Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Dec 28, 2023Edited

A million signatures?

Don’t get me wrong, but This seams to be a ridiculous plan designed to fail.

I am sure we are hundreds of millions opposing this insanity, but to get people to sign up to any petition now days, is like asking them to give out their personal information and sign them selfs in for the technocrats black list.

Marches, General strikes and cashless or credit card less protests are in my opinion the only tools left “beside pitch forks”

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
Dec 28, 2023

This is fantastic. Thank you!

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