Comptroller Grants Request To Investigate Contract For Absolute Nullity & Irregularities.

IOJ happily just received this letter from the Comptroller where they say:

“Lastly, regarding your request to know what are the necessary requirements for this Comptroller General to carry out an investigation, you are informed that this comptroller body issued resolution No. R-DC-82-2020 , called “Guidelines for the attention of Complaints presented before the Comptroller General of the Republic”1 , which defines the power to investigate, establish as the minimum requirements required for the filing of complaints regarding the improper use of public funds, Parameters are defined to assess allegedly irregular events and to determine whether they should be verified by this Area.

In this way, by virtue of what is stated in the preceding paragraphs, this Area of Investigation grants your request”

That’s not all! Judge ORDERS Pfizer and AstraZenica into case as litis consortium interested third party in case to nullify the contract!

see:

In other good news, today the Costa Rican court updated the record to show National Childrens Welfare Agency (PANI) was served and is now an official active third party intervener in IOJ’s case against the State.

Now it’s on the record! The judge finally has ALL he needs to rule!

This is truly historic.

After militantly taking children from parents who refused the experiment , National Childrens Welfare Agency (PANI) was served a HUGE BOX of evidence that they were lied to about safety.

Apparently PANI flipped and is on now on our side.

Truth and light!

The National Childrens Welfare Agency (PANI) was served at 9:05am on February 22, 2023. The law gives them 3 days to speak up for their interests.

The law gives three days for parties to reply and state their interest in defending the “vaccines”. The three days came and went on Monday at midnight. PANI had more than 3 days to speak up if they disagree with our case and agree with the defendants. Nada. Crickets.

Now IOJ just needs to wait for the judge to rule on the injunction for a moratorium on covid-19 vaccines & to pull off the market.

Background: The judge wisely refused the States defense to add PANI as a litis consortium defendant, instead adding them as litis consortium interested third party intervener, who is required to be a party to defend the children before the judge can rule.

At any time interested third parties can be integrated to support either the defendant or plaintiffs position.

2) The intervener may not request anything for himself, nor may he change the claim to which he contributes; but he will be able to make all the allegations of fact and law, as well as use all the resources and procedural means to assert his interest, except in what harms the intervened.

The judge explained he did not know know which position PANI would take so they were integrated into the proceeding as an interested third party, rather than a defendant, that is unless they speak up as having an interest adverse to our case against the covid-19 [non]vaccine experiments, and they will then be on the defendants side.

So far, the National Childrens Welfare Agency (PANI) had time and has not stated any interests, meaning they are accepting IOJ’s case exactly as it stands and simply joining it as is as the agency in defense of all Costa Rican Children who is asking the court to STOP THE SHOTS ENTIRELY! IOJ’s request is to take gene therapy covid [non]vaccines off the market for all humans & issue an indefinite moratorium on all gene therapy research outside clinical trials!

As of today the court record finally shows all preventions are met and the court can FINALLY proceed to rule.

We filed the URGENT injunction in October 2022! Slow and steady wins the race!

Learn more about Interest Of Justice & What We Are Doing For Humanity:

IOJ International Organization, civil society organization.

IOJ seeks to tackle the most important topics of global covid corruption and tyranny through public participation, strategic international health diplomacy and even collective legal and criminal actions under Universal Jurisdiction.

Our motto is why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE!

A few of IOJ's current projects:

Organized CR comptroller investigation into Pfizer contract - granted investigation Feb, 27, 2023, with an eventual aim to nullify contract and hold Pfizer, FDA, EMA, WHO, et al responsible for compensation of harms and undue country expenditures

Organized Criminal investigation - CR granted investigation early 2021, currently building a very solid case with the Attorney General's office over time and adding in facts, laws and evidence.

In process of a historical precautionary measure to issue a full moratorium on all products classified by FDA as gene therapy, including but not limited to covid-19 vaccines.

In depth investigations in CR resulted in IOJ obtaining proof of at least 12 registered Pfizer experiments, with investigators assigned to assess any adverse reactions. This key evidence of documented registered experiments for the covid-19 vaccines proves the medical ethics code "serious undue experimentation" is violated by the country, considering Costa Rica is is on record testifying repeatedly that the covid-19 vaccines are not experimental.

