The legal precedent that could end international organization immunity

Share

Today September 27, 2025, For the first time in history, WHO, an international organization is being held in contempt of court for refusing to comply with national legal proceedings and court orders. READ FULL COURT MOTION IOJ JUST FILED BELOW

WHO Sued for Contempt! When International Organizations Ghost Court Orders We Must SUE THEM!

IoJ just filed something unprecedented in legal history: a contempt case against the World Health Organization for refusing to answer a court order.

Let that sink in. An international organization simply ignored a national court’s direct order to provide information about their operations in our country.

WE JUST SUED THE WHO FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT - DISOBEDIENCE TO THE JUDGES ORDER! You can help us kick WHO’s ass in this UNPRECEDENTED case!

Help Support IoJ Suing WHO!

What’s this all about IoJ?

How can WHO be sued? Isn’t WHO “immune”?

NO, WHO HAS DUTIES & WE NEED THE COURT ORDER ANSWERED BY WHO.

The court ordered WHO to produce documents about indigenous population data from their experimental programs, import records showing how many products were classified as “experimental,” and authorization documents for running medical experiments disguised as public health programs.

Instead of complying with the court order like any other entity would be required to do, WHO chose to ghost the entire legal proceeding.

When international organizations can simply ignore national court orders, constitutional government ceases to exist. If WHO doesn’t have to answer to courts, what other “global health” experiments can they run without any accountability?

This isn’t about vaccines or medical policy. This is about whether international organizations operate above the law in sovereign nations.

For the first time in history (we think - correct us if we are wrong), an international organization is being held in contempt of court for refusing to comply with national legal proceedings. This case establishes that national courts have authority over international organizations operating in their territory, that court orders apply to everyone including WHO, and that international immunity doesn’t extend to ignoring judicial proceedings.

We’ve posted the complete filing on our Sue the WhO Substack below so you can read exactly what we submitted to the court. No speculation, no interpretation - just the legal documents themselves.

This week we’ll be breaking down how WHO’s default creates legal consequences they never expected, what this means for other ongoing cases against international organizations, and the specific evidence they were ordered to produce and why they’re afraid to provide it.

International organizations have operated for decades believing they’re above national law. That stops now.

When courts issue orders, compliance isn’t optional - not even for the World Health Organization.

Stay tuned for the legal documents they never expected you to find.

READ FULL MOTION FOR CONTEMPT HERE ON SUE THE WHO SUBSTACK:

For those deep divers who want to read the whole court filing with major details.

Support constitutional accountability! Help fund the legal team that’s making international organizations answer to national courts for the first time in history.

Help Support IoJ Suing WHO!

FOLKS - THIS IS JUST ONE LAWSUIT

WE NEED YOUR HELP RIGHT NOW TO FILE THE GLOBAL CASE THAT CAN STOP THE WHO “VAX” EXPERIMENTS - WE ARE SO CLOSE! Donate To The Legal Fundraiser!

WE CAN BEAT WHO WITH YOUR HELP!

Help Support IoJ Suing WHO!

Share

Related reading about why we had to buckle up to sue the WHO today:

MORE INFO COMING NEXT WEEK - STAY TUNED - NUREMBERG HEARING PROJECT IS LAUNCHING IN A HUGE WAY. TYRANTS BE DAMMNED!