China Stops All Foreign Adoptions After Birthrate Declines For 2nd Year In A Row
China decides to stop adoptions after declining birthrate - WHY, why the declining birthrate China? The mysterious declining birthrate...
We never thought about this angle of adoptions being affected by the low birth rates! What will all the ramifications be once every country realizes there are declining birth rates worldwide? Will countries start keeping “their” Citizens home as chattel? Let’s pay attention as these developments become more and more apparent and repetitious.
China's halt of foreign adoptions leaves questions about pending cases
In a phone call with U.S. diplomats in China, Beijing said it "will not continue to process cases at any stage" other than those cases covered by an exception clause.
The embassy is seeking clarification in writing from China's Ministry of Civil Affairs, the U.S. State Department said Thursday Sept 5.
Updated Sept. 5, 2024 12:42 p.m. CST
The Chinese government is ending its inter-country adoption program, and the U.S. is seeking clarification on how the decision will affect hundreds of American families with pending applications.
"We understand there are hundreds of families still pending completion of their adoption, and we sympathize with their situation," the State Department said.
At a daily briefing Thursday, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said China is no longer allowing foreign adoptions of the country's children, with the only exception for blood relatives to adopt a child or a stepchild.
She didn't explain the decision other than to say that it was in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions.
Many foreigners have adopted children from China over the decades, visiting the country to pick them up and then bringing them to a new home overseas.
U.S. families have adopted 82,674 children from China, the most from any foreign country.
China suspended international adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government later resumed adoptions for children who had received travel authorization before the suspension in 2020, the U.S. State Department said in its latest annual report on adoptions.
A U.S. consulate issued 16 visas for adoptions from China from October 2022 through September 2023, the first in more than two years, the State Department report said. It wasn't clear if any more visas had been issued since then.
In January, Denmark's only overseas adoption agency said it was winding down operations after concerns were raised about fabricated documents and procedures, and Norway's top regulatory body recommended stopping overseas adoptions for two years pending an investigation into several cases.
Beijing's announcement also has followed falling birth rates in the country. The number of newborn babies fell to 9.02 million in 2023, and the overall population declined for the second consecutive year.
IoJ sends our love and prayers to families and children in need of adoption. We hope that they find loving parents! We need to be there for the kids!
Would be interesting to find out what the criteria for selected cases would be; perhaps military aged potential subversives crossing via an insecure border into, say for arguments sake, the USA?
Nah; highly unlikely. They would be needed to invade Taiwan, wouldnt they? Once the US has finished exporting all of its defence force, the US will welcome them in its fixation with "come one, come all" border security measures.
I am just reading a book by Chinsese radio host Xinran, " What the Chinese Don't Eat" one of her previous books also covers Chinese adoption , "The Good Women of China."
The one child family according to her research is mostly in the cities, and many things we take for granted about China are mis conceptions.
The birth rate has plummeted in much of the western world for many years , we have been mislead into thinking there is a population explosion it seems to go hand in hand with c lie mate change.
Of course along with the modern life style poisons go the mRNA fertility special effects, and this is on top of the 'normal Vaccines such as Human papaloma vaccines .
If this is the case in New Zealand , what is happening in your country.?????????????
Are YOUR TEENS BEING STERILISED BY 'FREE 'GOVERNMENT VACCINES, GIVEN IN SCHOOL AWAY FROM THE PARENTS EYES AND CONSENT? Boys and Girls.
During the COVID event the NZ government changed the age a child can give medical consent from sixteen to twelve.
in the retraction notice, the authors were forced to admit that the “findings were inverted,” and the data showed the opposite!
"In other words, the data showed that the HPV vaccine increased the chances of very preterm births!"
