away the euphemisms and you're looking at a coordinated series of crimes—a conspiracy on a global scale designed to deny fundamental rights to billions of people simultaneously. The term itself comes from the 2010 Rockefeller Foundation document "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development," which literally outlined a scenario called "Lock Step" describing how governments would respond to a pandemic with authoritarian measures that never get rolled back. What we're witnessing isn't accidental coordination—it's the implementation of a pre-planned scenario that was openly published over a decade ago.

The coordination became even more obvious with Event 201, the pandemic simulation conducted by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019—just months before the COVID-19 scenario was announced to the world as a global pandemic emergency. This wasn't just a medical exercise; it included sessions specifically focused on controlling public opinion and combating "misinformation" during a pandemic. Participants discussed algorithms to monitor social media and ensure people "trust the information they find there." The Chinese representative even mused about countering rumors that viruses might be man-made—in October 2019, before anyone supposedly knew about COVID-19. You can watch the actual Event 201 sessions here to see exactly what they planned.

When governments move in perfect synchronization to implement identical policies that violate their own constitutions, when regulatory agencies abandon their protective mandates to serve pharmaceutical interests, when courts refuse to hear evidence that threatens approved narratives, that's not policy coordination. That's criminal conspiracy.

The question isn't whether Lock Step exists—we've all witnessed the impossible coordination, the identical messaging, the simultaneous policy reversals that defy logic and law. The question is whether anything can stop it. Can a court ever break Lock Step?

What would it take to dismantle a criminal conspiracy that operates across 194 countries simultaneously? Seriously.

The answer lies in understanding what Lock Step actually is. Lockstep is a series of crimes against humanity disguised as public health policy. When you systematically deny informed consent to billions of people, when you target vulnerable populations for experimental interventions without scientific justification, when you use emergency powers to bypass constitutional protections indefinitely, you've crossed the line from policy into criminality.

To be clear, crimes against humanity have a specific legal remedy of international criminal prosecution under Universal Jurisdiction.

But stopping Lock Step requires more than just prosecuting individual criminals. It requires establishing legal precedents that make future coordination impossible.

We can beat them at their own game!

Lockstep in Rule of LAW. Dominoes will FALL!

Right now, international organizations operate in a legal gray zone where they can issue binding recommendations while disclaiming all liability for the consequences. They can coordinate global policies that violate member states' constitutions while claiming they're just providing guidance. They can target vulnerable populations for experimental interventions while maintaining they have no responsibility for the outcomes.

This legal immunity is the foundation that makes Lock Step possible. Remove that immunity, and the entire coordination mechanism collapses.

Here's what it would take to break Lock Step permanently:

First, establish international legal precedent that organizations issuing binding recommendations bear legal liability for the consequences. This has never been settled in court—it's the foundational question that enables all the rest. If WHO issues global recommendations that cause harm, they should face criminal prosecution just like any other entity that causes systematic damage. No more legal disclaimers. No more claiming they're just advisors while simultaneously demanding compliance.

Second, reify and strengthen the Siracusa Principles for all countries, not just the 38 that currently recognize them. These principles establish the legal limits for emergency powers—when they can be declared, what they can restrict, and most importantly, when they must end. Right now, most countries have no enforceable limits on emergency declarations. Leaders can declare emergencies indefinitely without meeting any legal standard for justification. The Siracusa Principles provide that standard, but they need judicial enforcement mechanisms.

Third, establish universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity committed through health policy. When medical interventions are imposed without informed consent across multiple countries simultaneously, that transcends national boundaries and requires international prosecution. Currently, these crimes fall through jurisdictional gaps because they're coordinated internationally but implemented domestically with no treaty for Crimes Against Humanity existing at this point to establish a standard.

Fourth, create legal precedent that emergency use authorizations cannot bypass informed consent requirements, biomedical research laws or constitutional protections. The WHO’s EUL system has become a massive loophole that allows experimental interventions to be imposed on populations without the safety testing required for normal approval. This loophole enables the entire Lock Step mechanism by providing legal cover for systematic rights violations.

Fifth, establish that coordination between international organizations and member states to violate constitutional rights constitutes criminal conspiracy. When WHO coordinates with domestic agencies to implement policies that bypass legislative approval and judicial review, that's not legitimate governance—it's criminal conspiracy to violate constitutional protections.

These precedents wouldn't just apply to current cases. They would establish permanent legal barriers that make future Lock Step coordination impossible. International organizations would know that binding recommendations carry legal liability. Emergency declarations would face enforceable limits. Experimental interventions would require genuine informed consent regardless of emergency status.

The beauty of judicial precedent is that it creates permanent change without requiring legislative approval or political consensus. One court ruling establishing international organization liability would apply globally. One precedent defining the limits of emergency powers would constrain future declarations worldwide. One criminal conviction for crimes against humanity committed through health policy would send a message that resonates in every capital.

