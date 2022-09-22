Costa Ricans endured the last shameful Administration, led by WEF Youngest Global Leader President Carlos Alvarado, which thankfully ended May 8, 2022.

The new President is Rodrigo Chaves, a 27 year World Bank veteran who we read had quit World Bank to run for president. We read that he fully quit World Bank before running for President because he said there would be conflicts of interest if he returned after office if he won due to what conversations he saw and heard at World Bank… Would be interesting to be a fly on the wall for those conversations.

EYE ON COSTA RICA:

August 4, 2022 - Stops vaccine mandates due to illegality by taking the easy route (a fluke illegality was declared because FOIA’s revealed 2 officials credentials were expired when the [non]vaccines were purchased). In our opinion it was the easy way out and probably smart.

Suspended Pfizer contract pending review because “unlike AstraZeneca they did not fulfill their part of the contract”.

August 10, 2022 - DROPS ENTIRE EMERGENCY & ISSUES ANTI PHARMA MONOPOLY DECREE - opens for competition and lower prices.

New President Investigates large quantities of children’s vaccine purchases at a time when cases were down, a huge waste because they will expire soon. Costa Rica’s last administration went crazy and purchased a ton of vaccines which are about to expire. Because Chaves is fiscally minded he questions the huge purchase and launched an investigation into the waste because they will all expire soon.

In a surprise twist Chaves inexplicably asked Pfizer to extend the expiration date for the masses of product purchased but set to expire. This was AFTER the emergency was dropped. Yes he did that… Apparently calls Pfizer: (Imaginative scenario)~[“Hey its your boy Rodrigo Chaves, Im not a scientist but i’m a fiscally minded President and to save the purchase can you just EXTEND the expiration date as a wee little favor to your pal Chaves over here? Thanks Pfizer!”]

August 17, 2022 100th day in office - Completely redoing the government by eliminating the Ministry of the Interior and much more restructuring aimed at transparency.

Announces Medical Marijuana bill is about to be signed, but on Presidents Chaves 100th day in office he announced he “wants everyone to know he plans to make marijuana legal for recreational use”.

NO MORE SECRET BALLOTS! 10 elections will be public in the Legislative Assembly thanks to a historic reform. Deputies carry out a large number of elections and ratifications, both by constitutional and legal mandate, which can no longer be done secretly.

The current Legislative Directory, made up of Rosaura Méndez, Melina Ajoy, Gloria Navas, Rodrigo Arias, Luz Mary Alpízar and Gilberto Campos, will be the last one elected by secret ballot. (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

100 days so far so good… what happened?

At day 100: It was quite a show and a breath of fresh air to have Chaves do his thing, but he’s obviously not perfect because he is suddenly re-allowing State wrongdoing under his watch, so we are not making an endorsement quite yet. In reality anything is better than the last obstinate degenerate wrongdoer Administration and a cause to celebrate. It really has been quite something from Chaves’s new Administration to end the mandates and emergency last month. We were really quite pleased until they just backtracked on the promise of no more mandates in Costa Rica and quickly mandated baby experiments using 3 doses with no scientific reason to back it!

On one hand he appears to be tough on corruption, big on transparency and anti monopolies. People dare call him a populist. On the other hand he panders to the WHO and is allowing wrongdoing.

President Chaves appears to be pretty smart and is walking a fine line. He’s praiseful of the WHO’s guidance saying our own government was not following WHO guidelines of freedom of choice when he first dropped all mandates August 4th, 2022.

In reality he is right, the WHO writes really great human rights papers that causes Member States to sign up, right? We quote old WHO to the new WHO all the time when making complaints. The WHO’s old human rights work is great. It would be nice if uniformly applied in real life, in our opinion, and Chaves seemed to agree!

Freedom of choice is paramount for civilized republics, agreed. So what happened to THAT Chaves??? Baby mandates. This is a new low for freedom of choice and parental rights. Good grief!

This is interesting for Chaves to call upon the WHO’s duties to human rights because, at the same time that Tedros demanded an eternal global emergency for WHO’s “one health scheme” because no one is safe until all are safe, blah, blah, blah… Here comes Chaves and in 3 months of taking office, just flat ENDS the state of emergency in Costa Rica because [DUH] “the emergency is over and hospitals are no longer overfull.”

TRANSLATION: Locally we got this here in Costa Rica. We don’t need to be under WHO’s global pandemic scrutiny or other outside oversight, thanks, but no thanks.

Finally, someone with some sense and reason to simply do whats right.

Speaking of whats right…

WHAT IS RIGHT IS THE OPPOSITE OF WHATS WRONG

There is still an eye to restitution for what went wrong and is still unresolved:

Let us remember that the last Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado & Health Minister Daniel Salas knowingly mandated forced experimentation without informed consent, which was reversed August 4th, 2022 with the President declaring “the people of Costa Rica are not cattle that you beat with a stick and forced to get vaccinated”:

NO MORE MANDATES IN COSTA RICA WAS THE PROMISE JUST A MONTH AGO!

Now the Chaves Administration is back to MANDATING… But this time its not mandated for adults, its baby boosters - 3 doses of the untested bivalent in babies!

Apparently, Costa Rican babies are cattle that you can beat with a stick and force to get vaccinated.

