Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jan's avatar
Jan
Jul 10, 2023

I'm 71 years "young", and this is my country that I have decided to be my home, some olmost 50 years ago. I don't accept the coalition of social liberals and communist NDP to ruin my freedom

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Jeannette Wiley's avatar
Jeannette Wiley
Jul 10, 2023

Now if the US would invoke s fraction of the Justice of Costs Rica we could get rid of the corruption and treason at the highest levels of our government and get the CCP out of control.

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