January 14, 2026

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have openly refused to appear before the House Oversight Committee as part of its bipartisan investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, setting up an extraordinary legal confrontation.

Bill Clinton was subpoenaed to appear for a closed-door deposition on January 13th. The committee posted video of lawyers speaking to an empty chair to emphasize the former president’s absence. Hillary Clinton’s deposition was scheduled for today, January 14th, and she is also expected to be a no-show.

The Contempt Proceedings Are Announced!!!

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the panel will vote on holding Bill Clinton in contempt next week. The subpoena was voted on unanimously by both Republicans and Democrats — making the Clintons’ defiance a rejection of bipartisan congressional authority.

The Clintons’ Defiant Response

In a letter released publicly, the Clintons called the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable” and framed their refusal as a principled stand:

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time.”

They accused Comer of targeting political enemies while shielding allies and claimed seven other subpoenaed individuals had their in-person appearances waived.

According to Oversight Committee findings, Epstein visited the White House during the Clinton administration at least 17 times, and Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane over 25 times after his second term ended. Photos were released showing Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Under congressional contempt authority, any person who refuses to comply with a subpoena can face a misdemeanor charge carrying up to $100,000 in fines and up to a year in prison. A committee vote on contempt would advance to the full House, then potentially to the DOJ for prosecution.

Notably, no Democratic members of the Oversight Committee attended the deposition — despite having voted for the subpoenas.

Why do think the Clintons don’t want to testify about Epstien?

Actual Painting Of Bill Clinton Found At Jeffery Epstein’s

UPDATE: Unsurprisingly Hillary did not show! Commer moves to hold both of the Clintons in contempt!!!

