Congress actually has an arrest process and if necessary, they should start using it. The Trump administration is actively breaking the law regarding release of the Epstein files and the Clintons have never abided by the rule of law. Thomas Massie is trying to break through the DOJ's lawless behavior. (See his twitter feed for the remedies he proposes.)

The DOJ won't file criminal charges against Fauci either. They will not look into ICE's shooting of an American citizen. This nation is at a very deep level completely lawless. We are threatening multiple nations around the world with invasion, bombs and take over.

The political class works for the WEF and other oligarchs such as the tech people. We are having AI crammed down everywhere. The US is truly turning into a police state. We the people must band together to restore the rule of law. It is a very difficult thing to do when there are so many people who see Trump as a savior or a "leader", when in fact he is not cognitively all there and has no intention of upholding our Constitution or the rule of law.

We need people of good will who can look at things honestly. I agree with Michael Yon: if someone is trying to kill you via shots, they are axiomatically not on your side. They are fulfilling orders given to them from above the state level.

This article goes through a lot of what is going on in the US: " NYT: “Do you see any checks on your power on the world stage? Is there anything that could stop you if you wanted to?”

President Trump: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.”

In January 1776, Thomas Paine published Common Sense, a pamphlet that gave voice to the discontent of a nation struggling to free itself from a tyrannical ruler who believed power flowed from his own will rather than the consent of the governed.

Paine’s warning was not theoretical.

Two hundred and fifty years later, we find ourselves confronting the same dilemma—this time from inside the White House: can a people remain free if they place their faith in the virtue (or vice) of one man?" https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/this_is_what_tyranny_looks_like_now_no_crowns_no_coups_just_unchecked_power

The Clintons are frauds. Period. Their fraudulent attitude is disgusting. When “normal folk” receive a subpoena, they react accordingly and comply. The Clintons as narcissists, they both react how they wish. Those in charge; get the Clintons and get them good!

