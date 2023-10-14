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Thanks to a reader J.U. IOJ was alerted to this document that came out last month.

heads up: China is committed to the international development agendas set forth by the United Nations (UN) and WHO at the global and regional levels

In this doc, they discuss China's agreed upon WHO role with global development initiatives and expanding to health. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WPRO-2023-DPM-001

WHO & China are expanding working and collaboration at operational and strategic levels

It begins: “The partnership between China and WHO will undoubtedly evolve in the coming years to fit the changing global, regional and domestic contexts for a healthier and safer world. This CCS envisages new ways of working and collaboration at operational and strategic levels to be explored that ultimately benefit global common goods.”

What this means is China and WHO are arranging to usher in “Our Common Future”, a UN Scheme from the 1970’s that will be resurrected and signed in September 2024 at ‘The Summit For The Future’. Its not good. Its communism and depopulation.

See from PG 31 & 32 Treason The New World Order The UN Fund for Population Activities praised China's “exceptionally high implementation rate” and “high commitment” to population control methods such as abortion. The liberal New Republic recently said the UN acted with extreme slowness in Ethiopia regarding that nation's famine and then supported the gov- ernment so many more died. Much UN food aid went to the military instead of the people. In Somalia, the UN stayed away when other relief agencies tried to help. When the UN finally got involved there were many problems. In Rwanda, the UN helped the armed militias, which had killed almost a million people, take control of numerous refugee camps. One private aid official said the UN took the lead in supporting these militias. In 1969, U Thant said: “I do not wish to seem overdramatic but I can only conclude that from the information that is available to me as Secretary-General (of the UN) that the members of the UN have perhaps ten years left in which to sub- ordinate their ancient quarrels and launch a global partnership...to defuse the population explosion, and to supply the required momentum to development efforts.” In 1987 the UN released a report, Our Common Future, claiming that in order to achieve sustainable development, lifestyle habits must be radically altered and closely regulated by government at all levels. Central planning was necessary under the UN's environmental bureaucracy. In Ecology and the Politics of Scarcity Revisited, William Ophuls called for a world government with coercive powers. In Preparing For the Twenty-First Century, Paul Kennedy described how the global outlook is causing a weakening of the nation state. Overpopulation represented a threat to the nation state and the large transnational corporations. Former Washington governor Dixy Ray said, in Environmental Overkill, “The future is to be world government, with central planning by the UN....If force is needed, it will be provided by a UN green- helmeted police force.” Already there are the UN Commission on Sustainable Development, UN Global Environmental Facility, and the UN treaty Agenda 21. The UN is ready to regulate the world to have a sustainable environment. Jacques- Yves Cousteau, in his journal Calypso Log, said it was necessary to create “an international environmental police, 'green helmets,' who would be under the direction of the UN. Our planet needs guardians...free of the constraints of...national sovereignty.” Foreign Affairs published an article with the ominous title “The Population 21 Threat.” In Living Within Limits: Ecology, Economics and Population Taboos, Garrett Hardin said: “The issue of coercion must be faced....Loss of freedom is an inevitable consequence of unlimited population growth.” Jacques-Yves Cousteau said: “It's terrible to have to say this. World population must be stabilized and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day.

VERBATIM FROM THE WHO-CHINA ALLIANCE DOCUMENT:



The CCS 2022–2026 is being adopted at a time when China is undergoing three major transitions, which will continue at an accelerated pace.  Economic transition – China is transitioning from an economic model that prioritizes rapid growth to a more balanced, higher-quality development model that is innovative, coordinated, green, open and equitable for all.  Health system transition – China is moving towards universal health coverage (UHC) and attainment of the Healthy China 2030 objectives, building a peoplecentred integrated care service model with primary health care as the foundation and prevention as the principle.  Global health transition – China is highly committed to strengthening its partnership with WHO, moving from a partnership centred on technical support to one focused more on different levels of policy dialogue, global exchange and systems design and reform. A shared vision of health and well-being for all The CCS 2022–2026 is being adopted in the context of converging visions:  On the one hand, China has embarked on an ambitious national development journey with a long-term vision of common prosperity and a shared future for all people. 

