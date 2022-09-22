Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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A RaSOL ☀️'s avatar
A RaSOL ☀️
Sep 23, 2022

I applaud your valiant, assertive efforts to reign in these uber-corrupt Globalist DS goons!! Though this COULD be another 'sting operation' too, a really easy way to force the most despicable, deeply-hidden cockroaches (aka 'bad actors') out of the deep shadows of the CR kletptocratic 'institutions' ;-) In any case, need some help? If so, contact me (I just subscribed). And PLEASE carry on in your campaign to expose -- and eventually prosecute via Nuremburg-type procedures -- these slimy DS minions!!

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Mofwoofoo's avatar
Mofwoofoo
Sep 22, 2022

It seems so strange, since he seems to be taking extremes of both sides. Do you think its possible that he is under intimidation from ??? (CIA, etc.). This video explains clearly how governments are subverted, corrupted, and controlled surreptitiously : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oilxI6Dgoy8&t=39s. A possible solution is horizontal governance. This 7 minute animation explains: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wywMhg604W8. The problem is how to break through the constant propaganda, the msm, etc. Because for this to ever happen the populous needs to know of this option and how it can end the control of humanity once and for all, and to demand this through referendums or world-wide strikes/protests with this one demand. If you can show how this isn't true, I would appreciate it. Because I believe that this simple understanding of how entities control, while knowing that geopolitics is incredibly complex is clear and logical.

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