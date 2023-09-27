Okie dokie folks

As Costa Rica steels itself to tackle housing the first Public Hearing November 9, 2023 to take the covid “vaccine” shots completely off the market as an experimental bioweapon, it appears a migrant issue has caught the ire and attention of President Rodrigo Chaves (former World Bank official for 27 years).

Costa Rica is abuzz with activity. All stemming from cleaning up UN shenanagins.

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Costa Rica to declare state of emergency amid migrant surge

SAN JOSE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday that he has ordered officials to declare a state of emergency as the number of migrants passing through the small Central American nation has risen sharply.

"I have instructed the security ministry to take a firm stance with anyone who takes Costa Rica's kindness for weakness," Chaves said at a press conference, referencing recent riots by migrants crossing the country.

So far in September, more than 60,000 people have passed through the Costa Rican border town shared with Panama, Paso Canoas, where fewer than 20,000 people live, another official said.

Costa Rica's Chaves will visit Panama in early October to hold discussions on the migrant crisis.

Costa Rica president to visit Panama amid migration crisis

Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles speaks during his joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 24 March 2023. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

PANAMA CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves will visit Panama's Darien Gap in early October in an effort to contain a migrant crisis, both countries said on Saturday.

Panama's Minister of Public Security Juan Pino and his Costa Rican counterpart, Mario Zamora, on Saturday visited communities in the dangerous stretch of jungle, where thousands of migrants pass each day on their way toward the United States.

Some 390,000 people have crossed to Panama from Colombia, traversing the Darien Gap, between January and September.

Most of them are Venezuelans, with others from Ecuador, Haiti and other countries, according to Panama's Ministry of Security.

The Globalists Plan To Push Migration For Destabilization

Here we have an invasion declaration at the U.S. Border, a State of Emergency in Costa Rica, and a lack of housing for Australians because of an influx of migrants.

The UN is directing and controlling all of these problems.

For those who don’t know, here is the UN ‘Replacement Migration’ document: https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf

Yes, the UN is apparently studying how to make UN controlled “international migration laws” and they are moving masses of people, presumably to destabilize countries to usher in “The Great Reset” where the next phase is shockingly “forced relocation”. These are all presumptions based on a historical pattern of UN as well as their own documents which use these terms such as “forced relocation”.

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Lets look at some of the UN studies in the UN book “Replacement Migration”.

Major findings of this study include:

· During the first half of the 21st century, the populations of most developed countries are projected to become smaller and older as a result of below-replacement fertility and increased longevity.

· In the absence of migration, the declines in population size will be even greater than those projected and population ageing will be more rapid.

· Although fertility may rebound in the coming decades, few believe that fertility in most developed countries will recover sufficiently to reach replacement level in the foreseeable future, thus, making population decline inevitable in the absence of replacement migration.

· The projected population decline and population ageing will have profound and far-reaching consequences, forcing Governments to reassess many established economic, social and political policies and programmes, including those relating to international migration.

· For France, United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, the numbers of migrants needed to offset population decline are less than or comparable to recent past experience. While this is also the case for Germany and the Russian Federation, the migration flows in the 1990s were relatively large due to reunification and dissolution, respectively.

· For Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Europe, a level of immigration much higher than experience in the recent past would be needed to offset population decline.

· The numbers of migrants needed to offset declines in the working-age population are significantly larger than those needed to offset total population decline. Whether those larger numbers of migrants are within the realm of options open to Governments depends to a great extent on the social, economic and political circumstances of the particular country or region.

· If retirement ages remain essentially where they are today, increasing the size of the working-age population through international migration is the only option in the short to medium term to reduce declines in the potential support ratio.

· The levels of migration needed to offset population ageing (i.e., maintain potential support ratios) are extremely large, and in all cases entail vastly more immigration than occurred in the past.

· Maintaining potential support ratios at current levels through replacement migration alone seems out of reach, because of the extraordinarily large numbers of migrants that would be required.

· In most cases, the potential support ratios could be maintained at current levels by increasing the upper limit of the working-age population to roughly 75 years of age.

· The new challenges being brought about by declining and ageing populations will require objective, thorough and comprehensive reassessments of many established economic, social and political policies and programmes. Such reassessments will need to incorporate a long-term perspective. Critical issues to be addressed in those reassessments would include:

(a) the appropriate ages for retirement;

(b) the levels, types and nature of retirement and health-care benefits for the elderly;

(c) the labour-force participation;

(d) the assessed amounts of contributions from workers and employers to support retirement and health-care benefits for the increasing elderly population; and

(e) policies and programmes relating to international migration, in particular replacement migration, and the integration of large numbers of recent migrants and their descendants.

So here we are in Costa Rica with the President about to declare a State of Emergency over the migrant surge sent by UN and which was probably paid by George Soros Open Border foundation…

It would be really great if it turns out President Chaves is not on board with the UN replacement migration scheme (due to fertility dropping) and if the upcoming Declaration of Emergency is to actually protect the sovereignty of this great nation.

It may actually be that Chaves is doing the right thing and standing up to UN.

We hope so. Costa Rica beat the Spanish Conquistadors and we can beat the UN as well.

Time will tell how this plays out!

Thoughts?

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