It took a federal lawsuit and 29 exhibits to get FDA moving on the mRNA shot that BILLIONS of trusting people took. This week CBER, FDA’s biologics center, wrote again and asked IoJ founder Xylie Eshleman for her phone number. Her answer is “Here’s my number, and let’s talk about stopping mRNA experiments on people.”

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Your support is greatly needed and very APPRECIATED! Stop Covid Vaccines Now Legal Fund

FDA unsurprisingly didn’t move until it was sued. IoJ founder Lady Xylie filed Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 on June 17, 2025, asking FDA to classify the mRNA products under its own gene therapy definitions, with 31 more requests that follow from the answer. FDA’s rules at 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2) gave it 180 days. That ran out on DECEMBER 13, 2025. Nothing came. On May 5, 2026, she filed Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, in federal court in Washington, pro se, in her own name.

Four months later, on September 15, CBER finally wrote back. It cited 21 CFR 10.20(c), the rule that says a petition has to include every source it relies on, and gave IoJ ten business days to amend and add all evidence. IoJ filed an Amendment and Supplement on the last day, September 29 — 29 exhibits across nine files.

Final count when filed: IoJ sent in 2,530 pages of evidence that FDA, CBER and HHS just posted & now will need to thoroughly assess!

FDA finally posted it as FDA-2025-P-1807-0369. Now CBER wants a phone number, and I’m happy to report that things are moving for real in the IoJ fight to reclassify & stop mRNA by proving its an UNREASONABLY RISKY GENE THERAPY - NON VACCINE.

Why IoJ calls them illegal bio-agent experiments. Congress wrote a law about exactly this. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Pentagon can’t test a biological agent experiment on civilians without their INFORMED CONSENT, and it has to report to Congress before it does to allow for proper oversight. The Army signed the contracts that bought your first doses under Operation Warp Speed in breach of this duty and law. Count I asks the court to order the Pentagon to file the 1520a(d) informed consent report - when it cant be produced (because our previous FOIA proved they never filed it) she asked the court to retain jurisdiction and will then ask to declare it illegal and stopped. Count II asks the court to order FDA to answer the petition which is another avenue to stop the injections. The case covers all viable ways to stop the mRNA injections.

Under FDA’s own gene therapy guidance, products in that class come with up to 15 years of follow-up, DNA integration testing and tracking where the product travels in the body. FDA has never put its classification of these shots on the record & spuriously calls them vaccines when they do not act as vaccines - only acts as toxins.

The first rule of the Nuremberg Code is voluntary consent. That’s why this matters far past one courtroom. If a government can skip the report and skip the consent, every person on earth is a possible test subject, and the record IoJ is building is how the world finds out that’s what likely happened and how to prevent it from here out.

Both legal fronts are moving now. IT IS HIGH TIME FOR REAL ACTION!

The petition record is complete on FDA’s own docket, with FDA’s own posting date, so the agency can’t say it’s missing anything.

The lawsuit sits with Chief Judge James E. Boasberg, and the government’s first answer is coming up very shortly. IoJ will post the governments response the moment the docket shows it.

Support now, while it counts. I am carrying this huge case with no lawyer, because the Supreme Court held in Rowland v. California Men’s Colony that an organization can appear in federal court only through licensed counsel. There’s no legal team, no staff and no big donors. The next stretch, answering whatever the government files, is where cases like this live or die. If you pray, please keep this case and everyone who took these shots in your prayers. If you can help, the IoJ Legal Fund covers legal costs, filing fees and court costs, and a general gift keeps IoJ going while the case runs. It’s a labor of love. Share it far and wide, and give only if and when it’s right for you.

The big legal explainers are coming. There’s a lot here, this case and Citizen Petition is quite HUGE, actually covering 32 legal points to FDA alone, requests for laws to change and definitions to be addressed and legal duties by DoD, FDA and HHS to NOT EXPERIMENT ON US USING BIOLOGICAL AGENTS THAT CAN KILL…

I think they violated a lot of duties they still owe by law and so IoJ is breaking it all down point by point in a new video and Substack series. Each one will take a single piece, from the 32 requests in the petition to the two counts and the law behind each, and put the real document on screen so you can check it yourself. Subscribe on YouTube and here on Substack so you catch every one as they are released.

This case is probably one of the most important covid lawsuits filed yet, if not the most important and hardly anyone knows it is in process. Thanks for caring & sharing!

Consent is the line the world drew in 1947, and Congress wrote it into federal law in 1997. The law does not enforce itself - it takes bravery and lawsuits to make it happen.

The people who took these shots deserve to know whether DoD & FDA’s Operation Warp Speed warped the WRITTEN LAW PROHIBITING THESE mRNA TOXIC INJECTIONS.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Share Join this fight NOW! You can be a hero to give to the IoJ Legal Fund right now when it helps most for helping Lady Xylie cover the legal costs, filing fees and court costs in Eshleman v. Hegseth, make a general gift, or become a paid subscriber to keep IoJ going as a non profit labor of love. Only if and when it’s right for you. Your support makes a really big difference to take all the weight off me alone. The governments reply is due soon (in DAYS) and Im honestly pretty stressed that I haven’t raised all the funds needed for an Attorney to fully take over the main lawsuit. I hope you agree that I should have ample support so I do not have to do all the legal work and also fund it myself - especially since this is a huge lawsuit against DoD, FDA & HHS & I get NO benefit if I win - except to enforce laws and redefine the shots correctly as NOT VACCINES to stop them for humanity & help save lives from harm! If you are able to gift a large donation this is a VERY worthy cause to invest in! Please give as much as you can, and share it. Fund it like it matters. It does. Thank you. Every gift is deeply appreciated, because we’re all in this together. — Lady Xylie – IoJ Stop Covid Vaccines Now Legal Fund

Comment below with the first question you’d want CBER to answer on that call!

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Related reading: Mandate Gov DUTIES!!!

mRNA is violating serious duties and we are going to hold the government to the law