Donate IoJ Legal Fundraiser

Share

Senator Ron Johnson states that COVID-19 “Plandemic” was planned by an elitist group! In our opinion..That is definitely a plausible scenario!

We’re not too sure of some of the claims coming from CDC Robert R. to be honest, pay attention to what he says here when he’s speaking about “virus’s”: “They never learned how to go human to human. (2:39) Even to this day, they don’t know how to go human to human.”….hmmmmmm? (Transcript of this video is at the bottom of the article..)

Was there even a virus at all? Did the proverbial “they” Just want to do a MASSIVE global experiment to collect data from around the world using military countermeasures? And implement their digital global control structures? Place in some laws here and there…which conveniently go along with their false narrative? They most likely got the buttload of data they were seeking! In fact, we don’t really believe anything these people say anymore except that they hid the evidence and were playing cruel games with humanity!

We’re leaning in on that Dr. Micheal Yeadon, being the former TOP Respiratory Virologist of Pfizer, is pretty spot on! Here’s what IoJ’s Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon has to say…

In that conference, hey are speaking of Everything IoJ has been putting together and researching pertaining eco health alliance, Jeremy Farrar, and the rest of the COVID lies being perpetrated… IoJ’s encounters with Farrar was that when we showed up at the WHO CSO meeting for their GPW14, which was the negotiations behind the scenes, we were censored for speaking out that the United Nations claimed they “own the science”.. We’ve never been invited back again!

This being said, IoJ is about to do something very big, we wanted to announce it yesterday but are just a little behind schedule making sure the legal arguments are SOLID! Please stay tuned for the announcement as soon as we have everything in order! Details are coming soon!!!!

9 day countdown to sue The WHO!!! Who’s coming with us?

If anybody wants to help IoJ sue the WHO, one of the bigger lawsuits URGENTLY NEEDS to be filed NOW!!! in the United States Court and we’re fundraising pronto!!. If everybody feels like the WHO should be sued, we ask all people in the position to help with fees IMMEDIATELY make a sponsorship to this lawsuit (and the list of critical lawsuits in reality)!

Donate IoJ Legal Fundraiser

We will hold WHO to account and stop the non vax experiments on humanity. It’s not fast or easy work, but we are CORRECT and will CRUSH THEM IN COURT. CALLING ALL LEGAL FEES SPONSORS NOW - THE BATTLE STARTS NOW! BIG TIME.

Share

Leave a comment

Transcript from CDC’s Dr, Redfield

(0:01) Thank you, Chairman. (0:03) For two years, myself and the other Republicans on this subcommittee (0:07) connected the dots. (0:09) We exposed the evidence supporting our strong belief that COVID was developed (0:13) and leaked from the Wuhan lab. (0:14) And during those same two years, the same Democrats that sit on this committee, (0:19) they only hindered, they obstructed, (0:22) they refused to hold hearings and get to the truth. (0:25) Now we see mounting evidence supporting the COVID-19 (0:29) originated from the lab in Wuhan, China, run by the Communist Chinese Party. (0:34) And this hearing is about getting to the truth. (0:36) I thank the chairman for making this the very first hearing, (0:39) because the American people who have seen (0:42) just as many fellow Americans die from COVID (0:45) as nearly as many die from COVID that died in every war (0:50) since the American Revolution combined deserve to know the truth. (0:55) Dr. Redfield, you pointed to the lab leak theory (0:58) even before we did in mid-January of 2020. (1:01) You expressed concerns to Dr. Fauci, to Jeremy Farrar of UK's Welcome Trust (1:07) and to Dr. Tedros of World Health Organization that, quote, (1:10) we had to take the lab leak hypothesis with extreme seriousness. (1:14) And you urged Dr. Fauci to investigate both the lab and the natural hypotheses. (1:21) Shortly thereafter, on February 1st, (1:23) Farrar convened a meeting of a group of 11 top scientists across five time zones (1:28) and asked Dr. Fauci to join. (1:31) And he wrote, quote, My preference is to keep this group really tight. (1:35) Obviously, ask everyone to treat in total confidence, unquote. (1:39) Dr. Redfield, you were excluded from this call. (1:41) But up until then, you had been on every single, (1:45) you were included in every other conversation.(1:47) What changed? (1:48) Why do you think that you were excluded from these conversations? (1:51) Thank you very much. (1:52) I think just to emphasize in early to mid-January,

(1:56) I did have multiple calls with Fauci, Farrar and Tedros (2:01) about how important I thought it was that science get engaged (2:05) in aggressively pursuing both hypotheses. (2:09) I also expressed as a clinical virologist (2:12) that I felt it was not scientifically plausible (2:17) that this virus went from a bat to humans (2:20) and became one of the most infectious viruses that we have for humans.