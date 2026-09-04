Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
Sep 5

120,000 quid? The UK government is all heart ❤️ — unlike the multitudes who failed the IQ test by lining up for the holy water 💉💦💀👹❤️‍🩹💔❤️‍🔥❣️

Reply
Share
3 replies by Interest of Justice and others
s r's avatar
s r
Sep 4

60% wtf...that's crippling and basically a death warrant! This goes to show how in cahoots our governments pos's are involved with this globalist scumbag cabul.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Interest of Justice and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture