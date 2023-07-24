You guys, we cant even make up this stuff. We filed the precautionary measure to stop the covid-19 injections in October 2022 and we even got the National Childrens Board of Costa Rica (PANI) to join on our side against the State and Health Ministry to ask to stop the experimental covid-19 non vaccines.

Apparently the judge ruled 3 weeks after PANI joined, February 24, 2023 and on March 13, 2023 denied the precautionary measure based on the weighing of interests, deciding that the case essentially “is unusual because we both argue for the defense of children and for the public interest” but the Legislator put the Health Ministry in charge of technical health issues, so they have more weight.”

“The case under examination has a particularity and that is that all the parties involved advocate for a greater public interest, be it the fundamental right to health. Even more, the parties in dispute also raise the flag of the best interest of the minor person, since each one from their point of view tries to justify how would the right to health of this sector be protected? It is evident that in order to make the final decision, this jurisdictional authority must opt for the protection of only one of the interests of the parties, since the Disputed interests turn out to be opposed, even when both pursue laudable ends.”

One quote that caught our attention from the ruling is

“In this regard, it should be noted that criteria of this judge, valuable inputs have been offered that suggest that imposition of vaccines in children from six months to five years have detrimental effects on your health. In this sense, it should be noted that this judge is unaware of the reality evidenced by the plaintiff representation, and It even turns out to be a truism that even in older people of age there have been side effects with the imposition of doses of the vaccine regardless of the pharmaceutical company from which the vaccine comes. Now, here it should be emphasized that there is no evidence that categorically or convincingly demonstrate that the negative effects of imposition outweigh the positives. Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that this judge, like any judging person, lacks scientific knowledge to appreciate the evidence provided in the light of the rules of science for what despite the fact that the studies determine health risks with the imposition of the vaccine, it is not possible to appreciate the magnitude or seriousness of the alleged harm.”

Now, before the panorama that is presented to us and having as north that at an international level Organizations such as the World Health Organization still endorse vaccination against covid-19 as an effective mechanism for the control and mitigation of the effects of the disease, it is unquestionable that the compulsory nature of vaccination comes to be consolidated as a measure tending to protect the minors and in general to the Costa Rican population, in the understanding that the State and their institutions would not implement this sanitary measure if the negative consequences were greater than favorable results (or at least that is what is expected in a state that guarantees human rights).

Did you hear that?

having as north that at an international level Organizations such as the World Health Organization still endorse vaccination against covid-19 as an effective mechanism for the control and mitigation of the effects of the disease, it is unquestionable that the compulsory nature of vaccination comes to be consolidated as a measure tending to protect the minors

THIS IS PRECISELY WHY WE ARE HELL BENT ON SUING THE WHO!

The judge obviously presumes the WHO and Health Authorities actually guarantee human rights and have a scientific basis - which is so Pollyanna and sadly can only be disproven in the main case on the merits, which is cumbersome and time consuming.

We did not get the service of the ruling until this past week - over 4 months late - and IOJ had 3 days to prepare an appeal by Friday, which we did. We were wondering what was taking so long to rule and we even wrote the court a couple months ago to ask for a ruling and gave more evidence!

The entire time the court had already ruled that we need to do the full case so he can know the science… What a waste of time waiting for the clerk to send us the memo!

We will prepare the huge case in full and go to battle with scientists as experts. We were hoping for the injunction to be issued by the judge, which then gets 15 more days to file the whole main case. Frankly, our case is so huge and to solve so many problems we still need to finish drafting it - its overwhelming.

Its aggravating how inefficient the system is when we are just trying to get the law to work right and protect peoples rights.

The bright side is the law here allows us to expand the request for precautionary measures within 3 days of getting the ruling, only if we have new facts and file an appeal in time.

Hell yes we have new facts in all those months that passed! Appeals in Costa Rica are pretty solid and we trust the appeal court because they often overturn the lower court rulings. IOJ also changed the main topic from danger to illegality, which should work to get the precautionary measure granted.

We also requested ALL REGULATORY bodies including EMA, FDA and WHO are prevented from authorizing the unproven intervention outside a clinical trial for acting as a collective research oversight who are all violating WHO MEURI ethical framework.

Before you laugh and think that is a lofty request, please realize IOJ showed the court how they have international jurisdiction over those evil regulators to shut them ALL DOWN - BOOM. Lets see what happens - we are correct and have law and morality on our side, so you cant rule it out. The proper thing to do is stop the global experiment. PERIOD. We just told the Appellate judge why its manifestly illegal.

New facts of illegality:

Aside from the obvious illegality of conducting a global human experiment on DNA, here in Costa Rica we learned the ethics committee in charge of registering and monitoring the covid-19 vaccine is called CONIS, headed by the Health Minister, so we sent a complaint for serious undue experimentation in violation of biomedical research law 9234 Article 78, 79. They LIED to us to purport the vaccines are APPROVED and registered where the safe approved drugs are in the Registry of Sanitary Medicines. Think about it folks, its the ONLY excuse to get out of the charges, which is 8-10 years in jail. They had to pretend its not an experiment!!!

We OF COURSE hunted down the truth and we are happy to announce that the Registry of Sanitary Medicines just sent us proof the covid-19 vaccines are merely “in process”. NUREMBERG CODE IS LAW HERE IN COSTA RICA. CONIS “ethical oversight” must be fired and jailed based on these new facts.

The case has turned from Administrative Contentious to criminal and the prosecutors are involved. Stay tuned for the next steps in IOJ’s marathon run towards Justice for humanity! To all our supporters, thank you for helping us get this far, it is because of you that we are able to do this work to fight so hard for humanity.

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