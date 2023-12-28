Help gather the 1,000,000 signatures needed!

The citizens group “Trust and Freedom” has successfully registered an OFFICIAL European Citizens Initiative and is seeking 1,000,000 signatures over the one year period ending on 28 November 2024.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at a meeting in Strasbourg, France, the citizens group Trust and Freedom officially launched their European Citizens’ Initiative.

If you are a citizen of any of the 27 member nations of the European Union, even if you are currently living outside of your home nation, CLICK HERE to sign the Citizens’ Initiative.

The Citizens’ Initiative calls upon the European Commission to

Uphold Human Dignity and the Recognition of Informed Consent We urge the European Commission to propose a recommendation as to propose the legal act for Members of State on the definition of informed consent, promoting the primacy of human dignity, freedom, and bodily autonomy within the European Union. Enhance Transparency and Empower Citizens We request the EC to introduce a legal act that enhances transparency and access to information in EU decision-making processes. Share

After 1,000,000 signatures are verified…

Trust and Freedom will present their initiative to the European Commission and during a public hearing in the European Parliament. The European Commission will decide what action it intends to take. The European Commission can propose a new law and send it to the European Parliament and the Council for approval.

SCROLL DOWN TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR DAILY ZOOM MEETING

The core effort behind this initiative is WORLDWIDE.

CENSORED!

Over the target on a remedy?

Trust and Freedom posted a video of their meeting in Strasbourg, France and it was nearly immediately censored by YouTube.

IOJ finds it far too dangerous to not get involved because a number of Members of the European Parliament spoke in support of an OFFICIAL European Citizens’ Initiative and here we find the video was nearly immediately removed by YouTube. This is an unacceptable depravation of their right to initiate and promote a peaceful initiative for a noble cause.

See the numerous rights being violated by this situation of censoring a Citizen Initiative: Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms

STAND UP TO THIS BLATANT ATTACK ON FREE SPEECH AND THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS BY BEING THE PERSISTENCE TO GATHER THE SIGNATURES THEY ARE TRYING TO PREVENT YOU FROM GATHERING IN MASS TO SIMPLY DEFINE INFORMED CONSENT:

Screw Youtube (directed by UN-WHO-WEF)

Beat em!!! Get the signatures!!! Get the initiative through!!!

Here is how you know this is IMPORTANT - It’s CENSORED!:

https://twitter.com/TrustAndFreedom/status/1734952901032755388

Please watch the video below…

CLICK HERE to watch the entire event on Rumble (censored by YouTube).

Below is a 2+ EDITED rundown of a bunch of calls

Download the graphic below and share it far and wide.

Share the image above on social media

and

print out the small flyers below and distribute them far and wide.

Download small flyer to distribute here:

Trust And Freedom Small Flyer 473KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please read the article below…

JAMES ROGUSKI

·

DEC 4

The Citizens’ Initiative calls upon the European Commission to Uphold Human Dignity and the Recognition of Informed Consent We urge the European Commission to propose a recommendation as to propose the legal act for Members of State on the definition of informed consent, promoting the primacy of human dignity, freedom, and bodily autonomy within the Euro…

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Regardless of where you live on planet Earth, please read the article below and participate in our efforts to craft model legislation WORLDWIDE.

JAMES ROGUSKI

·

NOV 29

SHARE THIS LINK: http://Informed-Dissent.com To all my readers… Over a month ago, I published a request for “volunteers” to participate in an absolutely enormous project. Since then, I have had hundreds of conversations with people around the world regarding the concept of…

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Regardless of where you may live, everyone is invited to attend our daily Zoom Meeting.

(please check for your time zone)

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76712187139?pwd=zX6MgUXTuGnH4I9rKTSmoOXHFoNPeH.1

7am New Zealand

8am Hawaii

10am Pacific

11am Mountain

Noon Central

1pm Eastern

6pm UK

7pm Central Europe Time

8pm Eastern Europe Time

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