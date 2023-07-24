Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rjt's avatar
rjt
Sep 26, 2023

Another flawed report.

The case must be in the public domain, and in reporting the judge should be named.

Anonymity is protective in all of these cases: the Minister, his deputy, and the judge should all be explicitly identified.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Gerard's avatar
Gerard
Jul 24, 2023

Can you make films of your own experiences and :

The WEF conspiracy

Bildetberg

The Cult

The Spider

Trilateral

Committee 300

Freemasons

Round Table

Cabal

Etc

Win-win

You can tell the World and you earn money.

Ask Mel Gibson as producer.

Mgv

Gerard Schuiringa

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture