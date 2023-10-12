Latest Nuremberg Hearing Update Assisted By The Legislators Office!

OK everyone - our website is almost done to stop covid vaccines and the Legislators Office is being a big help.

A new website is being built to help governments and people understand the importance of our case in more detail & why we are suing to take the bioweapons off the market.

We asked the Legislator questions a couple weeks ago to see if 3rd parties could come into the hearing on a digital signature. The Attorneys we asked all insisted NO, saying that each intervener has to physically sign in wet ink to join…

BUT we rarely believe attorneys, so we asked the Legislator! Good thing we did ask.

The Legislator just told us directly that Costa Rica is updated and digital friendly so 3rd parties & interveners can come into the case through a digital signature so long as the ID # is there. The law allows you all to join in if you are affected by covid vaccines and interested, so we are working overtime to make a portal for you all to join the Nov 9 public hearing.

Some people just want to support as silent interveners and other 3rd party interveners have actual facts to share with the judge to support our case. We appreciate all who join on our side.

Team IOJ will be back in a day or a few days (ASAP) with the the launch of our new website dedicated just to stopping the covid [non] vaccine bioweapons. Thank goodness the legislator set us straight and now we know how to set this up to have interveners join in a legally acceptable way. We are making the digital intake forms & finishing the explanatory info on the website now.

Stay tuned and lets make history by actually taking the whole unethical thing down.

Share

Thank you for your support. IOJ is 100% reader supported to do our legal work for humanity. It is people just like YOU making this CR Nuremberg Hearing a success!

We still need your support! Together with our awesome experts Dr Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and others to be announced, we really can stop this tyranny on November 9!

Support IOJ Nuremberg Hearing Fund