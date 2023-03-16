NOW, TO THE LATEST INSPIRING STORY ABOUT JUSTICE IN C.R.:

IOJ looks at this development as the prelude to the upcoming large scale arrests.

For instance, the upcoming arrest of the Ex Minister of Health Daniel Salas Mengele who, according to the news in 2021, has helped his family amass a fortune off his fraudulent emergency declaration and mask mandates.

Yes, as we can see above the ex Health Minister’s family sold masks and hand sanitizer that was mandated to shop by - ta-da - the ex Health Minister…

Oh, how convenient it was that Daniel Salas declared the emergency - which, by the way, was so spurious it was lifted within a few months of the new health minister in office! Pretty convenient power to be able to declare an emergency not in good faith that benefits your family.

Looks like Costa Rica is finally cracking down.

It is our hope and expectation that the ex Health Minister Daniel Salas Mengele (chosen by Carlos Alvarado - the YOUNGEST Young Global Leader ever) is likely to wind up like the criminal story below & will also go down, mainly due to this countries pride.

Below is why we still have faith in Costa Rica’s slow but thorough criminal system & in our year long open investigation with the Attorney General building the case.

Criminal organization' orchestrated millionaire business with *CCSS masks

note: CCSS is the Social Security of Costa Rica who is in charge of purchases of medical supplies.

This is how the Public Ministry describes the group of officials and suppliers investigated for alleged irregularities in the acquisition of $6 million in face masks.

Phone traces show calls from each other

Two managers of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), management advisers, technicians in charge of evaluating offers and suppliers formed, according to the Public Ministry, a "criminal organization" to benefit from contracts for KN-95 masks and respirators during the first months of the covid-19 pandemic for a total of $6.4 million.

According to the search warrant, the officials took advantage of their positions to benefit "contractors" with whom they had constant telephone contact since February 25, 2020, 10 days before the first contagion was registered in the country. on March 6.

In the document, of which La Nación has a copy, the prosecutors in chargeIn the case, they exposed that telephone traces, emails and testimonies revealed the existence of a "criminal organization" whose objective was to "take advantage" in purchases of vital medical supplies to protect hospital staff, clinics and patients from the virus.

Before the investigation of the Public Ministry, the Criminal Court of the Second Judicial Circuit of San José endorsed 21 searches in offices of the Fund, private companies, houses of officials and suppliers.

In the list of raided places, the house of Hans Vindas Céspedes, advisor to the CCSS Logistics Management, to whom the judicial authorities attribute a leading role in the scheme, stands out. The homes of Roberto Cervantes Barrantes and Luis Fernando Porras Meléndez, who were the General Manager and Logistics Manager of the Fund when the contracts were made, were also reviewed.

Porras Meléndez left his position in October 2021 after months of being suspended with pay for investigation.administrative ions related to this case. Cervantes Barrantes received his pension in November 2022.

In addition, the home of Miren Martínez Ruiz, a Spanish journalist who received, between April and June 2020, three contracts for the supply of masks for up to $3.5 million, was searched. Also the houses of David Landergren Castro, public accountant benefited from awards for a total of $2.5 million and Miguel Salas Araya, former director of Procurement of Goods and Services of the CCSS.

The judicial agents and prosecutors also entered the offices of Interconsultoría de Negocios y Comercio IBT S.A, a company dedicated to gardening services, which breached a contract for the delivery of 2.8 million face masks for $1.1 million.

The raids also included offices of the CCSS such as the Secretary of Records of the Board of Directors

goes, the Logistics Management, the General Management and the Directorate of Procurement of Goods and Services.

Documentation and electronic equipment that could contain information of importance to the investigation were confiscated from the searched sites.

The police deployment occurred 30 months after La Nación published a series of reports that revealed the purchase of masks from the journalist, the accountant and the gardening company, among others.

The Public Ministry blames those involved for the alleged crimes of influence against the public treasury, influence peddling and false receipt of goods and services.

The search warrant refers to multiple telephone traces that show the communication of the officials with the contractors at key moments of the tenders such as the registration of suppliers, evaluation of offers and awards.

“Dear Prosecutors, It has been a year and a half since IOJ first filed criminal charges against the President, Health Ministry & Vaccination Commission Officials. We know these investigations take time before the arrests, but time is of the essence.” - IOJ

IOJ looks forward to the INEVITABLE JUSTICE coming down the pike! Let’s go!

Yes, IOJ is absolutely convinced that Costa Rica is ground zero for the upcoming global wave of justice.

If you have not yet read why Costa Rica is ground zero for justice please see below:

In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

Fund the Costa Rica case

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