Out of 8 billion people affected by Lock Step coordination, we find it shocking that not one person or well funded organization has taken these fundamental questions to international criminal court. Everyone complains about the system, but nobody challenges the legal foundations that make the system possible. Everyone recognizes the coordination, but nobody demands criminal prosecution for the conspiracy.

Maybe that's because most people don't realize these questions have never been answered. Maybe they assume someone else is handling it. Maybe they think the system is too powerful to challenge. But Lock Step isn't invincible—it's just unchallenged. The legal mechanisms exist to dismantle it, but someone has to be willing to fund the fight and see it through to completion.

The criminals who created Lock Step are counting on our despair, our assumption that nothing can be done, our willingness to accept systematic rights violations as the new normal. They're betting that nobody will demand real accountability through international criminal prosecution. They're gambling that the questions enabling their criminal conspiracy will never be answered by a judge with binding authority.

They might be wrong. But only if we're willing to ask the questions that have never been asked and fund the cases that need to be filed.

Private Nuremberg Hearing Against WHO Goes Public Later Today

Here's what makes today different: In just hours, today, Interest Of Justice is releasing the Nuremberg Hearing that could finally break Lock Step. This isn't just another presentation—this is the hearing that WHO's own legal and ethics departments tried to avoid for years. After ignoring our disputes against COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests, WHO finally sent our case back to member states, triggering something unprecedented: a government hearing specifically about WHO's role in the global conspiracy.

Costa Rica's Vice President and Health Minister invited us to present evidence about WHO's experimental programs and treaty violations. What happened in that hearing room was extraordinary—government officials listening to documented proof of WHO's systematic targeting of vulnerable populations, their admission of having zero safety data, their abandonment of member states under court order.

The officials agreed with our evidence, called our testimony "very knowledgeable and helpful information," and promised careful consideration.

The officials actually LAUGHED with us that WHO kept inviting them to the treaty talks, but they weren’t interested and had been ignoring all the WHO messages!

Then they did exactly what WHO told them to do anyway.

This is why the hearing you'll see today is so crucial to breaking Lock Step.

We're the only organization, as far as we know, that has a formal legal referral to Member States from WHO ethics oversight department against COVID vaccines illegal experimentation.

We're the only ones who forced this dispute through WHO's own system and got them to send it to member states. Under WHO's own rules, "every dispute shall be settled"—but they're not settling their own dispute. They sent it to states, and the states won't settle it either because settling it means admitting the entire system is fraudulent.

When we talk about breaking Lock Step, we're not talking about winning a bunch of little battles. We're talking about going to the source of the problem, no matter how high they are or how scared we are, and saying: "You're damn experimenters. You're fraudulent criminals. And we're restoring the rule of law."

That's exactly what today's hearing represents. The evidence presented to Costa Rica's government is the same evidence that will be used in international criminal proceedings. The officials who heard this evidence and then conspired with the conspirators will face accountability. The WHO legal referral that they tried to bury will become the foundation for criminal prosecution.

Breaking Lock Step requires a Lock Step Vanguard—people willing to fund the fight that nobody else will take on. The criminals coordinated globally; our response must be equally coordinated and equally funded. They spent billions implementing their conspiracy; we need sufficient resources to prosecute it.

Lockstep will fail if we succeed.

They are Lockstep in LIES

We are Lockstep in LOVE

About Our Fight For What’s Right

Our beautiful, generous donors have self-funded this battle for four years, enabling us to file multiple strategic cases including the recent Costa Rica victory that positioned us perfectly for what comes next. The donors to date are HERO’s! The main case is now fully prepared and will definitely establish global precedent. The evidence is compiled, the legal framework is solid, and we have everything needed to move forward. But personal circumstances forced us to step back from fundraising, and we're essentially starting over to fund what comes next.

Filing Costa Rica is just the beginning. We have really been thinking and believe that to break Lock Step permanently requires establishing these precedents in international courts with universal jurisdiction—two additional major cases that our lawyer would normally never take on simultaneously. When he commits to these cases, he's not just handling legal filings—he's signing up for complex appeals, procedural challenges, and the kind of drawn-out battles that can consume years. He's asked for $100,000 annually to basically break even on both cases, which would allow him to pursue the criminal prosecutions and answer the fundamental legal questions that humanity desperately needs resolved.

We can file Costa Rica with what we have, and it's designed from the beginning to create global impact. But permanently dismantling Lock Step requires additional cases in other jurisdictions. There's only so much we can accomplish from national courts, even with our case structured for international implications. The precedents that could prevent future Lock Step coordination can only be established through international criminal prosecution.

Stay tuned for today's Nuremberg Hearing coming next post. Share it far and wide. Support this mission however you can—sharing, commenting, spreading the word, and yes, funding when possible. Lock Step will never be broken without a Lock Step Vanguard, and that includes everyone who believes in restoring the rule of law. Whether you share one post or fund one case, you're part of the movement. Support the fight to break Lock Step at nuremberghearing.org/donate. Because criminal conspiracies require criminal prosecution, and Lock Step won't prosecute itself.