IOJ is suing on behalf of the international community. This is only possible using international law to hold Pfizer, AstraZenica, other sponsors, the regulatory bodies, the wrongdoer states and the WHO-UN-WEF responsible for the declaration of pandemic not in good faith, the limitations to rights not strictly required by the exigencies and for serious breaches of international obligations owed erga omnes under jus cogens norms.

IOJ is recognized as an interested and relevant stakeholder in pandemic preparedness and response by the WHO INB, FDA, and HHS OGA and has been a speaker in the national and International platforms to publicly protest nearly everything the authorities have been doing, leaving our international organization in a unique position to be able to litigate against the WHO, WHO staff, and regulatory agencies such as FDA, HHS OGA regarding the treaty, IHR amendments and all pandemic measures.

After 2 years of back and forth negotiations and building a flawless prima facie record of wrongdoing, the WHO, FDA, HHS OGA, CR have all failed their duty of substantiation and motivation to prove the PCR test, the validity of the alleged emergency and they all tacitly agree to directing and controlling censorship, disinformation, and persecution of groups exercising free opinion, which is a crime against humanity that can be prosecuted in Costa Rica's Universal Jurisdiction.

see: ARTICLE 7.- International crimes. Regardless of the provisions in force in the place of the commission of the punishable act and the nationality of the perpetrator, those who commit acts of piracy, terrorism or its financing, or acts of genocide; counterfeit coins, credit titles, bank bills and other bearer effects, shall be punished in accordance with Costa Rican law; illicitly traffic in arms, ammunition, explosives or related materials; take part in the trafficking of slaves, women or children; commit sexual offenses against minors, or engage in the trafficking of narcotics or obscene publications. Likewise, those who commit the crimes of illicit enrichment; receiving, legalization or concealment of goods; legislation or administration for their own benefit; irregular overpricing; falseness in the receipt of goods and services contracted; irregular payment of administrative contracts; influence peddling; transnational bribery, and influence against the Public Treasury, contemplated in Law No. 8422, Law Against the Public Treasury, will also be punished.° 8422, Law against Corruption and Illicit Enrichment in the Public Function, of October 6, 2004, and the crimes of improper bribery; bribery itself; aggravated corruption; acceptance of gifts for a fulfilled act; corruption of judges; criminality of the corruptor; incompatible negotiations; embezzlement; embezzlement; and embezzlement and misappropriation of private funds contemplated in this Code, as well as other punishable acts against human rights and international humanitarian law, provided in the treaties signed by Costa Rica, in this Code and other special laws. and also: ARTICLE 386.- Crimes against humanity. A prison term of ten to twenty-five years shall be imposed on anyone who commits or orders to be committed, as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population and with knowledge of such attack, acts that may be classified as crimes against humanity, in accordance with the provisions of international treaties to which Costa Rica is a party, relating to the protection of human rights, and the Rome Statute.

IOJ is a very small non profit team of non attorneys (paralegals). We come to the rescue of the marginalized or disadvantaged to file writs of Amparo and habeas corpus on behalf of people and groups who’s rights are unfairly limited (such as parents or health workers). We also fight government corruption by going directly to the head officials and demanding they meet their duties.

Out of over 40 court cases from 2020 until now, Interest of Justice has won 4 times against Costa Rica's health minister in Supreme Court. IOJ expects our claims for serious undue experimentation to be granted, which we have faith will lead to the much anticipated international "Nuremberg 2.0" tribunal being established under ARTICLE 7.- International crimes AND ARTICLE 386.- Crimes against humanity of the Costa Rican Penal Code.

Interest of Justice mission is to restore justice to all of humanity using international law of responsibility and exercising our right to defend human rights. We are at humanities service.

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volunteer - email us: contact@interestofjustice.org

submit your authenticated evidence/testimony to be on the witness list send to: claims@interestofjustice.org

Sponsor IOJ’s long term strategy (IOJ really needs community ongoing financial support to go full steam ahead until the mission of finding and prosecuting all covid wrongdoers worldwide is complete)

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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