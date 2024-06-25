Costa Rica Arrests Eight Judges & Prosecutors Involved In Breach Of Duty Involving Deceased Judge, Kilo's Cocaine, Access To Court Records, President Calls It Terrorism!

Dirty Courts - Clean Up Your Act! NOW!

Or we may investigate and arrest your corruption! Beware!

CLEANING UP COSTA RICA

Last week a total of eight judicial officials of different rank have been arrested and/or prosecuted for several highly serious crimes & rigging the courts.

In the above video it explains that three judges and three prosecutors were arrested this Friday after links with acts of corruption in favor of a former judge murdered last February of this year and after the investigation this network was discovered where it is eventually considered there was money laundering.

OIJ, the judicial investigation body and the Public Ministry claim to work to eliminate traces of corruption in the administration of Justice.

In the Tres Río’s district canton of the union last Friday morning, authorities of the Organization Judicial Investigation (OIJ) as well as the Attorney General's office carried out the raid of judicial houses where they detained among others, three Prosecutors and three judges of the Republic linked to apparent favoring.

This case involves Diego Ulloa Rodríguez, former judge of the Republic in the canton of the union province of Cartago and that according to the police thesis, was dedicated to the defense of different organizations of a criminal character that could be linked with organized crime.

Those arrested include:

last name Padilla, 43 years old, a male

Last name Darcia, 30 years old, another

female with the last name Kikut, 31 years old

male surname Sánchez, 44 years old

and a female named Ulloa, 32 years and sister of the former judge murdered in the research process.

Authorities link them with crimes such as:

own bribery for receiving money for favors breach of duties,

money laundering among others

Police at administrative headquarters of the judiciary maintain that they fight to eradicate all forms of corruption.

“It is true that we are bringing to light situations that are happening that could be happening in other areas. The message we want to give to the Costa Rican citizens is that the Public Ministry and the OIJ is being intolerant of this no matter who is concerned, we will continue investigating, and there are other investigations in progress.

The message is sad and unfortunate but also the message must be positive in the sense that the judicial power of Costa Rica, all of us, MP and OIJ that we are also generating actions to prevent this from continuing to grow and keep happening and we are going strong against this and we will continue with others cases that we have in process”… - The good guys Prosecuting the bad actor Judges and Prosecutors

Detained officials were listed as:

Criminal judges

Traffic judges

Drug trafficking prosecutors in flagrante delicto and

Prosecutors in the union from the Ministry

Interest of Justice is super bummed at the MALFEASANT Costa Rican prosecutors who are slacking SO HARD on our cases for false testimony and crimes against humanity… Dr. Yeadon, our Chief Scientist and super honorable scientist flew to Costa Rica in 2021 and went toe to toe in court against our corrupt and lying Health Minister in 2 cases to stop the shots, and so far the Prosecutors are biased and don't help us, they help the criminal experimentation racket headed by WHO infiltrating the Health Ministry.

We want justice and that requires integrity! Is Costa Rica going to do the right thing? Maybe!

