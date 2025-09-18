Share

I Want To Fund Nuremberg Project

This hearing that you are about to see tomorrow was a private hearing with the Costa Rican president's office and health minister's office foreign affairs. These are the people who are in charge of the World Health Organization contracts. The hearing was private, but because the government is so scandalous and just recently admitted in court that the Covid vaccines were experimental under World Health Organization EUL listing (emergency use listing), and they lost the case because World Health Organization refused to give any safety data to the 7 top judges of Supreme Courts Constitutional Chamber, we've decided to make this hearing public so that everyone can know why we are this close to winning for the crime of serious under experimentation on civilians. It wasn't fair and it's not right the governments have been lying. We busted them. And now you're going to see exactly what they know and what they ignored before they went to court and lost. It's time to file the actual main case, international human rights case, and begin to pursue serious efforts towards crimes against humanity in universal jurisdiction.

We all knew this was an experiment. Many people fought in the Supreme court here in Costa Rica, each repeating in their legal arguments that this was an experimental product without informed consent. The Constitutional Chamber denied every single one of their arguments based on that they rely on the Governments data and that they basically by law are forced to take the standing of the Ministry of Health over the people. The Governments data was confessed by the ministry of Health to Interest of Justice multiple times that they rely on the World Health Organization, the FDA and the EMA for “vaccine safety requirements”.

Interest of Justice has won 5 times in the Supreme court, each time collecting specific data….That one piece of “gold” evidence, each piece being a nail in the coffin to seal the deal on truth! So we collected a few nails!

This is the moment we need to keep going and not give up!

The Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica's Supreme Court has officially ruled in our favor, confirming that the Ministry of Health VIOLATED our constitutional rights by failing to provide critical information about COVID-19 "vaccines" - information that, by law, they were REQUIRED to provide.

House Committee Authorizes $1.1 Billion for mRNA Research Despite HHS Cuts

The House Appropriations Committee has quietly approved $1.1 billion in taxpayer funding for messenger RNA (mRNA) research, despite Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently cutting $500 million from similar programs just months earlier.

On September 9th, lawmakers advanced the $184.5 billion spending package for the Department of Health and Human Services in a 35-28 vote after hours of closed-door negotiations. The funding authorization runs through September 2027.

Initially, the bill only mentioned funding for "advanced research and development" under the Public Health Service Act. But Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) introduced an amendment specifically adding "including of mRNA vaccines" to the language. Remarkably, the amendment passed without opposition in a voice vote, with both Republican and Democratic leadership expressing support.

"This amendment includes language that's been agreed upon by the majority and the minority," Aderholt stated, recommending approval.

This funding authorization directly contradicts recent actions by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who canceled $500 million in mRNA research funding earlier this year. Kennedy's administration cited concerns that "the mRNA platform has not worked well against respiratory viruses" - a position disputed by some scientists. HHS officials emphasized they weren't opposing mRNA research for other applications like cancer treatment, but the respiratory virus concerns remain on the table.

The spending battle coincided with broader controversies over Kennedy's overhaul of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) attempted to block HHS from removing vaccines from immunization schedules based on recommendations from Kennedy's newly appointed committee members. DeLauro criticized Kennedy's firing of existing committee members and falsely claimed none of the replacements have immunology or vaccine backgrounds.

Her amendment failed, with Aderholt defending the changes: "The scientific process is an adversarial process, it is built on data and evidence, rather than belief. As the evidence changes, our policies must change."

The advisory committee is scheduled to meet September 18-19 to consider changing recommendations for hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccines. The spending bill still requires approval from the full House and Senate before becoming law.

Taxpayers face a $1.1 billion bill for mRNA research that the current HHS leadership has already questioned, while vaccine policy decisions move forward with a completely restructured advisory process. The disconnect between cutting existing programs and authorizing massive new spending raises questions about coherent policy direction in federal health agencies.

