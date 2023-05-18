Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves, former World Bank shill for 27 years. Chaves notoriously signed a document in 2017 about “Future Pandemic Financing by World Bank”

First, let’s start out by saying there are a ton of emails back and forth with many agencies (almost every agency in Costa Rica to be honest, the list goes on) about the VOID covid-19 non vaccine contracts for the past few months.

The following is in response to an administrative procedure to nullify the contracts that we started a few months ago.

It is also testimony to the power of freedom of information requests and administrative procedures to extract bit by bit the information we all need to get to truth and justice!

It is truly absurd how inefficient the administration is. Todays letter is months late, however, the law we gave (which they quote in the title: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION NON-TECHNICAL REPORTS (LAW 7975)) gives them only a 3 day deadline.

S-L-O-W! Dragging their feet? Yes.

Todays letter rats out the Costa Rican President for signing the Pfizer and AstraZenica contracts. BOOM!

We DID NOT KNOW THIS critically important information before today, because every other agency withheld that information so far when naming the list of responsible parties in all of the many emails in the ongoing record to challenge the VOID covid-19 experimental non vaccine contracts!

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Dated May 08, 2023 [only received today May 18, 2023]

TO: LEGAL AND CIVIC OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

contact@interestofjustice.org,

Dear sir,

SUBJECT: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION NON-TECHNICAL REPORTS (LAW 7975)

Receive a warm greeting. In relation to what is mentioned in the epigraph, this Office transcribes the criteria issued by the Pharmacotherapy Directorate in official letter GM- DFE-0119-2023, which indicates the following:

"...because the representation in the Institutional Vaccine Commission and in the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) comes from the Pharmacoepidemiology Directorate, within the framework of competences of this Unit, and in relation to the three points raised regarding to the contracts for the acquisition of vaccines against COVID-19, it should be indicated that this particular technical instance has no competence to refer to these points, nor is it the official entity with the powers to deliver information on them.

However, it should be noted that the Costa Rican Social Security Fund is the executing unit of the vaccination programs, including the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Its function is to receive, store and apply the vaccine against COVID-19 in accordance with the provisions of the CNVE. This last instance is the one that defines the vaccination guidelines and the vaccine selection criteria, based on scientific-technical analysis. However, the contracts for the acquisition of vaccines were signed between the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Presidency, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, therefore, neither the Institutional Commission for Vaccines, nor the CNVE have been involved in these processes. [up until today all agencies insisted its CNVE in charge of the contracts, but CCSS says opposite as of today?!!!]

On the other hand, it should be noted that the argument given by the organization that there is a null administrative act due to lack of motivation according to the General Law of Public Administration is not sustained, since the technical criteria are precisely the support or the basis that motivated all the decisions that were made on the contractual and logistical processes for the acquisition of vaccines against COVID-19.

[Ironically they are not saying WHY the decisions allegedly meet the law and Article 16 below, so HELLO, they literally failed their administrative duty to EXPLAIN THEIR REASON OR MOTIVATION - which makes their resolution VOID and allows us to sue to make them explain motivation - which is the ONLY way to nullify the damn contracts]

The foregoing responds directly to the legal obligation that exists of the collegiate bodies as part of the Public Administration that: "Article 16. 1. In no case may acts contrary to unequivocal rules of science or technique, or elementary principles be issued. of justice, logic or expediency”.

Thus, this Management is in total to expand as required.

Sincerely,

MEDICAL MANAGEMENT

Manager

C:

Head of Office, General Management

Assistant Directorate of Health Services Development

Advisor. Medical Management

Head of the Collective Health Area, DDSS

Epidemiological Surveillance Sub-area, DDSS

Goods and Services Procurement Directorate

Goods and Services Procurement Directorate

Medicines Storage and Distribution Area Archive

Director ai Directorate of Pharmacoepidemiology

[END]

Above are all the people that are involved. IOJ is very glad we know who to approach and hold liable now that we just got these new emails! Yay!

(IOJ removed all the names of the manager and 9 recipients of the forwarded email today for privacy)

Haha, they know damn well we will be writing them back by tomorrow on this as we always do, so as you can see above, they are ready to expand further inquiry and discussions.

Repeat of the last line of the letter: “Thus, this Management is in total to expand as required.” (bad translation, but you get the point)

Yes, the operative word is they will need to expand this “as REQUIRED” by law. Its sure as hell not over, only just beginning!

Its all VOID. Mark our words, those damn VOID covid-19 non vaccine contracts will eventually be declared null and nullified!!!!

This is awesome news today folks.

We wont let up on this! Keep the faith. Once we prove its void here we will prove it in every country at once. We have a plan.

This is what we call the IOJ legal sandwich, or in basketball it’s called the “1/2 court press”. We’re doing what you call “the BIG Squeeze”. “From the bottom up (National heads of the state)” and “from the top down” (which are the heads of the international organizations and also all regulatory bodies such as the WHO, FDA, CDC, UN, etc…).

Now we have all the bases covered for all angles of administrative processes and eliminate them.

It’s not an easy job at all! It’s a good thing that IOJ started this in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic when we first smelled the first rotten egg of corruption.

The next process after “the BIG squeeze” is bringing them into an international tribunal, but first we must finish this squeezing process with a few more agencies so that it’s finally gushing with all of the juicy evidence necessary for what you call State Responsibility of cessation, reparations and apologies.

Then every country must follow suit to Costa Rica once they are found at fault for negligently relying completely on the regulatory agencies who are obviously directing and controlling the heads of state (such as the CR President, as explained above).

Let’s just say the vice is getting tighter and tighter on the Globalist tyrants and their captured Member States with each drip of information we extract from these inefficient and inactive Administrations and International Organizations! Truth is the great equalizer.

This Is The Start Of The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!

Much love and blessings

IOJ Family

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