Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Frances Chambers's avatar
Frances Chambers
13h

Will this stop questions that today re often required to reply yes or no if one has benn injected for Covid?

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Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
14h

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/bill-gates-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-ordered-to-testify-in-dutch-covid-vaccine-injury-lawsuit/

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