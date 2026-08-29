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August 28, 2026 - Interest of Justice

BioNTech and Roche shut down one of their cancer trials today, and the reasons the companies gave raise a question neither of them has answered.

BioNTech won’t say whether cancer patients knew their trial was already failing.

BioNTech and Roche terminated the BNT122-01 trial of autogene cevumeran today over a survival imbalance they won't quantify. The study crossed its own futility boundary ten months ago.

The study was called BNT122-01, and the people in it had all been through the same thing. Each of them had colorectal cancer, each had undergone surgery to remove the tumor, and each had a blood test afterward showing that fragments of cancer DNA were still circulating in their bloodstream. That finding matters a great deal, because it means the disease has a meaningful chance of returning. These were patients living in the window between treatment and recurrence, and they had every reason to try something that might close it.

What BioNTech and Roche offered them was an experimental mRNA product called autogene cevumeran, developed jointly by the two companies. The theory behind it is that a personalized mRNA injection can teach the immune system to recognize the particular mutations in that patient’s tumor and destroy any cancer cells the surgery left behind. It is an appealing idea, and it is the reason a number of very sick people agreed to spend months of their remaining good health driving to clinical appointments.

Before a trial of this kind begins, the sponsoring company has to write its stopping rules into the study plan. One of those rules is called a futility boundary, and it works as a safeguard against wishful thinking. The company agrees in advance that if the results reach a certain point of discouragement, the study will be considered unlikely to succeed no matter how much longer it runs. Because the boundary is set before anyone knows how the trial will turn out, the company cannot quietly move it later when the numbers start going the wrong way.

BNT122-01 reached that boundary in October of 2025.

Trials like this one are watched by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, which is a panel of physicians and statisticians who are permitted to see the unblinded data while the study is still running. Their job is to protect the participants, and they have the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped. That board reviewed BNT122-01 after it crossed the futility line and concluded that the data were not yet mature enough to support a firm judgment, so it allowed the study to continue.

Ten months later, the same board reviewed the trial again and found something more serious. There was an imbalance in overall survival between the two groups, meaning that more people had died in one arm of the study than in the other. The board recommended that treatment stop and that the study be terminated, and BioNTech disclosed all of this in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What the company did not disclose is which group had more deaths.

It also did not disclose how many people died in either group.

Investors reacted to what little information there was, and BioNTech's share price fell somewhere between eight and ten percent depending on the measure, while Moderna's fell about six percent on the same day.

Between the October warning and todays shutdown, ten months passed, and during those ten months patients continued to receive the injection. That fact is what the rest of this comes down to, because there is a federal rule that governs exactly this situation.

The regulation is 21 CFR 50.25(b)(5), and it requires that when significant new information develops during a study, information that might reasonably affect a participant’s willingness to remain in it, that information has to be given to the participant. The obligation is not satisfied by publishing the finding in a medical journal years afterward, and it is not satisfied by telling shareholders. It has to reach the person receiving the treatment while that person still has the ability to make a different choice.

It is worth being fair about what happened here, because continuing a trial past a futility crossing is not automatically considered improper. Overall survival is a slow endpoint, deaths accumulate over years rather than months, and an early look at immature survival data genuinely can point in the wrong direction. Monitoring boards are supposed to make that judgment call in good faith, and BioNTech will almost certainly say that this one did.

Grant all of that, and a narrower question remains. Somebody in that study, in November of 2025, sat in a chair with a needle in their arm and a limited amount of good health left to spend. If that person had been told the trial had already reached its own threshold for probably not working, they might have spent those ten months pursuing a different treatment, or they might have spent them at home. BioNTech told the market that the futility boundary was crossed in October of 2025, and it has not said whether it told the patients.

There are only two possible answers, and one of them ends the story immediately. If participants were re-consented after October and given the new information, the company can say so in a single sentence and the matter is closed. If they were not, then a clear regulatory obligation went unmet for ten months inside a study that has now been terminated over a mortality imbalance the company will not quantify.

That refusal to quantify deserves attention on its own terms. BioNTech has stated that the termination was not driven by safety concerns and that no new safety signals were identified, and it has made those statements while declining to say which arm of the trial had more deaths. Pharmaceutical companies do not ordinarily conceal survival data that favors their own product. Favorable results are announced, presented at conferences, and built into investor materials. A survival finding that stays confidential is generally a survival finding that nobody wants read aloud.

The number will not stay private forever. Under 42 CFR Part 11, a sponsor is required to submit trial results to the public ClinicalTrials.gov registry, generally within one year of the study’s termination, and section 11.48 requires those results to include a table reporting all-cause mortality broken down by study arm.

The figure BioNTech is withholding today is a figure federal regulation will eventually compel it to publish.

Whether that requirement is enforced is a different question. The FDA has authority to issue notices of noncompliance and to seek civil penalties for missing results under 21 U.S.C. § 333(f)(3), and independent reviews have identified hundreds of trials that failed to report on time. Actual enforcement has been close to nonexistent.

The one-year clock on BNT122-01 began today, and what appears in that mortality table, along with whether it appears at all, will say more than any press release the company issues in the meantime.

Unsurprisingly BioNTech’s other study of the same product, in patients with pancreatic cancer, is continuing as planned.

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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