On the other hand, China is committed to the international development agendas set forth by the United Nations (UN) and WHO at the global and regional levels.

Here is the scary part which is only scary in the context that follows:

In China, globally minimal rates of incidence and mortality from COVID-19 have been observed. This came about from a combination of strong political leadership; stringent, evolving and coordinated public health measures; the adoption of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches; and research, development and innovation.

These achievements entailed major social and economic sacrifices made in the interest of preserving life and health. The lessons identified from the pandemic have triggered further reforms to strengthen the public health system and promoted a greater understanding of the role of health in national development and security.

They also shed new light on China’s role in global health. In the fight against COVID-19, China provided materials to support pandemic responses to more than 160 countries and international agencies and supplied more than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international agencies by 2021 (2)

WHY THAT WAS SCARY?:

The fact WHO is working with China to push a new role in global health support and to act as a global supplier of emergency goods is concerning because there is a pre plan to put technocracy at the front of the global order as we ‘transition after the pandemic from health to technocracy’. China could win the race to control the global technocracy but only IF they helped supply other less wealthy nations with vaccines, etc and gain a sense of gratitude from the States that China helps out.

READ THE REVEALING 2020 ARTICLE HERE

Parts are below:

The plan was always to: ‘transition after the pandemic from health to technocracy’. "The novel coronavirus pandemic has put the world at a crossroads of history in which the balance of power is poised to change hands.” Read straight from top Globalist and Foreign Policy Advisor Jaques Attali below

PANDEMIC WAS TO CHANGE POWER TO CHINA AND TECHNOCRACY?

According to one of the top Globalists and depopulation advocates Jaques Attali:

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has put the world at a crossroads of history in which the balance of power is poised to change hands.”

“Today, there is a new legitimacy which appears, [and] that is technology," Attali said. "The question is whether we use technology as a totalitarian power or as an altruistic and empathetic power. For me, the real legitimacy of democratic power tomorrow is empathy."

The common thread shared by pandemics throughout human history is a shift in power, Attali said. In the 15th century, legitimate authority transitioned from religious institutions to secular authorities. As people better understood science, legitimate power again moved from the secular authorities to medicine. Now, the world could belong to technology, for better or for worse, said the adviser to former French President Francois Mitterrand.

Speaking to the current state of geopolitics, the Chinese economy is slowly recovering from the ravages of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while Western nations are grappling with the pandemic. But Attali does not believe Beijing will come out on top when the dust settles on the crisis -- unless certain variables come into play.

"I believe that China will be an important technological power but it has huge domestic problems to deal with," he said. "China will prevail only if the U.S. deepens its inner division, and if Europe does nothing while China receives a sense of gratitude from countries -- such as the ones in Africa -- by helping them out of the crisis.”

"In the meantime, other countries will be warier toward the lack of transparency in China," Attali added. "And dictatorships are not in favor of transparency."

Jacques Attali

President, Positive Planet

Jaques Attali

Graduate, Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole des Mines, Institut d'Etudes Politiques, and Ecole Nationale d'Administration; Doctorate in Economics. Professor, writer. Taught Economic Theory: Ecole Polytechnique; Ecole des Ponts et Chaussées; University of Paris-Dauphine. 1980, Founder, Action contre La Faim and Eurêka. 1981-91, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic; 1989, launched an international programme of action against the disastrous floods in Bangladesh. 1991-93, Founder and first President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. CEO, A&A, an international consulting firm specializing in new technologies, Paris; concurrently, President, PlaNet Finance. Honorary Member, Council of State. Author of 55 books. Columnist, L'Express. Recipient of honours and awards.

China and Globalists in the WHO “Health Monopoly” are plotting your future at a GLOBAL and REGIONAL level.

Now you know. so now you NO.

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