COSTA RICA COURT UPDATE!!! Patronato Nacional De La Infancia (PANI) was ORDERED to join as an interested third party (litis consortium) and FINALLY served a huge box of documents in the case at 9:05 am yesterday.

Below: Our previous expedition of delivering to the tribunal the giant stack of documents for PANI like the court ordered.

The State asked the court for PANI to be integrated as a co-defendant in defense of the State. The States request was denied to add PANI as co defendant and used as a defense, but the judge did ORDER PANI to be integrated as an interested third party litis consortium.

The judge noted it is paramount to understand that PANI did not make the technical recommendations to mandate or use the covid vaccines. The covid-19 vaccines were recommended for PANI to use to “protect” children by the State, Social Security, (CCSS), Minesterio de Salud and vaccination commission (CNVE).

Essentially, the court noted that if the States covid-19 vaccination decrees and acts that allow the covid-19 [non]vaccine experiments are void or unethical like IOJ claims, then PANI may become a PLAINTIFF interested third party and prove they are injured by the States void acts that injured Costa Rican children’s rights to be free of experimentation.

It’s up to PANI whether they want to go down with the ship and join Costa Rica State, CCSS, CNVE and Minesterio de Salud as co-defendants who insist the children need the non vaccine gene therapy experiment using unproven interventions outside clinical trials in a way that violates PANI's obligation to not experiment on children and babies who can’t give informed consent.

PANI has 3 days to decide if they want to be a co-injured plaintiff in our case against HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION WHICH ENDANGERS THE HUMAN GENOME, possibly for generations, or if they will choose to ignore our 60 page final reply to the defendants explaining point by point each false testimony with solid proof that CNVE LIED to the court about the safety and efficacy. To be clear, the CNVE, CCSS and State LIED TO THE JUDGE that their evidence of a CDC vaccine safety link says ZERO serious adverse effects in babies, and only one “fever seizure”. In reality, their own evidence of CDC vaccine safety data showed 2% seriously injured (death and hospitalization) up to 5 years old and 5.7% serious injuries in age up to 12. These Costa Rican health authority people are clearly of malicious and evil intent, lying that NO babies were reported to be seriously injured by their experiment, so of course we demanded a referral to the prosecutor for false testimony and crimes against humanity/bioethics violations. Lets see how it all plays out. Courts do not usually take very kindly to fraud on the court that endangers children and babies! We would hope PANI feels the same now that we formally served them concrete proof they were lied to about safety and efficacy.

IOJ is blessed to carry the responsibility of being one of upwards of only 10 lawsuits that includes authenticated testimony by Dr. Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer.

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