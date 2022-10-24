Costa Rica Supreme Court Quickly REFUSES To Even Hear IOJ Amparo To Stop Baby Mandates…

But Did Refer The Health Minister To Prosecutor For False Testimony - For 3rd Time!!!

THE COSTA RICAN COURT SYSTEM IS SLOW AS A MULE.

Thank Goodness that when one door closes another opens.

The Constitutional Chamber of Supreme Court is the master of passing the buck…

We got the denial from the Chamber today (Oct 24) and it says: “As the appellant rightly points out in this case, and to dispel any doubts about the application of the principle of

informed consent, Resolution number 1-2021 of the Commission

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights points out that, "Any COVID-19 vaccine that the State is going to supply must have the prior, free and informed of the person receiving it. [...]”

The appeal is flatly rejected." (The highlighting is not from the original.)

Mutatis mutandis, such reasons fully apply to the sub judice, since that we are facing a subjective indeterminacy, since the appellants are limited to question the vaccination of babies 6 months to 5 years, without indicate a specific case in which they have been affected or threatened rights allegedly violated. That subjective indeterminacy is an obstacle to admit to its knowledge on the merits of this appeal. In consideration Based on the foregoing, the amparo is inadmissible and must be so declared.”

We heard this before and we understand that standing is first and foremost so we brought in health workers who were affected in one case and babies who were threatened with mandates in another…. This is the excuse to not hear us out! It makes no sense… We are THIS close but so far because we think we are bringing in real injured parties and the court keeps pulling this nonsense.

Tomorrow we are going to ask the court how to get past this one hurdle since the top court says we are right but that they are stuck unable to help us!

For a year and a half the Constitutional Chamber repeatedly sent us away to the inactive Attorney General, who is still “investigating” and to the ordinary court who they insist has the jurisdiction.

We have tried the ordinary court (Contentious Administrative court is the ordinary court) multiple times all year, which even the Constitutional Chamber says is too slow and they always reject hearing the case - until now.

IOJ’s persistence is finally paying off! The State must FINALLY answer to their serious violations of law and human rights this week.

The judge was told these are Nuremberg Code violations and he GRANTED IT…

This is the first COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity & Nuremberg Code violations case that is GRANTED to start!

Supreme Court is willfully blind. Fine. We will work with what we have to work with.

The ball is in the Contentious Court and “contentious” this case is, indeed!

Yes, Costa Rica issued the worlds first baby mandated mRNA experiments and they are highly contentious aren’t they!

This Contentious Administrative court was created by the Costa Rica constitution:

ARTICLE 49. A contentious-administrative jurisdiction is hereby established as a function of the Judicial Branch for the purpose of guaranteeing the legality of the administrative function of the State, its institutions and any other entity of public law. The misuse of power shall constitute grounds for challenging administrative acts. The law shall protect, at very least, the personal rights and legitimate interests of those governed.

(As amended by Law No. 3124, June 25, 1963).

It’s a fairly new court to ensure the legality of the Administration. Is this court Costa Rica republic’s last hope for restoring rule of law? Will they do their job in the interest of justice for humanity and BABIES?

THE SAGA:

Last September 2021 we won a freedom of information request Amparo with questions from the group Doctors For Covid Ethics regarding vaccine dangers and Nuremberg Code allegations (attached with signed affidavits from Dr. Michael Yeadon ex VP of Pfizer disputing Costa Rica’s Health Minister) and The Constitutional Chamber informed us:

“On the other hand, the appellant refers to the fact that, in his opinion, the report rendered by the Minister contains false assessments. In this regard, this Chamber has reiterated the value of the evidentiary value that the legislator granted, through the creation of the Law that created this jurisdiction, to the reports rendered by the appealed authorities. The second paragraph of Article 44 of the Law of the Constitutional Jurisdiction is clear when it establishes that: "The reports shall be considered to be given under oath. Therefore, any inaccuracy or falsehood shall cause the official to incur the penalties of perjury or false testimony, according to the nature of the facts contained in the report". It is precisely on the basis of the foregoing that such reports, as long as they have not been reliably disproved by other evidentiary means, prior to the issuance of the judgment, shall be considered as true. Thus, in accordance with the aforementioned article 44, inaccuracies or falsehoods that a report may contain will cause the allegedly responsible official to incur in the crimes of perjury or false testimony. Therefore, it is not up to this Chamber to determine the existence or not of these crimes, but to the criminal judge, so that if the appellant considers that the actions of the appealed authority are typical in relation to the mentioned regulations and that they incurred in falsehood, he may file the respective complaint before the Public Prosecutor's Office, so that it is there where the fallacy or not of the statements of the appellant may be determined.”

