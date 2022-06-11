What Happened?

The WHO International Negotiating Body (INB) is making a new pandemic treaty and in their meeting June 6-8, 2022 they considered including a small handful of CSO (including IOJ) on Annex E, which is an (empty) list of “other” relevant stakeholders in pandemic preparedness and response.

The “other” organizations on Annex E would get to vote like all the other “engaged” organizations and could be in subcommittees to actually be included at the same level as the larger organizations already filling the roster of Annex A-D (think GAVI, AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, WORLD BANK, ETC).

“Other stakeholders, as decided by the INB, invited to provide inputs to the INB (via an electronic portal, an open “hearing”, and/or a segment of a session)”

Interest of Justice is an “other” stakeholder as defined by the WHO’s INB. There are 45+ of us organizations in the “other” class as decided by the INB as far as we know… (Including our partners World Counsil For Health and Peoples Treaty, etc.) and apparently we are afterthoughts and not as important to the WHO as the organizations on Annexes A-D.

See the Annexes that currently exist here:

Annex A: United Nations and other intergovernmental organizations in effective relations with WHO 1. United Nations 2. African Development Bank and African Development Fund 3. Commission of the African Union 4. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations 5. Islamic Development Bank 6. International Fund for Agricultural Development 7. International Labour Organization 8. League of Arab States 9. International Organisation of la Francophonie 10. World Organisation for Animal Health 11. International Atomic Energy Agency 12. Pan American Health Organization 13. International Committee of Military Medicine 14. South Centre 15. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization 16. United Nations Industrial Development Organization 17. Universal Postal Union 18. World Intellectual Property Organization 19. World Meteorological Organization

Annex B: Observers 1. Holy See 2. Palestine 3. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance 4. Order of Malta 5. International Committee of the Red Cross 6. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies 7. Inter-Parliamentary Union 8. Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Annex C: Non-State actors in official relations with WHO The list of entities in official relations with WHO is available on the WHO website at: https://www.who.int/about/collaboration/non-state-actors/non-state-actors-in-official-relationswith-who

Annex D: Other stakeholders, as decided by the INB, invited to (1) attend open sessions of meetings of the INB, (2) speak at open sessions of meetings of the INB, at the co-chairs’ discretion, and (3) provide inputs to the INB (via an electronic portal, an open “hearing”, and/or a segment of a session) 1. Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator 2. Africa CDC 3. Africa Union’s COVID-19 Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) 4. Asian Development Bank 5. Caribbean Public Health Agency 6. Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) 7. Commission of the African Union 8. Commonwealth Secretariat 9. Council of Europe 10. COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) 11. Economic Cooperation Organization 12. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development 13. Health Ministers’ Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States 14. Inter-American Development Bank 15. International Air Transport Association 16. International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) 17. International Civil Aviation Organization 18. International Maritime Organization A/INB/1/7 Rev.1 4 19. International Monetary Fund 20. International Organization for Migration 21. International Shipping Federation 22. Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS 23. Medicines Patent Pool 24. Médecins Sans Frontières International 25. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights 26. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees 27. Organization of American States 28. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 29. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation 30. Pacific Islands Forum 31. Regional economic organizations 32. Unitaid 33. United Nations Children’s Fund 34. United Nations Development Programme 35. United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women 36. United Nations Environment Programme, including the Convention on Biological Diversity 37. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs 38. United Nations Population Fund 39. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East 40. United Nations Research Institute for Social Development 41. United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction 42. World Bank Group 43. World Food Programme 44. World Trade Organization Other stakeholders, as decided by the INB. The list may be updated by the INB, if so decided

Below is our “marginalized” Annex E status:

Annex E: Other stakeholders, as decided by the INB, invited to provide inputs to the INB (via an electronic portal, an open “hearing”, and/or a segment of a session) To be determined and agreed, if and as appropriate. Such entities could include, inter alia, academic institutions, civil society organizations, indigenous populations and communities, private sector entities, and individual experts (such as academic figures or independent technical experts).

Back to the story:

The INB was wrapping up their June 6-8 session when lo and behold, at the very last second Canada asked to amend the INB’s report!

Can you believe it?

Canada asked to amend the report to allow for extra time so us little folk civil society organizations (CSO's) can be included in Annex E and potentially even the sub-committees that actually make decisions to participate like World Bank, GAVI, etc.

