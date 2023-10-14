Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Taz's avatar
Taz
Oct 14, 2023

They all agreed cos they all profit from it

One government

One finance

One health

One religion

One culture

The whole lot needs putting in a supermax psychiatric jail where they can role play their fantasies away from the rest of us

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Nicholas Wind's avatar
Nicholas Wind
Oct 14, 2023

My Chinese friends here in Scarborough Ontario CHINADA HATE CHINA.

A great family of hard working Grandparents (they are boomers like me at 67 years young) who came to CHINADA 30 years ago and survived the Great leap Forward I think it was from 1966 -1976.

They saw many people die and other atrocities in that Era of killing.

They are angry here in CHINADA with what is happening.

They have grandchildren that are good kids and want FREEDOM.

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