Dear readers,

It’s us here at Interest of Justice.

Are you sick of the governments of Earth being out of control? Do you want to help rein them in?

Today we are sharing the Open Government Challenge that we are currently taking part in with the judiciary of Costa Rica (we are helping them clean up their act and inviting you all to join in your own country in one of the initiatives - except the climate one because there is a climate scam)!

Interest Of Justice Consults With Costa Rica Judiciary For the “Open Government Challenge” August 16, 2024

We are pleased to announce IOJ just met and “consulted” with the judiciary on Friday, August 16, 2024 and they have officially accepted our organization as a partner in this initiative.

Some of the topics proposed:

Civil Society Oversight

Role of Civil Society:

Civil society organizations play a crucial role in ensuring that the justice system remains transparent and accountable. They provide diverse perspectives and help identify potential conflicts of interest.

Ensuring Science Integrity

Open Science and Research Integrity:

Open science practices promote transparency and accountability in research, which is essential for maintaining trust in scientific advice provided to the judiciary.

Responsible research practices ensure that scientific evidence used in legal contexts is reliable and unbiased.

NO EXCUSES: If IOJ can talk the judiciary into working with us, and we are not mainstream at all, you can certainly convince any executive, Legislative or Judicial branch to work with you to reclaim your own governments!

Help Support IOJ In The Challenge

Whats Open Government? Well, it’s a program for government commitments that so far 75 countries have signed onto. They ask countries to submit programs and right now only 10 are open. The rest is up to us all to create!

Open government works on 3 pillars:

co-creation consultation validation

IOJ is not a big fan of the UN and it’s pretty clear the program is heavily involved with UN and UN concepts of a climate emergency and twisting the meaning of gender inclusion. However, if you think about it, it’s not a UN program, it was created by civil society and is to benefit Citizens and countries, not UN, so let’s make our own open government type programs and pitch them, or just join some of the following programs that are already open to participate.

Look, if we fail to act upon our governments, its obvious that the governments will act upon us, and that we might not like it. Reclaim your power and put your ideas to use for your government and fellow Citizens!

Is your country on the list? If yes, they already committed to working with civil society in open government. If no, you can ask your country to sign onto the OGP Open Government Program and commit to more inclusivity and participation.

Submit standalone commitments or nominate commitments in new and current action plans to the Challenge.

Discover model reforms, examples from across the Partnership, stories, and guidance on Challenge topics.

The OGP Steering Committee is calling on the open government community to channel their ideas and energy into lasting policy change to tackle current and future challenges in policy areas including:

Access to Information

Anti-Corruption

Civic Space

Climate and Environment

Digital Governance

Fiscal Openness

Gender and Inclusion

Justice

Media Freedom

Public Participation

Join hundreds of reformers around the world – in government and civil society – who are working to make their communities stronger, more open, participatory, inclusive, and accountable. Let us meet the moment and take on the Open Gov Challenge!

Support IoJ's Open Government Challenge

Malawi

Open Contracting and Beneficial Ownership Transparency

Malawi has begun work to strengthen its legal frameworks on public procurement and beneficial ownership. For example, the government has mandated the collection and publication of beneficial ownership data, passed regulations to implement this change, and launched a beneficial ownership register. The commitment also aims to require the use of beneficial ownership data in the public contracting process and transition to an online procurement system to prevent abuse.

This commitment connects beneficial ownership data with public procurement data for the first time in Malawi and makes such contracts available to the public, which would allow members of the public to see who is earning money from government contracts.

Challenge Theme: Anti-Corruption

Chile

Open Justice for an Open State

Chile committed to improving access to justice through civic participation initiatives, such as by increasing youth engagement and using plain language to communicate legal information. Key activities include piloting a participatory, conflict resolution program using judicial facilitators and creating multi-stakeholder “Regional Open Justice Units” to evaluate local perceptions of criminal justice and measure the public’s knowledge of how the system works.

The initiative seeks to transform perceptions of justice in Chile by fostering a multi-stakeholder strategy to enhance greater collaboration, transparency, and public understanding at the local level, ensuring a system that is both accessible and trustworthy.

Challenge Theme: Justice

Ukraine

Implement a Whole-of-Government Anti-Corruption Strategy

The government committed to implementing the new strategy in 15 priority areas, such as the lack of effective verification for beneficial ownership information. A key element will be monitoring the progress of implementation through a public platform.

This commitment can ensure that implementation of the whole-of-government anti-corruption strategy is done transparently, enabling public oversight and feedback on its progress.

Challenge Theme: Anti-Corruption

Learn more about this commitment here.

Brazil

Open Contracting for Federal Infrastructure Projects

The government committed to improving open contracting policies for infrastructure projects and increasing public engagement on project planning, implementation, and evaluation, such as by creating a permanent space for dialogue. The commitment will focus on increasing data interoperability and integration in the public procurement portal and disclosing information on all federal infrastructure projects.

This commitment has the potential to increase public engagement in public infrastructure contracts throughout the entire project cycle. It also uses a whole-of-government approach by coordinating reform with key sectoral ministries through the Comptroller’s Office.

Challenge Theme: Anti-Corruption

Colombia

Open, Accessible, and Inclusive Court Rulings

The government committed to increasing the public’s understanding of the Constitutional Court’s work, with a focus on youth and various Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities. This includes consulting the public on which judicial decisions to translate to plain language, publishing children’s books on their constitutional rights, translating court decisions on ethnic group protections into native languages, and publishing court rulings online for public scrutiny.

This commitment uses open justice approaches to increase understanding of what the Constitutional Court does, especially among vulnerable groups, and to encourage the use of data related to the court’s rulings.

Challenge Theme: Justice

Costa Rica

Reduce the Backlog of Court Cases

The government committed to reducing the backlog by publishing all court case data on its centralized Continuous Improvement Model platform, which will allow the public to monitor progress.

By opening case backlog data, this commitment can increase the public’s understanding of the judicial system and allow them to monitor progress, which are key elements to advancing open justice.

Challenge Theme: Justice

Learn more about this commitment here.

Finland

Strengthen National Dialogues

The government committed to increasing participation in national dialogues and simplifying the results to better shape public policy-making.

This commitment has the potential to expand this form of participation across a diverse set of government institutions.

Challenge Theme: Public Participation

Learn more about this commitment here.

Dominican Republic

National Strategy for Civic Space

The government committed to creating a national strategy for civic space to guarantee the rights to assembly, association, and expression.

This commitment has the potential to create an enabling environment for civil society and civic action.

Challenge Theme: Civic Space

Learn more about this commitment here.

