CDC has hit a new low.

You thought it could not get lower but get ready to limbo!

Lowest of all the lows…

It’s just so horrible for CDC’s image. Let’s face it, theres really no coming back from this CDC. Public trust. Kaput.

heres the story: A reporter, Tom Shimabukuro received a FOIA of an email at the CDC talking about a vaccine injured man named Robert Edmonds, PhD. Robert Edmonds, PhD

According to Robert Edmonds, PhD twitter page (Halloween 2022), Robert had initially communicated about J&J's trial data with Tom, trying to share IRB approved survey data collected by a University of Arizona tinnitus researcher that had not been published.

This response is a forward from the CDC Safety office using the initial header from the original email:

According to Robert, the unconscionable and criminally malfeasant CDC response “CUT HIM OFF” was in reaction to safety signal information he shared regarding a tinnitus AE survey conducted. Robert was asking if the CDC could conduct follow up analysis that they would be able to do with their internal datasets. One would think CDC has a duty to respond more appropriately than “cut him off” since they try to claim the moral pillar high ground of safety oversight for these products.

To be clear, Robert says after extensive checks the doctors confirmed he suffers severe tinnitus as a direct result of the same covid [non]vaccine that CDC is tasked to oversee the safety and surveillance of…

CDC wants to be the boss of safety surveillance but irrationally and illogically decides to “cut off” the source of adverse event data?

Look at us, we are so amazing. TRUST THE CDC. And here we find out these despicable people masquerading as safety oversight in the CDC Safety division take a certified injury and turn a blind eye and privately tell each other to shake off the vaccine injured like a flea, a nuisance. “Cut him off”.

REALLY CDC? Just flat rejected. “Cut him off”?

Understandably, Robert tells twitter:

I am disappointed, I have tried to communicate data & analysis collected from legitimate researchers, & put it into the context of the individual experiences we deal with every day, and the response is "cut him off".

On Twitter we can see a member of CDC’s advisory board AICP Patsy Stinchfield, MS, CPNP-PC reached out to Robert to say:

Robert, I am sorry you & your wife are going through this. Tinnitus is maddening (had for mos after a cold once). You nailed it in one of your public comments that low frequency incidents are hard to detect. That doesn’t mean #ACIP doesn’t care about them as poss AE’s. We do. 1/ 12:18 PM · Aug 28, 2022

Of course Robert replied today: Really?

In the AICP member Patsy’s thread we see something that caught our eyes:

Thank you for your comment. There are many researchers at academic institutions I have personally communicated with. They can't find funding to characterize this AE. I hope we can work to correct this for an AE that is recognized as related by the EMA for 2 vaccines.

Patsy is apparently a member of AICP and she confesses they “cant find funding to characterize THIS particular AE”. She says she “hopes CDC’s advisory board AICP can CORRECT THIS for an AE that is recognized as related by the foreign European Regulatory body EMA for 2 vaccines.

So if we understand correctly, According to this AICP member the United States CDC would need EMA, a foreign Regulatory body (who by the way has higher standards than an FDA EUA) to CORRECT the oversight of a certified AE and RECOGNIZE it for 2 vaccines that CDC cant find the funds to surveil and characterize as an AE?

Whats the point of CDC? This situation that an AE can exist and be certified as connected to the product, but CDC is not able to characterize a particular AE because they cant find funding REALLY seems absurd.

CUT CDC OFF!

Thanks Steve Kirsh for getting the word out.

We plan to use this against the CDC in IOJ’s legal actions very shortly.

The IOJ plethora of cases are almost ready to be filed. Enough is enough with the CDC’s endless & serious breaches of duty that endanger the public. CUT CDC OFF!!!!

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