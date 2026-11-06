Eshleman v. Hegseth asks a federal court to make three agencies do duties the law already gives them. Their lawyer kindly confirmed he has every extensive paper and plans to ask for 30 more days. This upcoming extra month is a blessing and window to put a legal team in place, and the people reading this decide what happens in it.

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Help sue for DUTY to stop mRNA experiments!

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For years people have asked who would make the government answer for the mRNA shots in a courtroom. The answer to that question is due Monday.

The government’s answer in Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, is due Monday, November 9. Its lawyer is asking for 30 more days, and that month is the window. What happens in it is up to the people reading this.

IoJ founder Lady Xylie filed the case in federal court in Washington on May 5, 2026, pro se, in her own name, Xylie Eshleman.

IoJ is so small the organization couldn’t afford a lawyer for this case, and a nonprofit can’t appear in federal court without one, so she filed it herself because LAW MATTERS and so does taking action to enforce it! IoJ can enter too if we get an Attorney.

The Pentagon, HHS and FDA’s answer is due Monday, and the next 30 days decide if only Lady Xylie or a full legal team stands in court against them!

What the unprecedented case asks. A writ of mandamus is a court order telling a government official to do a job the law already requires. This case asks for two.

The Pentagon owes Congress a report. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Defense Department “may not conduct (directly or by contract)” any test of a biological agent on a civilian population. Medical research is allowed only with INFORMED CONSENT, and only after the Armed Services Committees get “a full accounting” of the plans 30 days ahead. Count I asks the court to make Secretary Hegseth file that report for the mRNA COVID shots.

FDA owes an answer. Under 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2), FDA has 180 days to rule on a citizen petition. Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 asks FDA to classify the mRNA shots as gene therapy products instead of vaccines. Those 180 days ran out on December 13, 2025. Count II asks the court to make FDA, and HHS Secretary Kennedy above it, rule.

What if she’s right? Lady Xylie argues the mRNA shots fit the law’s own definition of a biological agent, which covers any “bioengineered, or synthesized component” of a microorganism “whatever its origin.” If she’s right, then every emergency use authorization let the government do something Congress already banned, and nobody has taken that question to court until now. A Dutch court in Leeuwarden is weighing a similar question, where claimants argue the shots are indistinguishable from bioweapons. Her petition also asks the judge to keep the case for 90 days after ruling to expand the case past mandamus which can only force a duty. If the Pentagon’s report or FDA’s answer proves what she expects, she can bring an Administrative Procedure Act challenge in the same court. That’s how a case about two missing duties could lead to accountability for the past, more lawsuits, and a stop to future experiments on people who never consented. It’s a tricky legal move here - but it’s CORRECT.

The case is detailed and complex. The question it asks the judge is simple, though. Did these agencies breach the duties Congress wrote down in plain words? Yes it seems & the lawsuit alleges they EXPERIMENTED illegally with mRNA!

Served, and answered. Lady Xylie served the Pentagon, HHS and FDA incorrectly the first time. The government waited the full 60 days and claimed no proper service so Lady Xylie had to start over & served them the second time in September. She was nervous she’d missed a step, so she served them a third time on the last day of Judge Boasberg’s order to prove service. This week the government’s lawyer, an Assistant US Attorney in the Civil Division in D.C., wrote to her.

Here’s his email from today word for word, with his name and contact details taken out.

“Hello, I represent the defendants in Eshleman v. Hegseth, DDC 26-1543. We have received your “Verified Emergency Petition,” your memorandum of law, your declaration, and related papers. Due to my obligations to attend to litigation responsibilities in earlier-filed suits, as well as the voluminous nature of your filings, I plan to request a 30-day extension of our obligation to answer or otherwise respond to your complaint. If you have a position on our anticipated request, could you kindly let me know?” US Attorney

“We have received” is the line that brings the relief. On her first federal case, she served three federal agencies by herself, and every paper is now accepted.

