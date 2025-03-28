OK so CDC is REALLY getting the ultimate consolidated powers now!

CDC now has authority to deal with both pandemics [which do not exist by the way]

And now… ta-da! CDC has a shiny new sub agency to also investigate vaccine injuries!

While we are really happy RFK is making a whole sub agency to investigate actual injuries, we should face facts, the CDC does NOT have a good history with this same topic of investigating vaccine injuries. Please see:

From Vigilant Fox:

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just unveiled new reforms that could transform how this country treats vaccine injuries forever.

But before sharing the details with Chris Cuomo Thursday night, he exposed just how bad things really were inside the Department of Health and Human Services before he took charge.

According to Kennedy, parts of HHS were “s elling patient information to each other ” and actively working against one another.

That means your private health data—funded by taxpayers—was being treated like a commodity inside the same agency that’s supposed to protect it.

But it gets even worse. Kennedy said when he tried to access CMS data—patient and billing records from Medicare and Medicaid—he was told HHS would have to buy it back from another branch of itself.

“So I tried to get the CMS patient information, which belongs to the American people and belongs to HHS, and the sub-agencies said we have to buy it from them, and it doesn’t make any sense. There are sub-agencies that refuse to give us patient data,” Kennedy lamented.

This kind of red tape, he argued, is exactly what’s prevented progress. But change is already in motion.

Kennedy pointed to DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency—as one of the major drivers of reform.

“We’re going from 82,000 workers to 62,000. That’s tough on everybody. But I think in the long run we’re going to have much greater morale in a demoralized agency,” he said.

The vaccine injury news broke when Kennedy announced that the CDC is creating a new sub-agency focused entirely on vaccine injuries—a long-overdue shift for patients who’ve spent years searching for answers without any support from the government.

“We’re incorporating an agency within CDC that is going to specialize in vaccine injuries,” Kennedy announced.

“These are priorities for the American people. More and more people are suffering from these injuries, and we are committed to having gold-standard science make sure that we can figure out what the treatments are and that we can deliver the best treatments possible to the American people.”

For years, the vaccine-injured have felt ignored or dismissed, as public health agencies refused to even acknowledge the problem. Now, there’s finally an initiative underway to investigate their injuries and to provide support.

You can help IoJ sue FDA to stop the damn mRNA experiments. The draft is ready to file & we need to ensure the funds are there to carry it through. It’s time for IoJ to raise funds again - we have new important lawsuits to file in US to Stop Covid Vaccines Now & we are so close to the Attorney being paid for the big CR Nuremberg trial lawsuit! Let’s do this! We got this far and can’t wait to get to the finish line with your help!

Kennedy also revealed a series of additional HHS reforms aimed at turning America’s health crisis around:

1. Operation Stork Speed

“We launched Operation Stork Speed to improve our capacity to have good, nutritious baby formula for the American public that doesn’t have heavy metals or other poisons in it,” Kennedy explained.

2. Eliminating Toxic Food Dyes

“We’ve met with the major food processors and told them we want chemical dyes out of all of our foods,” he added.

3. Cleaning up the SNAP program

Kennedy also pointed out that a huge portion of government food aid is going toward sugar-filled sodas—and it’s fueling a health crisis.

“Ten percent of SNAP is now spent on soda drinks, which are giving diabetes to children… 38% of American teens are now prediabetic or diabetic,” he lamented.

“We are reforming the SNAP program so that we’re not poisoning kids.”

The ultimate goal, Kennedy said, is to restore America’s health to what it was when he was a kid—before toxic food dyes, ultra-processed foods, and an out-of-control 72-dose vaccine schedule entered the picture.

“We’re reforming every part of the agency to make sure that our food supply is good and that we have the healthiest kids in the world, which we had when I was a kid.”

Whether you agree with him or not, Kennedy is doing more at HHS than any leader in recent memory—and for the first time in a long time, Americans injured by vaccines are finally being heard.

source: https://substack.com/@vigilantfox

IoJ prays HHS Secretary RFK Jr is able to get things reviewed accurately and then use that data to stop the harmful Pharma based health system rather than just provide mere care for the injured. We are rooting for him to push it as far as he can, and still think we need to give it time before we really judge either way. All and all, things are rapidly changing and we will need to really keep our eyes on this and always remain vigilant to be watching the watchers.

IT BEARS REPEATING THAT CDC’s IN CHARGE OF INVESTIGATING VACCINE INJURY - read Sharyl’s article please!

CDC does NOT have a good history with this same topic of investigating vaccine injuries. They were covering it all up and burning the evidence!

SMALL EXCERPTS FROM SHARYL’S EXCELLENT ARTICLE:

In an interview with me, the CDC's chief vaccine official acknowledged the Poling vaccine-autism injury case and said "somebody" should study the possible links. (You can listen to the interview here.) A senior scientist at CDC, Dr. William Thompson, signed a sworn statement, admitting that he and his CDC colleagues literally trashed data from an MMR study in black boys to try to reduce the strong vaccine-autism links it revealed. This was the subject of the documentary VAXXED that the media and industry widely tried to censor and "debunk." The CDC senior scientist, Dr. Thompson, called the CDC head of immunization a “pathetic liar” in an internal email after alleged autism-vaccine coverups at the agency. (Read: “You are a pathetic liar”)

Question: Can CDC suddenly be trusted this round to basically investigate themselves and their vaccine injury cover up’s and trial misconduct frauds of the past?

PLEASE SEE THE FULL ARTICLE AND DETAILS ON WHY THIS IS GREAT NEWS TO FINALLY INVESTIGATE INJURIES, BUT WE QUESTION CDC BEING IN CHARGE:

RFK Jr is NOT going to stop the shots anytime soon. He will need to investigate injuries and only then could he do it. We have the best case to take the shots off the market, even having WHO referrals to countries to settle, but for some reason its underfunded. The Attorney is over 80% paid and we will really need to hunker down now into Quarter 2 to get it paid up and into court to really stop mRNA experiments.

To all you ANGELS - we call on YOU to step up and help us take this Beast down!!!

We MUST Stop Covid Vaccines Now & we truly think we know how to do it

We really believe we will win and so we persistently put in over 4+ years of really hard work to trap them. We have faith that others who see and feel the vision of taking this injustice to the legal finish line will come through, because this is truly God’s work and we are 100% non profit! God hired us! We can Stop the mRNA experimental shots a few unique ways, and those actions are READY - so we need to reach out for support for the ultimate multi prong approach, there are a few different ways we trapped FDA & WHO and more than one way that has a chance to stop them as illegal.

We appreciate RFK Jr’s plan, and support it as long as CDC were transparent and honorable, but it’s too slow to get the dangerous poison off the market, and he has too much pressure - this fight against mRNA in masses of healthy people really requires precise legal ninja moves

IOJ IS READY TO MOVE TO COURT TO FIGHT FOR HUMANITY. ARE YOU? Let’s be a force to be reckoned with. Enough is enough. Time to reclaim our health and our rights to be free of biological agent biotech unproven experimentation.

