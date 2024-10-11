We got an invite to this webinar last week and was too busy to attend, but it’s worth mentioning that it was to discuss “critical unknowns” in CAMEL MERS.

So many unknowns…

Yes BIG and CRITICAL unknowns, such as WHY are they even responding to “critical unknowns” in the first place? And why respond to critical unknowns with invasive application of countermeasures such as case isolation and contact tracing?

Let’s hear more about WHO’s urgent issue with CAMEL MERS!!!!! And all the “critical unknowns”…

Which “CRITICAL UNKNOWNS” about CAMEL MERS?:

THESE ONES: “CRITICAL UNKNOWNS FOR CAMEL MERS INCLUDE: understand its transmission patterns, severity, clinical features, and risk factors for infection.”

Broken down its CRITICAL that it is UNKNOWN:

understand its transmission patterns, severity, clinical features, and risk factors for infection.”

UMMM… So to summarize, it’s clear they know absolutely NOTHING.

BUT in response to this big nothing burger hypothetical situation of CAMEL MERS, with no evidence to support the hypothesis, the WHO and their Member States need to plan to add countermeasures for those pesky ‘critical unknowns”.

Ummmm… Are you all getting this circular absurdity that is otherwise known as WHO’s nonsensical MERS response? Its silly. Its actually insane.

Just wanted to keep you up to date because WHO said the webinar was URGENT due to “epidemiological” situations on CAMEL MERS…

UMMMM once again, URGENT situations that they know NOTHING about???

WAKE UP - THEY ARE LYING TO YOU

WHO EPI-WIN Webinar

13:00–14:30 CEST (Geneva time)

It was held a few days ago on Monday 07 October 2024

It’s over now, but you should know they discussed PURE NONSENSE, as explained below by WHO themselves.

DISCUSSING “CRITICAL UNKNOWNS” ON CAMEL MERS????? UH OK WTF

Understanding and Implementing WHO's MERS-CoV Investigation Protocols

Introduction:

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), first identified in 2012, is an emerging zoonotic virus with significant epidemic and pandemic potential. Dromedary camels have been identified as the animal reservoir for MERS-CoV. The emergence of this new virus has highlighted the need to understand its transmission patterns, severity, clinical features, and risk factors for infection. To address these critical unknowns, the World Health Organization (WHO) has developed several MERS-CoV investigation protocols. The data collected through these protocols will be essential to refine recommendations for case definitions and surveillance, characterize key epidemiological features of MERS-CoV, understand the geographical extent of its circulation in humans and camels, its severity, the spectrum of human disease, and its impact on communities. The findings will also guide the application of countermeasures such as case isolation and contact tracing.

Objectives:

Provide a comprehensive understanding of the WHO MERS-CoV investigation protocols, published in 2024 as part of WHO’s Investigations and Studies (Unity Studies).

Equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement these protocols effectively in their respective countries.

Enhance global preparedness and response strategies.

Speakers:

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Director, Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention (EPP), WHO HQ

Dr. Sophie von Dobschuetz,, EPP, WHO HQ

Dr. Anna Funk, University of Calgary

Dr. Elmoubasher Abu Baker Abd Farak, Member of OHHLEP

Dr. Ezzuddin Ahmad Okmi– PHA KSA

Dr Addullah Al Sayafi, WHO HQ