With a case this extensive, there is no way that Judge Boasberg will not grant their request for more time so there's no reason to fight it and try to push it forward faster.

Also, it seems wise to get the extra time to try to raise the funds and get an attorney of our own so it seems like the universe is working on our side by this 30 day extension.

Her prompt reply.

“Dear Counsel, Thank you for letting me know. I don’t oppose a single 30-day extension of the defendants’ deadline to answer or otherwise respond. I would oppose any further extension. Please state my position that way in your motion. Could you tell me whether the defendants plan to file an answer or a motion to dismiss? Because the petition concerns potential harm to public health, if the defendants move to dismiss, I may ask the Court to set a faster schedule and decide the motion promptly. I’d also be grateful to know whether FDA expects to issue a decision on Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 during this period.” Lady Xylie

Time is of the essence. If the government’s own lawyer needs an extra month to get through these VOLUMINOUS filings, a lawyer on Lady Xylie’s side needs that month too. When the government files, it’ll be an answer or a motion to throw the case out. If it’s a motion, the opposition is due just 14 days later under the court’s Local Civil Rule 7(b). Things are heating up in the race to take mRNA off the market and win this mandamus lawsuit!

This is where you come in. Lady Xylie has taken the case as far as one person can. She built it and it took years quite literally, she wrote every page, served three federal agencies, and paid her own way with help from a few very special donors she can’t thank enough. She got the government to the table. The next stage is bigger than one person. It takes a legal team, and a legal team takes backers. These lawsuits don’t file or win themselves.

The case is so solid and extensive that we have a real chance to make a difference in the system and stop the evil biological agent injection experiments!

The plan is simple.

Back it up if you have the means. If you’ve ever wanted to be the person who made the difference in the fight over the mRNA shots, this is that moment. A gift of $10,000 or more to the IoJ Legal Fund can hire the right legal team before the government files in 34 days from today. It was due in 4 days and with 30 extra days that will go by VERY fast. The fund covers legal costs, filing fees and court costs, and every amount moves it closer and takes stress off when needed NOW. A general gift keeps IoJ running while the case moves. Bring a lawyer. If you know one who handles DC cases against federal agencies, send them this post. Most people won’t see why this case matters, but a lawyer will. Spread it. A case this big or important shouldn’t be this quiet. Please remember to share it far and wide. Pray, comment and give this case your energy & love!

If the backing doesn’t come in time, Lady Xylie will still answer the Justice Department, alone, on a 14-day clock and the donations will help her hire some legal help and focus as a legal team would have to using most hours of every day to do the best job and allow her to stop her other self employment for a while to concentrate. If enough funding is raised to hire an Attorney to take over fully, that is the most ideal option, and a ready legal team would walk into federal court taking over the whole case, and the question Congress answered in 1997 finally gets asked out loud plus all the other legal issues can get properly litigated FINALLY.

It’s a labor of love, so give only if and when it’s right for you.

Congress wrote these duties so the public would see the plan to experiment using bio-agents before anyone was tested, and get an answer from DoD when it asked a question. The Pentagon, HHS and FDA now have to answer these questions and 32 more in the Citizen Petition in federal court.

Whether they face a pro se woman alone or a full legal team is up to you, and the next 30 days decide it. LETS GO TEAM HUMANITY!

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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The legal fund is open now for you to support and become part of history!

Thanks for having my back in suing DoD, FDA and HHS over mRNA - you rock for helping make this happen properly! I really do need your help & appreciate you - Lady Xylie

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Related reading:

Read the IoJ Citizen Petition to reclassify the non vaccines and stop them off the market which the mandamus demands an answer to: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FDA-2025-P-1807

The case so far:

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! Sep 15 BREAKING: Chief Judge James E. Boasberg has GRANTED my Motion for Extension of Time in Eshleman v. Hegseth — and he did it the same day I filed it. I filed at 4:13 in the morning; by 1:49 that afternoon, the Court had ruled. Read full story

Why the shots are illegal (the petition series)

The history behind it