Many times we brought cases after this ruling to show Constitutional Chamber their own guidelines were met:

The Constitutional Chamber told IOJ the court can judge true from false only so long as the false statement were “reliably disproved by other evidentiary means, prior to the issuance of the judgment, [and therefore] shall be considered as true.”…

IOJ gave evidence the false statements in which the previous Health Minister, during the onset of the so called pandemic, stated “covid-19 vaccine is not experimental” were indeed undeniably “reliably disproved by other evidentiary means (of CONFESSIONS) , prior to the issuance of the judgment, [and therefore] shall be considered as true.”

NOPE. NADA. They send us in circles to the prosecutor who lags and lags and lags some more (or at least they failed to have correspondence as to what they are doing). We got the confession it IS experimental and it does NOTHING to get us closer to the truth so far.

It’s been a complete willful blindness to facts in our record by insisting the law says the Constitutional Chamber must be biased towards the executive and to just keep telling the prosecutor if we dispute the truth of the Health Authorities.

Constitutional Chamber is possibly captured?

Seems like it. To understand there is a historical background: Right to health was consistently honored by the court who used to ORDER medicine to be given free which almost bankrupted Costa Rica. As a result the Constitutional Chamber is currently advised on some cases regarding right to health by World Bank. (We will expand on this with proof soon)

No conflict of interest there right?

All we know is the Court appears to us to be willfully blind to crimes against humanity by relying on misinterpretations of inferior laws to flat reject all cases that seek protection for the right to be free of experimentation.

We may need to sue the Judiciary in order to challenge the unconstitutionality of ratifying lies of the executive under the guise they “must take the. executives testimony as true”. What about our testimony with Dr. Yeadon who said the Health Minister is lying and that these gene therapies are not vaccines as defined by Costa Rica? Isn’t our testimony under oath equally true? Whats with the BIAS from the top court towards protecting the discredited liars occupying the public servant positions of executive health authority?

The top court Court (Constitutional Chamber of Supreme Court) repeatedly insists on the claim the law of Constitutional Jurisdiction says they “must take the executives false testimony as true” - until the executives testimony is officially determined false by the notoriously inactive prosecutors office.

The Chamber INSISTS the only court with jurisdiction is the Ordinary court. Apparently our only hope for truth and justice in Costa Rica is the Ordinary court.

Thankfully the Ordinary court just GRANTED a 3 day hearing for the State and Health Authorities to answer IOJ’s injunction to stop the baby mandates and all mRNA gene therapies mislabelled as vaccines.

The hard copies JUST ARRIVED 10:55am Monday October 24, 2022 and the judge will serve this historical injunction ASAP, maybe even later today, but probably tomorrow Tuesday October 25 - on the NEW MOON:

WHAT WILL THE HEALTH TYRANT VACCINE PEDDLERS SAY TO THE ISSUES RAISED BY IOJ?

The product called covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine as defined in CR vaccination regulatory law 32722 1 (p). Testimony of the Health Minister show the “newer vaccines” are being defined “more broadly” by the foreign private monopoly the WHO and CDC, despite the fact the WHO and CDC are not authorized to re-define health policy or legal definitions for member states. The importation and use of the non vaccines exceed statutory jurisdiction under CR law because the vaccination commission only has authority to import “vaccines”, and this excess of statutory authority also implicates the WHO for violating IHR 3 (4) right of member states to sovereign legislation over health policy.

The product called covid-19 vaccine is classified by FDA as a gene therapy which according to FDA January 2020 guidance: "Long Term Follow-Up After Administration of Human Gene Therapy Products Guidance for Industry," states the use of these experimental products affects DNA with an unreasonable risk to use in more than a few people at a time”, therefore, gene therapy has inherent foreseeable risks not found in vaccines as defined in vaccination regulatory law 32722 1 (p), which means Legislative intent that a vaccine confers immunity is usurped and denied.

The WHO and CDC foreign de facto definition of vaccine currently adopted by Costa Rica is recklessly dangerous and violates Legislative intent because merely “inducing antibody responses” does not equate to immunity and carries a foreseeable risk of “auto immune like reactions to self antigens” (enhanced disease), exacerbating the transmission and illness, which FDA guidance on gene therapy clearly warns of.

