Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoenas in Epstein Probe — Contempt Proceedings Imminent?
The Clintons called the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable” and framed their refusal as a principled stand
January 14, 2026 ~Interest of Justice
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have openly refused to appear before the House Oversight Committee as part of its bipartisan investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, setting up an extraordinary legal confrontation.
Bill Clinton was subpoenaed to appear for a closed-door deposition on January 13th. The committee posted video of lawyers speaking to an empty chair to emphasize the former president’s absence. Hillary Clinton’s deposition was scheduled for today, January 14th, and she is also expected to be a no-show.
The Contempt Proceedings Are Announced!!!
Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the panel will vote on holding Bill Clinton in contempt next week. The subpoena was voted on unanimously by both Republicans and Democrats — making the Clintons’ defiance a rejection of bipartisan congressional authority.
The Clintons’ Defiant Response
In a letter released publicly, the Clintons called the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable” and framed their refusal as a principled stand:
“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time.”
They accused Comer of targeting political enemies while shielding allies and claimed seven other subpoenaed individuals had their in-person appearances waived.
According to Oversight Committee findings, Epstein visited the White House during the Clinton administration at least 17 times, and Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane over 25 times after his second term ended. Photos were released showing Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Under congressional contempt authority, any person who refuses to comply with a subpoena can face a misdemeanor charge carrying up to $100,000 in fines and up to a year in prison. A committee vote on contempt would advance to the full House, then potentially to the DOJ for prosecution.
Notably, no Democratic members of the Oversight Committee attended the deposition — despite having voted for the subpoenas.
Why do think the Clintons don’t want to testify about Epstien?
UPDATE: Unsurprisingly Hillary did not show! Commer moves to hold both of the Clintons in contempt!!!
Congress actually has an arrest process and if necessary, they should start using it. The Trump administration is actively breaking the law regarding release of the Epstein files and the Clintons have never abided by the rule of law. Thomas Massie is trying to break through the DOJ's lawless behavior. (See his twitter feed for the remedies he proposes.)
The DOJ won't file criminal charges against Fauci either. They will not look into ICE's shooting of an American citizen. This nation is at a very deep level completely lawless. We are threatening multiple nations around the world with invasion, bombs and take over.
The political class works for the WEF and other oligarchs such as the tech people. We are having AI crammed down everywhere. The US is truly turning into a police state. We the people must band together to restore the rule of law. It is a very difficult thing to do when there are so many people who see Trump as a savior or a "leader", when in fact he is not cognitively all there and has no intention of upholding our Constitution or the rule of law.
We need people of good will who can look at things honestly. I agree with Michael Yon: if someone is trying to kill you via shots, they are axiomatically not on your side. They are fulfilling orders given to them from above the state level.
This article goes through a lot of what is going on in the US: " NYT: “Do you see any checks on your power on the world stage? Is there anything that could stop you if you wanted to?”
President Trump: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.”
In January 1776, Thomas Paine published Common Sense, a pamphlet that gave voice to the discontent of a nation struggling to free itself from a tyrannical ruler who believed power flowed from his own will rather than the consent of the governed.
Paine’s warning was not theoretical.
Two hundred and fifty years later, we find ourselves confronting the same dilemma—this time from inside the White House: can a people remain free if they place their faith in the virtue (or vice) of one man?" https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/this_is_what_tyranny_looks_like_now_no_crowns_no_coups_just_unchecked_power
The Clintons are frauds. Period. Their fraudulent attitude is disgusting. When “normal folk” receive a subpoena, they react accordingly and comply. The Clintons as narcissists, they both react how they wish. Those in charge; get the Clintons and get them good!