Found this video which perfectly explains the situation in Costa Rica right now, which is all WEF’s fault in our opinion.

Lately President Chaves has been repeating that the country is plagued with 75 years of corrupt institutions and wondering why the former WEF President was not arrested.

President Chaves office and the Health Ministry just gave IOJ, Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and others a hearing for Nov 11 about unsafe WHO pandemic vaccines. Please pray we can move the mountain of lies & we appreciate it if you would support if able!

Support IOJ & Dr. Yeadon vs WHO "vax"

It’s in Spanish so we translated it for you below:

HINT: On Youtube you can change the language to watch captions in your own language.

Conspiracy Against the Presidency of Costa Rica

Over the course of several administrations, Costa Rica has inherited a country burdened by debt, which has led to a declining quality of life and increasing tax burdens for its citizens.

In both 2014 and 2018, Costa Ricans voted for change, tired of previous governments. But did anything really change, or was it more of the same? The truth is that the PAC (Partido Acción Ciudadana) is a hybrid of the Partido de Liberación Nacional (PLN) and the PUSC, along with former leftist deputies and councilors.

The Rise of External Debt [Due to WEF penetration? - IOJ asks]

Looking back in time, the external debt inherited from previous governments is reflected in the following figures. Far from decreasing, the debt continued to grow, adding to what was already owed to the World Bank:

Under Oscar Arias, the debt increased by 39%.

Under Laura Chinchilla’s government, it rose by 3%.

Luis Guillermo Solís increased the debt by 13%.

Finally, Carlos Alvarado [WEF’s YOUNGEST Global Leader EVER - the COVID President] left the country with a massive 64% increase.

But this is not where it ends. We also need to address the legacy of the previous government before President Chaves took office. As if the previous debts weren’t enough, Guillermo Solís passed down to his successor, Carlos Alvarado, a fiscal shortfall of 600 billion colones, known as the “fiscal gap.”

[note: The CR Prosecutors did investigate the ‘fiscal gap’ for way too long, BUT did do the right thing and finally charged the ex President Solis with corruption last year - case in process - As far as Mr. Carlos ‘WEF’ Alvarado - the charges against him filed by us and others are so far being systematically ignored - IOJ]

Not satisfied with this, Alvarado’s government in 2020 welcomed a visit from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (ACNUR) and signed what was claimed to be aid of $4.1 million through the World Bank. This came with a six-year grace period, meaning that Costa Rica would start paying this debt in 2026. This wasn’t a loan or aid in the true sense—it was debt. And this burden will fall on the government that succeeds President Chaves.

Of course, this so-called "aid" was not meant for Costa Ricans, but for foreigners seeking refugee status in the country, with no clear specification on the number or extent of refugees.

Additionally, in 2021, the Alvarado government committed Costa Rica to a further $300 million World Bank loan to recover from the pandemic. Thus, Alvarado has left Costa Rica with enormous debts, raising the question: who will pay for all of this?

Corruption Cases

Under the PAC governments, we have seen numerous corruption scandals, including the “Cementazo,” the Azteca case, UPAD, Cochinilla, and Diamante. These cases implicated several individuals, claiming innocence, eventually emerged unscathed. But who helped protect them?

Where was the Comptroller during all of this? Costa Ricans have long been kept in the dark about what’s been going on for over 70 years. Today, however, everything is exposed for all to see. These individuals continue acting with complete cynicism, refusing to admit their wrongdoings, only earning the contempt and rejection of the people for all the injustices committed.

Who’s Behind the Conspiracy?

Costa Ricans need to recognize the faces within the institutions that have violated their rights to justice. Ethical oaths remain only on paper, and the country's resources are being squandered by a few enjoying luxurious pensions of over 4 million colones [equivalent to USD 7814,62], while the average Costa Rican struggles to live on 150,000 colones a month [equivalent to USD $293.05]. Do you think any of these individuals could survive on such a sum?

What are those in power at the Legislative Assembly (Cuesta de Moras) really after? Many of them, with their lavish salaries and pensions, began to feel their interests threatened when President Chaves announced his intention to eliminate luxury pensions. In response, they launched a coordinated attack against the presidency.

The attack is ongoing, harsh and assisted by fake news media character assassins.

Speaking of assassins, the President is lately complaining repeatedly that a top Judges daughter literally sent a sniper. She did post “this is sniper worthy” under a comment of the President! - IOJ note - Stay safe President Chaves - we are with you.

First came the municipal elections. Then, the referendum requested by the President, the Jaguar Bill to reform the government and reduce consolidation of powers, was delayed by the Assembly, ensuring that the deadline expired, thus preventing the public from expressing their opinion. Instead of sending it to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, it was “mistakenly” sent to the Constitutional Court. Following this, two clowns from the PLP devised a consultation, and as if that weren’t enough, they came up with another consultation in Sabana Sur. To top it all off, a man nicknamed "Tomate," from the Technical Services department—perhaps someone who deals with the sewers at Cuesta de Moras—also played a part in this affair to quash the Jaguar Bill and the referendum requested by the President to reform the government.

The Constitutional Chamber called the Presidents new referendum bill “Unconstitutional” and as. a result, it never got to the Electoral Tribunal, who has the duty and power to let Citizens vote on it. The citizens want to vote it into law to reform 75 years of corruption!

Conspiring behind the scenes, the PLP and, of course, their puppet master, "El Padrino" (The Godfather), were manipulating the situation to ensure the Presidents referendum fails and those in power keep their corrupt system in place.

Let’s compare this with what happened under Carlos Alvarado's government. During his presidency, there were also calls for the resignation of a minister, and Alvarado complied, replacing the official with someone even worse—a harsh and inflexible woman. Yet, the naïve remained silent and content.

Current Situation Is Dire

Then came raids at the Ministry of Health a month or so ago, supposedly in connection with a crime investigation against one of its officials. Later, the raids extended to the Social Security Administration (Caja), orchestrated by Relleno, a "clean and spotless bloodhound" who signs papers without knowing what he’s signing, all under a flag that represents him.

They’ve tried everything: from absurd psychiatric claims to accusations of abuse of power against President Chaves. But what are we really witnessing here? Who’s behind it all?

Have you noticed how they aim to decapitate ministries to destabilize the government? There’s no doubt that this is a closed and Machiavellian conspiracy against the presidency. However, it hasn’t worked so far, and most importantly, the majority of the public still stands with President Chaves.

Source: COSTA RICA DESPIERTA Video In Spanish

Costa Rica’s Presidents Office & Health Ministry ORDERED a Hearing to listen to Dr. Yeadon & other experts concerns!