The state is lying to the courts, media and public the product called covid-19 vaccines are not experimental. However, back in January 2022 IOJ wrote a legal letter that freaked out the vaccination commission secretary so much he finally CONFESSED in writing under oath that the product is indeed “investigational” and gave us the biomedical research laws its imported under. It’s not in dispute the product is “investigational”. The evidence attached shows FDA says: “An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it. Scientists are trying to prove in clinical trials: If the drug is safe and effective. How the drug might be used in that disease. How much of the drug is needed. Information about the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug

CONIS is the Costa Rican body created in 2015 to oversee research and ethics. IOJ learned the CONIS has registered covid-19 vaccines as “biomedical research” but never informed people its investigational for the exclusive purpose of human research. The case alleges the CONIS is ill equipped and negligent to manage ethics which is causing systematic violations of non derogable right to be free of experimentation in Costa Rica.

Plaintiffs allege the product affects DNA in less than 6 hours which invokes State responsibility to give informed consent (which was omitted) and also stop the biomedical research on the human genome, which is the heritage to humanity, out of precaution to protect the human genome.

Plaintiffs alleged Interest of Justice has interests in the matter. We explained we are Stakeholders in the FDA/CBERPAC/VBERPAC, Bivalent COVID-19 products approval process and are in regards to the same pediatric vaccines in which Costa Rica has authorized and imported for the use in humans. “Some of the information between FDA and plaintiffs are about the lack of a compelling public interest test, also necessity, legality, reasonableness and proportionality. There is evidence in the record of more risk than to benefit ratio which is also settled as fact in the record and not in dispute. See Documentary evidence # 3 Interest of Justice Comment and Stakeholder info to FDA as relevant stakeholders and Docket #—— for FDA Citizen Petition to revoke EUA for bivalent and all mRNA gene vaccines.” We demand time for due process with FDA because Costa Rica says they rely on FDA on this matter! *** Dear Substack tribe we are amending our FDA petition mentioned above so you all can comment on the public record to stop the shots indefinitely - coming this week - its a LOT of work and meticulous arguments if we all plan to win against FDA! Almost done! Hang tight.

What IOJ is asking the Ordinary court to do:

Plaintiffs "demand a moratorium placed indefinitely on the registration and use of all of the investigational biomedical research products that FDA considers a “gene and cell therapies” including but not limited to the product called ”COVID-19 Vaccine”.

READ OUR ORIGINAL FILING:

(Spanish is first half of document - Second half is the injunction in English)

READ THE JUDGES ORDER GRANTING 3 DAY HEARING:

ENGLISH VERSION (translated)

SPANISH ORIGINAL VERSION:

Why is this case so IMPORTANT?

It’s intended to set a precedent for WHO, FDA and States in regard to the international laws application to mRNA research, standards of informed consent and right to be free of experimentation. The next stage of the claim involves all parties and should get very interesting.

LAW OF STATE RESPONSIBILITY WAS INVOKED:

Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts 2001.

See the following applicable articles in which are invoked:

Article 12 Existence of a breach of an international obligation.

There is a breach of an international obligation by a State when an act of that State is not in conformity with what is required of it by that obligation, regardless of its origin or character.

Article 26 Compliance with peremptory norms

Nothing in this chapter precludes the wrongfulness of any act of a State which is not in conformity with an obligation arising under a peremptory norm of general international law.

Article 30 Cessation and non-repetition

The State responsible for the internationally wrongful act is under an obligation:

(a) to cease that act, if it is continuing;

(b) to offer appropriate assurances and guarantees of non-repetition, if circumstances so require.

Article 31 Reparation

1. The responsible State is under an obligation to make full reparation for the injury caused by the internationally wrongful act.

2. Injury includes any damage, whether material or moral, caused by the internationally wrongful act of a State.

Article 32 Irrelevance of internal law

The responsible State may not rely on the provisions of its internal law as justification for failure to comply with its obligations under this part.

REPARATION FOR INJURY

Article 34 Forms of reparation

Full reparation for the injury caused by the internationally wrongful act shall take the form of restitution, compensation and satisfaction, either singly or in combination, in accordance with the provisions of this chapter.

Article 35 Restitution

A State responsible for an internationally wrongful act is under an obligation to make restitution, that is, to re-establish the situation which existed before the wrongful act was committed, provided and to the extent that restitution:

(a) is not materially impossible;

(b) does not involve a burden out of all proportion to the benefit deriving from restitution instead of compensation.

Article 36 Compensation

1. The State responsible for an internationally wrongful act is under an obligation to compensate for the damage caused thereby, insofar as such damage is not made good by restitution.

2. The compensation shall cover any financially assessable damage including loss of profits insofar as it is established.

Article 37 Satisfaction

1. The State responsible for an internationally wrongful act is under an obligation to give satisfaction for the injury caused by that act insofar as it cannot be made good by restitution or compensation.

2. Satisfaction may consist in an acknowledgement of the breach, an expression of regret, a formal apology or another appropriate modality.

3. Satisfaction shall not be out of proportion to the injury and may not take a form humiliating to the responsible State.

