September 4, 2026 - Interest of Justice

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A letter went around last week with Woody Harrelson and Rob Schneider’s names on it. It’s awesome. Dated August 28, addressed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, organized by the cardiologist Aseem Malhotra and signed by more than 160 doctors and scientists along with the film director Gurinder Chadha, the Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, and the former England cricketer Dimitri Mascarenhas. It asks Britain to investigate COVID vaccine injury and pause mRNA boosters while it does.

IoJ went looking at what actually happens to a letter like that in Britain.

Britain already ran the investigation as a full statutory public inquiry with the power to compel evidence. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 4 report on vaccines and therapeutics came out on APRIL 16 of this year. It states plainly that people were seriously injured and that people died. Then it looked at what those people actually get.

Here’s what they get.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme pays £120,000. One payment, flat, take it or leave it. To qualify you have to prove 60 percent disablement — and there’s no sliding scale underneath, so at 55 or 59 percent the answer is you get nothing at all to compensate your injuries! The £120,000 was set in 2007 and has never been raised.

The governments own inquiry said fix it and raise the cap at least in line with inflation, which puts it past £200,000. They suggested to index it annually and add tiers so injury below the cliff gets something. It used the words “as soon as possible.”

That was April. So IoJ went looking for the deadline.

There isn’t one.

Nothing in the Inquiries Act 2005 requires a government to answer an inquiry’s recommendations at all. Parliament noticed. A House of Lords committee recommended in 2014 that responses be published within three months, and the government replied that six months was more realistic. The Lords put the same recommendation back in 2024. In February 2025 the government marked it PARTIALLY ACCEPT and declined the three months again, writing that responses should come “as swiftly as possible” but that cross-government agreement “can take longer.”

Asked twice across eleven years. Declined twice. No clock was ever set.

So today, 141 days after a public inquiry found that Britain injured people and underpaid them, the Government isn’t late. It can’t be late. There’s no deadline to miss, and the first scheduled progress update isn’t due until NOVEMBER.

One thing needs to be clear, because it shows the conundrum. The same Module 4 calls the vaccine programme an overall success and credits it with saving roughly 450,000 lives in England. Both findings sit in the same document, from the same chair, on the same day — and that’s what makes the compensation finding so hard to wave off. The people who concluded the programme worked are the same people who concluded the injured are being underpaid.

No Government office or Official has had to say a word back. By design.

Now the part that matters, because none of this means signing things is pointless.

A letter does real legal work when it recites a specific duty and puts an official on NOTICE that the duty is unmet. That isn’t sentiment. In England a letter before claim is a required step under the judicial review pre-action protocol — you generally can’t get into court without sending one first. IoJ writes its letters and petitions that way on purpose, naming the statute and the obligation, because a document that establishes notice becomes evidence later.

Different instruments compel different things, and the trick is matching the instrument to the target. A petition on the UK Parliament site earns a written government response at 10,000 signatures and goes to the Petitions Committee for debate at 100,000. Comments filed into an open agency docket become part of the administrative record, and that record follows the agency into court. File a citizen petition with the FDA and 21 C.F.R. § 10.30 gives the agency 180 DAYS to answer.

IoJ knows that last one from the inside. IoJ filed a citizen petition with the FDA. The 180 days ran out and FDA never answered. That silence is what created our current case for mandamus, because an agency that blows a mandatory deadline can be hauled in front of a judge and mandated to answer to their duties in the laws. The petition is the reason there’s a lawsuit at all.

So sign things. Keep signing things. Just aim them at a duty, and make them say which one.

And to be clear about the letter that started all this — IoJ is genuinely glad it exists.

Getting 160 doctors and scientists to put their names next to a film director, a Wimbledon champion and two working actors is hard, and it got this in front of people who’d never have read a word about the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme otherwise. That’s something important. That’s the part most organizations can’t do at all, and everyone who signed it should be really proud of it.

The reason for laying out the legal requirements here is so the next one can be more impactful and achieve what it’s asking for. There is an obvious second letter sitting right there, and the people who signed the first one are exactly the right people to write it and send it. A follow-up wouldn’t need to ask for an investigation. It would point at the one that already happened, quote the Module 4 finding that people were injured and killed, quote the recommendation to raise the cap past £200,000 and add tiered payments, and ask the government to state a date. Written properly, citing the duty and putting the minister on notice, that’s a letter before claim under the pre-action protocol — and if no answer comes, the same signatories are standing at the door of a judicial review with the paperwork already done.

That’s the difference between a letter that gets publicity and a letter that gets answered by Governmemt. Same names, same publicity, one added section, and suddenly there’s a court at the end of it if nobody replies.

More has to be done here than anybody has done yet. The bright side is that good people are trying, and they’re trying out loud, and that’s where every one of these legal remedies starts.

Letters that name a duty put officials on notice. Filings make them answer. That’s the difference, and it’s why Interest of Justice is in federal court, to take it all the way to a Judge.

Today is my birthday, so I’m going to say my Birthday wish! IoJ’s pro se mandamus is filed against three federal agencies and covers more than one mRNA & covid shot issue, and every one of the defendants DoD, FDA & HHS has a building full of attorneys already on salary. Putting a genuinely good lawyer on our side runs somewhere around forty or fifty thousand dollars, and I’m not going to pretend the number is smaller than it is to take the weight off me pro se & hire a pro Attorney to take over.

I’m not asking anybody to write that check - unless it’s easy for you - then please feel free to do so. I’m asking you to pitch in whatever you can actually afford, and to let enough of us doing that add up to the thing not one of us could do alone. That’s how this gets won, by a lot of people who decided it mattered, each carrying a piece of it & we ensure we do what it takes to beat them. Long live Nuremberg Code and the quest to use law to stop illegal experiments!

Blessings and love - Lady Xylie - IoJ

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