Costa Rica Ministry of Health Testifies WHO "Vaccine" COVID Experiments - USA To Include mRNA Vaccine Research in Spending Bill
Congress prioritizes controversial vaccine technology funding while Nuremberg hearings await resources HIGHLY NEEDED!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nuremberg Hearing Trailer
This hearing that you are about to see tomorrow was a private hearing with the Costa Rican president's office and health minister's office foreign affairs. These are the people who are in charge of the World Health Organization contracts.
The hearing was private, but because the government is so scandalous and just recently admitted in court that the Covid vaccines were experimental under World Health Organization EUL listing (emergency use listing), and they lost the case because World Health Organization refused to give any safety data to the 7 top judges of Supreme Courts Constitutional Chamber, we've decided to make this hearing public so that everyone can know why we are this close to winning for the crime of serious under experimentation on civilians.
It wasn't fair and it's not right the governments have been lying. We busted them. And now you're going to see exactly what they know and what they ignored before they went to court and lost.
It's time to file the actual main case, international human rights case, and begin to pursue serious efforts towards crimes against humanity in universal jurisdiction.
We all knew this was an experiment. Many people fought in the Supreme court here in Costa Rica, each repeating in their legal arguments that this was an experimental product without informed consent. The Constitutional Chamber denied every single one of their arguments based on that they rely on the Governments data and that they basically by law are forced to take the standing of the Ministry of Health over the people. The Governments data was confessed by the ministry of Health to Interest of Justice multiple times that they rely on the World Health Organization, the FDA and the EMA for “vaccine safety requirements”.
Interest of Justice has won 5 times in the Supreme court, each time collecting specific data….That one piece of “gold” evidence, each piece being a nail in the coffin to seal the deal on truth! So we collected a few nails!
This is the moment we need to keep going and not give up!
The Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica's Supreme Court has officially ruled in our favor, confirming that the Ministry of Health VIOLATED our constitutional rights by failing to provide critical information about COVID-19 "vaccines" - information that, by law, they were REQUIRED to provide.
VICTORY! Government & WHO/PAHO Refuse to Answer 20 Critical Questions About COVID (NON) "Vaccines" Forced on Indigenous Populations Costa Rica Constitutional Court CONFIRMS Government Violated Rights
House Committee Authorizes $1.1 Billion for mRNA Research Despite HHS Cuts
The House Appropriations Committee has quietly approved $1.1 billion in taxpayer funding for messenger RNA (mRNA) research, despite Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently cutting $500 million from similar programs just months earlier.
On September 9th, lawmakers advanced the $184.5 billion spending package for the Department of Health and Human Services in a 35-28 vote after hours of closed-door negotiations. The funding authorization runs through September 2027.
Initially, the bill only mentioned funding for "advanced research and development" under the Public Health Service Act. But Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) introduced an amendment specifically adding "including of mRNA vaccines" to the language. Remarkably, the amendment passed without opposition in a voice vote, with both Republican and Democratic leadership expressing support.
"This amendment includes language that's been agreed upon by the majority and the minority," Aderholt stated, recommending approval.
This funding authorization directly contradicts recent actions by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who canceled $500 million in mRNA research funding earlier this year. Kennedy's administration cited concerns that "the mRNA platform has not worked well against respiratory viruses" - a position disputed by some scientists. HHS officials emphasized they weren't opposing mRNA research for other applications like cancer treatment, but the respiratory virus concerns remain on the table.
The spending battle coincided with broader controversies over Kennedy's overhaul of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) attempted to block HHS from removing vaccines from immunization schedules based on recommendations from Kennedy's newly appointed committee members. DeLauro criticized Kennedy's firing of existing committee members and falsely claimed none of the replacements have immunology or vaccine backgrounds.
Her amendment failed, with Aderholt defending the changes: "The scientific process is an adversarial process, it is built on data and evidence, rather than belief. As the evidence changes, our policies must change."
The advisory committee is scheduled to meet September 18-19 to consider changing recommendations for hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccines. The spending bill still requires approval from the full House and Senate before becoming law.
Taxpayers face a $1.1 billion bill for mRNA research that the current HHS leadership has already questioned, while vaccine policy decisions move forward with a completely restructured advisory process. The disconnect between cutting existing programs and authorizing massive new spending raises questions about coherent policy direction in federal health agencies.
To become a monthly supporter of the international prosecution effort, visit NurembergHearing.org/donate -Every dollar goes directly to legal action, not only administration. We've proven we can win. Help us prove we can finish what we started. Call me Dustin Bryce - US +1 323-244-2960 for help with partnerships and sponsorships
Wow! this is big news.
Glad to be a paying subscriber, frustrated I can't afford to upgrade to 'founding'.
MILLIONS have been slaughtered from these poisons! Have to start the retribution somewhere!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.