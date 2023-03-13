Lets start at the beginning.

The craziest thing happened a couple weeks back.

National Children’s Trust (PANI) is like Child Protective Services of Costa Rica.

PANI was literally taking children away from their parents if they refused the “life saving vaccine”. PANI, the National Children’s Trust, has previously stated that they will intervene to mandate vaccines if parents or guardians object. Over here at IOJ we found that to be unacceptable and criminal.

Are tides turning? We got as far as getting the National Childrens Trust (PANI) to agree on our side.

What will the court do? They are ruling very soon.

Will they actually deny IOJ’s proof of experiments and the wishes of the entire agency that defends all children in Costa Rica?

Will the court side with the liars who filed false testimony about safety as their reply?

Who knows?

Its out of our hands. Its in process now. All children’s rights and health in Costa Rica literally ride on this action.

PANI, the same government agency that insisted on forcing the children’s mandates and punishing the non compliant parents and children with the experiments has officially become integrated into the Nuremberg Code violations case filed by Interest of Justice in October 2022.

This is HUGE news, probably the first in the world to convince the children’s welfare agency to change positions to go against the State.

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Yes, as of February 22, 2023 PANI has gone from dark to light. PANI has gone from taking the blue pill to taking the red pill, NO GOING BACK NOW, they cant unsee what we showed them about the gene therapy dangers.

PANI wisely joined Interest of Justice’s case against the State, CCSS, CNVE as a litis consortium interested third party to defend the children.

Yes, the PANI is WITH Interest of Justice and apparently flipped sides to act AGAINST the State to stop them from allowing the covid-19 vaccines on kids they need to protect.

The case is to take the experimental product 100% off the market and stop all use in humans of all ages. Insofar as children are affected if we win, the PANI is a party.

Yes, PANI is now on our side!

That is why we work so hard. It cant stay stagnant forever.

PANI is not a defendant.

We almost sued National Children’s Welfare Agency (PANI) as a defendant. This is so much better and far more influential on the judge.

The judge is pouring through a ton of evidence as we write this. He has got to be influenced by the unprecedented fact that National Children’s Welfare Agency (PANI) is acting as a third party intervener, who is essentially relying 100% on our case AGAINST THE STATE OF COSTA RICA, CNVE, CCSS, to do PANI’s duty to defend the children.

Readers. This is history in the making. PANI is integrated on our side AGAINST the State, in an injunction ready to rule, where we are asking to take the non vaccine gene therapy experiments entirely off the market & issue a moratorium on all gene therapy, including covid-19 vaccines. It is truly historic.

The judge and PANI were each provided proof of 12 registered covid-19 vaccine experiments IOJ found in the “ethics” department.

IOJ also provided proof that the State confessed it is experimental, after saying its not experimental, and flip flopping to deceive the victims who are being experimented upon.

In the reply the State, CCSS and CNVE went so far as to lie again its not experimental… so we proved their lies with their own previous confession and the registered experiments for Pfizer BioNTech to study “adverse reactions” in health workers they mandated. Its outrageous, prohibited by Costa Rican law, and we are praying our judge will do the right thing soon.

PANI was told “ the covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective, necessary, a vaccine, and not experimental ” by the defendants: State of Costa Rica, Social Security (CCSS - purchases the vaccine), and the Vaccination Commission (CNVE).

We reminded the court that all people have the right to be free of medical or scientific experimentation and that the use of the unproven novel [non]vaccine intervention outside clinical trials in masses is PROHIBITED AS UNETHICAL, EVEN IF LEGAL, WHICH ITS NOT.

IOJ’s motto is “Be the PERSISTENCE!”

Our team has spent two years wearing down the Costa Rican health tyrants (among other tyrants such as FDA, HHS, WHO, etc.).

We have won 4 cases against the Costa Rican Health Minister, one case was with ‘Doctors For Covid Ethics’ questions, signed by Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) accusing the government of violating Nuremberg Code. IOJ won that case with 122 top medical experts signing it, presuming the vaccine has certain inherent dangers (which are now proven to be true dangers). That case won in Supreme Court, settling all facts as a matter of law in September 2021, but the wheels of justice grind slow and it still has yet to be resolved in the s-l-o-w Ordinary Court, which is in process.

There was even a point a year ago where the Health Minister had to go to a disobedience hearing in Supreme Court due to not following court orders, which was to give IOJ information... Regarding EVERYTHING to odo with the COVID-19 “Pandemic”. The court ambivalently let him off, and THAT injustice is also still lagging.

IOJ is similar to Judicial Watch, having to sue repeatedly just to get the information already ordered by all 7 judges of the Supreme Court Constitutional Chamber.

We have filed over 40 cases in the past 2 years against the covid declared emergency in bad faith, PCR test false statistics and illegal non vaccine experiments.

Many of our perfect (and very time consuming) cases were flat rejected in error (deep state blocked?) which we are still suing on in order to resolve those court errors that led to experimentation on the people we were unable to prevent.

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