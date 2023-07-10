The former president of Costa Rica Guillermo Solís was accused of having harmed the public treasury during his administration (2014-2018), the Attorney General’s Office informed on Thursday.

Former President Guillermo Solís

The former president (2014-2018) was charged with “influence against the Public Treasury”.

The charges are based on the influence allegedly exercised by Solis to “transfer money from the National Treasury to Bancrédito (Banco Crédito Agrícola de Cartago), without technical support and with an extremely low possibility of return, with the intention that the bank would appear to have a sufficient liquidity index”, as indicated by the Deputy Prosecutor for Probity, Transparency and Anticorruption (Fapta).

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, this “maneuver” would avoid the intervention of the bank “due to the serious liquidity problems it was facing” and that the image of the Solís government would be damaged.

“I categorically reject the charges against me. From the government of the republic, we always acted in accordance with the law, seeking the benefit of the country, as well as the protection of Bancrédito’s creditors and the rights of its workers”, said the former president through a video posted on his Twitter account.

Bancrédito was a State entity for commercial purposes that ended up going bankrupt in July 2017, under the Solís administration, after years of losses and poor results.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also accused former Vice President and former Minister of Finance Helio Fallas, former Minister of the Presidency Sergio Alfaro, former National Treasurer Martha Cubillo and former National Deputy Treasurer Mauricio Arroyo of the same crime.

“The actions of the accused persons resulted in an affectation to the Public Treasury and the public interest,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The five accused could be sentenced to between two and eight years in prison, according to the Penal Code.

IOJ awaits the fine day when former President Carlos Alvarado (the Youngest Global Leader ever) and his chosen Health Minister Daniel Salas Peraza Mengele go to jail for their covid swindles, usery and crimes that pretty much bankrupted this country, making it a slave to unnecessary IMF loans. Hopefully sooner than later!

Former Health Minister Daniel Salas Peraza Mengele and Former President Carlos Alvarado elbow bump (youngest Global Leader ever)

Mark our words - the day will come when the Attorney General of CR will once again announce:

“The actions of the accused persons resulted in an affectation to the Public Treasury and the public interest,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Interest of Justice will have a big part in their prosecution! We work on it day and night. They will NOT get away with human experimentation. Nor will Tedros and FDA Director Peter Marks, et al.

Nuremberg Code is the law here in our medical morality code!

We are busy day and night - 8 days a week - ENFORCING NUREMBERG CODE AGAINST the corrupt Costa Rica, FDA and WHO officials. They are are guilty as sin and must be held responsible. We won’t stop until there is justice for humanity.

Nothing entirely escapes the law. Its UNIVERSAL Law… its inescapable!

Keep the faith - not all countries are on board with corruption. Costa Rica was the only country that beat the Spanish conquistadors and we will beat the NWO. Interest of Justice will do everything we can to bring order out of this chaos.

In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

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