THE PARENTS ARE TERRIFIED, THE STATE SAYS THEY WILL TAKE THE CHILDREN IF THEY WONT VACCINATE THEIR CHILDREN WITH 3 DOSES.

Be it known: President Chaves has been EVADING RULING ON OUR COMPLAINTS for months and just jetted off to the UN 77th General Assembly shindig to hob nob with the Globalists who want to discuss “strengthening science” (strengthening pseudo-science).

PRAY FOR JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY.

It was too long to post all the Costa Rican info and fascinating saga at once. The next article about Costa Rica is really interesting about our court battles here. We are going to expose Costa Rica’s head of the vaccination commission Mr. Roberto Arroba Tijerino’s CONFESSIONS in IOJ’s record, his nefarious ties to the WHO and Bill Gates and why we believe the Chaves Administration suddenly reversing course to mandate Costa Rican babies 3 doses of experimental bivalent gene serum is mostly or all Robertos fault!

PS dear tribe - we are NOT letting the baby mandates happen on our watch.

WE REFUSE TO LET COSTA RICA BE USED TO EXPERIMENT ON BABIES.

WE ARE GAZELLE LIKE INTENSITY CALLING AND WRITING.

EVERY OFFICE HERE KNOWS US BY NAME AND VOICE.

INCLUDING THE FDA KNOWS US.

WE WILL BE REASONABLY HEARD. Its called due process!

HOPE FOR JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY? YES

We want everyone to know that after a huge back and forth the past couple months (years really) the Costa Rican Presidents Office, who has been sending our complaints to the health ministry (evading ruling when it was the Presidents job), just sent us a letter asking us to meet some rules.

Finally… we are getting somewhere.

We are about to file a FINAL administrative procedure with all rules met properly that allows us to reproduce our complaints not yet addressed in front of the Presidency of the republic for review.

The Health Minister and Vaccination Head Secretary should have responded because now the Presidents office finally agreed to take jurisdiction for the first time in 2+ years!!!!

We are at that final phase where the President must take our complaint because Health Minister and vaccination commission are unsurprisingly in hiding refusing to answer our damning complaints (which we think the president should have answered long ago, but at least the Presidents Office admits it is finally time to send it to him now).

If President Chaves rules based on false facts or contrary to law its a crime of prevaricate, which is 2-10 years in jail.

We expect President Chaves to properly review our case for Nuremberg Code & other international violations when he returns from the UN General Assembly next week and to do his mandatory duty to agree the vaccination commission has exceeded statutory authority in a few ways, which will be the easiest way to stop the vaccines here.

We also talked the criminal prosecutor who gave us the fax # to file an urgent injunction, among other actions we can and will take this week in the ordinary court before the doses arrive to get an injunction.

We don’t sleep much, we work 16+ hour days, 7 days a week and have had NO SALARY for 2+ years. We are VERY PROUD TO SAY we are the thorn in the side of tyranny & make it really hard on the various agencies to roll over humanity, including pressuring FDA and the WHO (more on that soon & how its about to get really interesting on the global stage with our upcoming legal actions in Costa Rica and internationally).

The baby mandates are the bivalent [non]vaccines approved by FDA. It’s important to know we spoke at FDA’s CBER VRBPAC June 28, 2022 at the meeting to legally protest and IOJ demanded bivalent boosters are not authorized. We presented slides of FDA gene therapy known dangers and we proved FDA’s own phase 4 data shows death in 1.1 % of users (violating Nuremberg 5), and that the FDA recommendations themselves say gene therapy creates an “unreasonable risk” when used in more than a few people”, all of which and more that the FDA completely ignored.

The bivalent vaccines were approved based on an alleged and fraudulent assessment of the “totality of evidence” while failing to take our evidence in the meeting into account and also ignored the evidence re-sent afterwards as a formal claim to cease and desist. As a result, we also intend to file a proper action with FDA on or before September 30th (30 days from the time bivalents were authorized) to stop the bivalent vaccines, which is mostly written but will take a lot of work to finish and make perfect, because we intend to win and it must be precise.

The bivalent Pfizer doses are expected to arrive in Costa Rica October 1st.

Costa Rica is the first country to make it obligatory for babies 6 months to 5 years. We must stop it now, or other countries will follow to mandate babies, just like they did when Costa Rica was the first country to mandate the shots for health workers.

Please pray for the success of our work by the time the baby doses are scheduled to arrive!

IOJ team really needs your help to take on the biggest problems on earth with real actions not talk.

Stay tuned because Interest of Justice will soon release a damning collection of recordings with a high up staff member of the FDA who first promised to help IOJ facilitate communication to other departments of the FDA. After the high up FDA official read IOJ’s evidence package (that CBER VRBPAC never responded to from June 28, 2022, which accuses the USA of international wrongdoing and violations of Nuremberg code backed with indisputable concrete evidence) they became angry, combative, gaslighting IOJ claiming that they never told IOJ they would help).

The plot thickens and now the FDA is censoring our right to defend human rights by refusing to facilitate communication with other offices within the FDA, despite the fact this official admits that the other departments will never answer their phone or respond to people.

Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE?

with love,

IOJ Family

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice

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