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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Oct 21

Dear Lady Xylie, this video description is extremely well done. Thank you for assisting our efforts to show all who dare to look the evidence of group intent to harm us.

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William C. Douglass III MD, MS's avatar
William C. Douglass III MD, MS
Oct 21

Dear Lady Xylie,

I’m a physician and the editor of Duty to Dissent on Substack. We’ve been covering the Leeuwarden case in a daily series, Too Big to Believe (series hub), and tonight we’re directing our readers to your English-captioned stream for tomorrow’s hearing.

Thank you for making this hearing accessible to the English-speaking world. It’s exactly the kind of work this case needs. I’d welcome staying in touch after the hearing.

Series hub: https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/too-big-to-believe-the-covid-era

Campbell ("Camp")

William Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

DutyToDissent.Substack.com

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