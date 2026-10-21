The court has given us permission, and we finally figured out how to broadcast the Oct 22 Dutch covid case hearing live translated in English.

On Thursday 22 October, the District Court of the Northern Netherlands in Leeuwarden hears the case seven Dutch citizens filed against 17 defendants, sued personally — Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch State and more. It's case C/17/190788, more than three years in the making. Every defendant denies the claims.

The court streams the hearing in Dutch only. Interest of Justice has the court's permission to record and broadcast it, so we'll carry it live on YouTube with real-time English translation — you'll know what they're all saying as it happens. As far as we know, it's the only English live broadcast anywhere so share it far and wide to media and people who may care.

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When it starts

Stream opens 12.00 Netherlands · 11.00 London · 6.00 a.m. New York · 5.00 a.m. Chicago · 4.00 a.m. Costa Rica · 3.00 a.m. Los Angeles

The court starts half an hour later — 12.30 Netherlands, 6.30 a.m. New York.

Be part of the record. The live chat is saved with the recording, permanently. What you type while the judges hear this case stays with it for good, so come say what you think. The translation is machine-generated from the Dutch, so expect a few slips on names.

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What to expect Thursday

Both sides will make their case before three judges. Each party gets 30 minutes. The claimants asked for 120, and Gates, Bourla and two other defendants told the court 10 would be plenty. The court may ask questions. A verdict isn't expected on the day — the court has said it will announce the ruling later.

Gates, Bourla and the other defendants answer through their lawyers, and you'll hear every argument translated into English as it happens.

The defendants deny all the claims. The court has not ruled.

New film — Can they win?

If you haven't seen it yet and you're interested in the case, we made a new 38-minute film to talk it through with you. Can they win or not? What laws are they using, and what do they have to prove? Watch it before Thursday so you're fully briefed before the hearing.

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Jump to any chapter

Tap a time and the film opens right at that moment.

0:00 Not missiles, but microbes

1:01 What they have to prove

1:18 The Great Reset in a court ruling

1:37 2015 · Gates at TED

2:15 Amsterdam · who showed up for the defendants?

3:35 Event 201

5:24 The Milken Institute panel

7:19 Gates' two videos named in the case

8:27 The Great Reset launch

10:52 Schwab's book and Rutte's letter

13:20 Selling fear · Hancock's messages

13:55 The PCR test

16:54 The switch · the PREP Act

18:17 Sasha Latypova on the emergency door

19:27 Bourla · "these weapons"

21:13 Francis Boyle and the bioweapons law

23:12 The witnesses

24:42 Seven against seventeen

26:00 How a Dutch court reached Gates

26:42 Meet the seventeen

28:12 The law

29:55 The group · boys on a bridge

31:01 How they got here

32:28 The defence

34:03 The hardest two · intent and causation

34:32 Can they win?

36:40 Watch the hearing live in English

Short on time? Start with the 9-minute version — it’s up now.

What the claimants have to prove

This is a civil damages case. Nobody has been charged, indicted or arrested, whatever the viral headlines said. Under the Dutch Civil Code, the claimants must show a wrongful act (article 6:162). They also have to show the defendants are responsible for it, including where people acted together (6:166), and that it caused them real harm (6:106). You can read those articles yourself on the Dutch government's law site. And under Dutch procedure, whoever claims it has the burden of proof to prove it.

That's a high bar, and Thursday is where the arguments are tested in open court.

If you appreciate Lady Xylie getting up at 3 a.m. to bring you this livestream in English, please support the nonprofit work so it can continue. Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3), and every gift, share and subscription keeps us going, only if and when it's right for you.

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How did we get here?

For anyone who isn't familiar with the story and didn't catch the videos we put out this week, here's the history.

October 2024 — the court ruled it has jurisdiction over Bill Gates, rejecting his attempt to be dropped from the case, and ordered him to pay €1,406 in costs. We covered that fight, and the Gates videos the claimants cite, in our last video and post.

November 2025 — the court refused to appoint the claimants' experts as independent court experts, and it later refused to hear them under oath. It also ordered the individual parties to appear in person.

This August — the court set out how Thursday will run. Bourla may attend online, and no party will be shown on camera.

Last week — on October 14 the court admitted the claimants' amended expert video, with the experts' statements only. We covered it in Expert evidence admitted video below - share and watch it to see what the defendants are up against.

One of the seven claimants died in November 2023, aged 51, leaving three children. The court ruled the case goes on in that claimant's name.

All our Leeuwarden coverage, in one place: watch all below

Here's everything IoJ has put out on this case, so you can catch up before Thursday or share the piece that fits.

The 9-minute explainer

The fast version of the full film, from the TED stage to the courtroom. Read the post →

Watch on YouTube →

Bill Gates lost in Dutch court and could not get out of the case

The jurisdiction fight he lost in October 2024, and his own videos the claimants put in the case file. Read the post →

Expert evidence FINALLY admitted - THE SAGA TO GET TESTIMONY HEARD

The October 14 order letting the experts' video statements in, and more than three hours of what they told the court. Read the post →

And from the same week, the Contrail Con - BECAUSE GATES WON’T QUIT BS

Bill Gates flies private, and now he wants your airline to steer around contrails. Read the post →

This is analysis and commentary, not legal advice. Interest of Justice isn't a party to the Dutch case. IoJ's founder, Lady Xylie, filed the American sister case pro se, in her own name, so this one is close to our hearts.

Related reading

Florida sues Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla today for calling the COVID shot “safe” while hiding heart inflammation — Bourla answering for his public statements in a second courtroom.

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! — the American sister case. Lady Xylie filed against mRNA illegalities

Share the livestream far and wide, and be in the chat Thursday for history's sake. Whatever's said in that courtroom, we'll make sure you know it in English.

❤️ Keep this work going. Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit → interestofjustice.org/donate

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See you Thursday at 6.00 a.m. New York time. Looking forward to the hearing with you all!

— Lady Xylie – IoJ