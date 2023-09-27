Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Janice
Sep 27, 2023

All of this is of course? as you know, according to plan: destroy the middle class with poisons: vax air water pills food etc and replace them with a “ grateful “ labour force of migrants that are used to working for almost nothing with no constitutional rights whatsoever. We hear often of universal basic income as part of the cults great upset but what is it likely to be? A hundred carefully controlled bucks a month ( and where did they get all the cash they have ) ? That’s the average for workers in all the slave colonies ( aka deliberately destabilised held in poverty while we steal everything you have countries) globally if that. And of course it’s about votes bc after all those grateful for crumbs masses will vote for the hand that feeds them no matter how tiny the morsel is. The cult has already accomplished their upset in their countries and so the brave brave everything to “go west “ hoping for Shangri la not realising they are playing right into the hands of the psychopaths. And helping to destroy everything they dream of. The cult plays with the hopes and dreams of everyone bc they know what they are ...bc when they were still human and pure bloods they had them too. The choice for so very many talented, gifted, ambitious people is stay in hell and try to change it ( eg Pakistan created US hell hanging over their heads like vultures waiting to take over totally and plunge Pakistan even further into constant appalling poverty ) or get the hell out risking everything to do so in exactly the same way as all the pioneers and pilgrims did...except they had no multi billion dollar “ visa “ circus to deal with ( bottom feeding on precious family funds risked for the dreams and hopes of a western visa ) and denying most applications. People walk all the way from Pakistan to Paris only to be arrested and sent back...not many soft bellied often lily livered westerners would do that...fleeing western bombs, depleted uranium and land mines is another familiar scenario...the UN and it’s psychopathic partners are the problem not the people. Ordinary people will share and won’t steal. Happiness is our raison d’etre...just get the psychopaths out of the way. And the people have the power to do it if only they would stop allowing the cult to divide and use them as click and everything else bait. This horror, this appalling injustice to all of us every one of us ( we are all in this together) must end. And will one way or the other bc the way of truth and love always wins in the end (also a warning to choose one’s “ side “ one’s life’s work carefully). Well done on all your brave and diligent work for all of us. A very great and deep thank you 🙏. May God our Heavenly Father bless us always in all our wise righteous endeavours that serve Him.

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Piki
Sep 27, 2023

Increasing the size of the working-age population through international migration and then 'we 'll kill them all (the migrants) with vaccinations, bad air and chemicals. We will also make them infertile.

We will also ABSOLUTELY make sure that they won't find ANY work!'

George Soros and Antonio Guterres are however not increasing in size but shrinking. (So is Y.N. Harari we notice...)Which is good news for climate change and global pollution! Hooray Costa Rica! We love you!

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