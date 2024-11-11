Share

Dear friends, The WHO declared they will NOT be holding a special session in December to conclude whether or not they will be having a pandemic agreement in place!

The World Health Organization held meetings from November 4 until Friday November 15th, 2024 to try and commit to a “Special Session” in December of 2024.

Transcript:

“On the line, Priti Patniak of Geneva Health Files. Please, Priti, ask your question.” Hi, thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to know whether countries today decided on any future date for a special session ahead of May 2025. Is a special session next year, early next year still on the cards or is that something? Precious Co-Chair of the WHO answers: “Today the country's decided against and did they actually decide to wait until May 2025. And on the last day we'll take a stop take. And based on that stop take, think member states would make a determination as to when exactly they would like to have a meeting of ministers in whatever form. And it can be in form of a special session or the World Health Assembly, but that determination will be on the 6th of December when we meet for a week, I think. When we've done that, a stock take, I think we'll be able to make that determination. Thank you very much.” ~ Precious

Here’s the full Press Conference:

IOJ believes that all of the freedom fighters including IOJ, who have been heckling everyone around the world from Governments and their officials like Ambassadors and Diplomats etc.. were able to put the pressure on them to understand that they were charging forward without proper due process, civil society inclusion and public participation for ALL relevant stakeholders! We want equity for human rights not a ubiquitous definition of equity which the WHO determines arbitrarily!

Congratulations people! We all did it! they’re NOT hosting a special session after all! but there’s more work to be done!!!

Be the PERSISTENCE!

Let’s join forces and pre plan their next move with strategic plans before the next hearings start again in May 2025! We cannot stop now otherwise they will just keep going! This is our chance to legally hold WHO liable.



Join IoJ’s Vanguard Monthly Memberships where your support will help host legal sessions on how to stop the WHO on many fronts such as taking the COVID-19 EUL pre-qualification products off of the global market!

Join the supporters membership: https://www.interestofjustice.org/share/MtAdR-zKb-EW2ViZ?utm_source=manual

Contribute To Sue The WHO

Share

Leave a comment

Hold tight….. Updates are coming from the Nuremberg Hearing 11-11-2024 stay tuned! Today’s the day - Experts will be heard - Justice is coming! All support is very much appreciated!