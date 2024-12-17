Costa Rica is boldly stepping onto the world stage with a historic legal action against Huawei, leveraging the countries powerful and unique universal jurisdiction to hold the tech giant accountable internationally for alleged corruption and misconduct. BOOM.

This unprecedented move, coupled with Costa Rica’s principled stands on global health and safety, demonstrates its unique role as a brave, transparent, and independent leader in the fight for justice. People don’t believe in justice but we do.

President Rodrigo Chaves has declared that this legal action is not just about Costa Rica—it’s about standing up for the world. By addressing corruption and cybersecurity risks associated with 5G networks, Costa Rica is proving that even a small nation can take on powerful entities to safeguard its people and principles.

On December 12, 2024, Costa Rica officially filed a complaint against Huawei and its local representative, Yang Peng, alongside two current and three former officials of the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE). The accusations include fraud, bribery, influence peddling, and actions against the public treasury related to contracts for 3G and 5G deployment. President Chaves called the corruption case “one of the most blatant and biggest scandals in our country’s history.” Frustrated by delays in prosecution after a decade-long investigation, he directed pointed remarks at Prosecutor Carlos Díaz: “Carlos, tick, tick, tick.” These words reflect the urgency of holding those responsible accountable for exploiting public resources. This case reflects Costa Rica’s commitment to using universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows countries to address crimes and wrongdoing with global ramifications. As President Chaves emphasized, “We did it for the world.”

Costa Rica’s boldness on the global stage is not new. It was the only country to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty, a decision that showcased its unwillingness to cede critical health decisions to an international body with questionable motivations.

By refusing to compromise its sovereignty, Costa Rica demonstrated its commitment to protecting citizen rights against international pressures. Now, in taking on Huawei, one of the world’s most powerful tech corporations, Costa Rica is proving its resolve once again. In August 2023, the government issued a decree banning companies from countries that do not adhere to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, effectively excluding Huawei and firms from China, Russia, South Korea, and Brazil. The government cited cybersecurity concerns as the primary reason for this exclusion.

The Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica swiftly condemned these actions, labeling the allegations against Huawei as “irresponsible and unfounded” and warning that the case could strain bilateral relations. Despite diplomatic pressures, Costa Rica has stood firm, reaffirming its independence and commitment to justice.

Huawei has responded with an aggressive legal strategy. In September 2023, the company filed an appeal with Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court, arguing that the 5G exclusion violated principles of free competition and equal participation in public tenders. The court rejected this appeal in February 2024, upholding the government’s decision to prioritize national cybersecurity. Separately, Huawei sought a precautionary measure from the Administrative Tribunal to suspend the 5G ban while its case was under review. The tribunal denied this request in March 2024, leading Huawei to file an appeal in April 2024, which remains unresolved. Additionally, Huawei found an unexpected ally in the Internal Workers’ Front (FIT) of ICE, a labor union that filed a request with a Costa Rican court. This led to a provisional measure in February 2024 temporarily suspending the execution of the decree and allowing Huawei to remain a potential 5G provider. Meanwhile, Huawei has hinted at the possibility of pursuing international arbitration, signaling its intention to challenge Costa Rica’s restrictions under global trade agreements.

This legal battle reflects Costa Rica’s growing reliance on universal jurisdiction as a tool to address global wrongdoing, a principle that also underpinned the Nuremberg Hearing IOJ convened in Costa Rica on November 11, 2024. This historic hearing was held under the offices of the President and Health Minister to address COVID-19-related accountability. Four world-renowned experts provided testimony, including Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer, and Sasha Latypova, Pharma Insider whistleblower.

The experts presented evidence calling for an immediate moratorium on mRNA and gene-based vaccines, citing the lack of WHO safety standards and significant risks to human health and the environment.

Their testimonies emphasized that WHO-authorized emergency-use products, including these vaccines, failed to meet basic scientific and safety standards. Dr. Yeadon testified that the vaccines are “toxic by design” and that their expedited approval process violated the Nuremberg Code, while Latypova highlighted the absence of critical animal studies, underscoring the need for rigorous, evidence-based safeguards. Costa Rica’s role in facilitating this hearing reinforced its reputation as a nation willing to confront uncomfortable truths to protect global health and human rights. We just love Costa Rica’s bravery and fortitude.

A Side Note: Interest of Justice’s Fight for Transparency

Amid these legal battles, our organization, Interest of Justice, has also been working to ensure transparency and safety in 5G deployment in Costa Rica. Interest of Justice filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests asking the government to provide proof that the WHO’s 5G standards are safe for human health and the environment. It is important to note that while the government claimed to follow WHO guidelines, it has failed to provide any evidence, despite repeated follow-ups for over a year. Frustrated by the lack of transparency, IOJ is now filing an Amparo (a Spanish style common law writ, filed in the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court) for Denying the Right of Reply and also preparing to file an Action of Unconstitutionality to halt all 5G deployment in Costa Rica. Our demand is clear: 5G deployment must not proceed until its safety is unequivocally proven. This advocacy raises critical questions about whether international standards like those of the WHO are truly protecting public health or are instead driven by corporate interests.

Costa Rica’s legal actions against Huawei, its principled rejection of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, and its facilitation of IOJ’s Nuremberg Hearing all underscore its status as a nation committed to justice and accountability. By challenging both powerful corporations and international institutions, Costa Rica has shown that even small nations can have a global impact.

These efforts inspire confidence that Costa Rica will continue to stand firm in its fight to prioritize transparency, public safety, and integrity. We think that President Chaves’s words, “We did it for the world,” capture the essence of Costa Rica’s maverick spirit—a nation unafraid to challenge the status quo to protect humanity.

Costa Rica’s boldness reminds us that accountability is not just possible—it is necessary. In a world where powerful interests often dominate, Costa Rica stands as a beacon of hope, showing that courage and persistence can lead to meaningful change. Its fight is not just for its own people but for the world, and we are proud to support this small but mighty nation leading the charge for a safer, more just future.

Why This Matters

The case against Huawei and the broader 5G debate in Costa Rica touch on critical global issues: corruption, cybersecurity, environmental sustainability, and public health. It’s not just about one country or one company; it’s about setting a precedent for accountability and caution in adopting emerging transformative technologies.

Costa Rica’s actions, combined with Interest of Justice’s advocacy, raise important questions: Are we prioritizing profit over safety? Are international standards like those of the WHO truly safeguarding our health and environment? And, perhaps most critically, how do we ensure that transparency and public interest remain at the heart of decisions that shape our technological future? Is Costa Rica in the process of impeding the NWO & 4th Industrial Revolution?

The last line in the video of President Chaves shows him saying, “While others collapse, others who took away our faith collapse, others are emerging”.

This is a fight worth watching—not just for Costa Rica but for the world.

Sources:

Tico Times

IA Reporter

Diálogo Americas