CANADA said it was a “small friendly amendment” to leave it open ended rather than just 2 more weeks for member states to recommend civil society organizations for INB's sub-committees. Its a big deal to US!!!

To be precise the INB amendment proposed by Canada is amazingly wonderful because the INB met June 6-8 and decided there would be a mere “2 week extension” for Member States to provide input for agenda item 6 proposals from member states of entities to be included in Annex B of document A/INB/1/7 Rev 1, d for consideration and agreement. see: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb1/A_INB1_7Rev1-en.pdf

Canada added [to an open ended process with an initial] and deleted [to a] before 2 weeks.

It now reads “The INB agreed to an open ended process with an initial 2 week extension for Member States to provide their inputs with respect to Agenda item 6 proposals from member states of entities to be included in Annex B of document A/INB/1/7 Rev 1, d for consideration and agreement.”

Canada (IOJ’s unexpected new hero) wisely and courageously noted, “Canada just considers that this is a friendly amendment reflecting law and member states agreement that the process to engage stakeholders should be ongoing”.

Did you catch that above? Canada reminded the INB of both the LAW and MEMBER STATES AGREEMENT. Excellent!

At the end of the INB report on June 8th there was a vote and Canada’s last minute amendment was passed to leave it open ended & ongoing for states to recommend relevant stakeholders to Annex E to be included - rather than just a 2 week extension past June 8th!

THANK YOU CANADA!!!

THIS IS A MUCH BIGGER DEAL THAN IT MAY SOUND ON THE SURFACE.

Canadas last minute “small friendly amendment” leaves it open ended for adding Civil Society Organization’s (CSO’s) like ours on Annex E to allow us to participate and actually vote and discuss ideas that will add a counterbalance of ideas to the WHO and the Annex A-D “cheerleader stakeholders.

By adding “other” relevant stakeholders to Annex E such as Interest of Justice to have oversight with our Treaty Monitoring and Oversight Committee so we can bring scientific or legal challenges into the process, it will end the WHO’s closed feedback loop. The process will only be strengthened by including a wider range of inputs to actually challenge this INB process of drafting the new pandemic treaty and by allowing us to be honest and remind the WHO of the existing laws and their limited role and duties, to reinforce them rather than allow spurious changes in the new treaty or rule of law itself.

Thanks again Canada! Not everyone in Canada is related to Fidel Castro or a tyrant.

Some good people in Canadian government still advocate and stand up for rule of law!

Canada specifically made the amendment to reflect law of participation as a human right to health! Good job Canada!

We can still turn this around on the international law level!

Now Interest of Justice just has to figure out how to get a member state (Costa Rica) to recommend our organization to be on Annex E of document A/INB/1/7 Rev 1, d…

We are engaging the WHO and the CR government now to learn the process.

Can you IMAGINE if there was really only 2 weeks from June 8, 2022 to figure it out and get the recommendation from Costa Rica for IOJ to be included in the pandemic treaty discussions? The INB tried to do that and cut us off in 2 weeks. Thats just wrong on so many levels.

Engaging stakeholders needs to be ongoing by INB to engage us all, especially us smaller organizations, because we will all have a learning curve to meet so many rules and things take time!

The WHO really could do a better job of helping us to be included, but at least we now have ongoing time to figure it out. Not MUCH time as they barrel forward for us to catch up to all these decisions made without us… but just enough time to do what we need to do, and ONLY thanks to Canada.

In the end, this one move from Canada on June 8th, 2022 could potentially be the REAL GAME CHANGER - BUT ONLY if Interest of Justice and other CSO’s and others eligible for Annex E (such as individual experts) ACT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY.

OVERSIGHT.

INCLUDING WIDER IDEAS.

FILL IN THE EMPTY ANNEX E

BAM.

We will learn the correct procedure and announce the correct method for member states to recommend entities for Annex E and we will help to get as many CSO’s on the list as possible.

Interest of Justice is asking our partners to step up and get on that list by any means possible.

REMEMBER: Such entities could include, inter alia, academic institutions, civil society organizations, indigenous populations and communities, private sector entities, and individual experts (such as academic figures or independent technical experts).

If anything, we will figure it out, try to get on that list ourselves and on a subcommittee, in which we include the publics input through polls and questionnaires.

Its time to include us all! Thanks again Canada!

Canadas badassery is at 8:45 where they made the amendment to include us “other” CSO’s in an ongoing process. Watch the video of the INB resumed session here:

