Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jue's avatar
Jue
May 18, 2023

Brilliant news about the vaccine

Most people knew that it was illegal to have those contacts but wasn’t saying anything to the public. I just wish that we had a court that would declare that those contacts were illegal and should have never been allowed to be used

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
May 18, 2023

It's getting interesting where the old blood of the agencies are fighting the grifters who used them for their own gain.

Perhaps we will start to see real health science happen in the future, not this bullshit today.

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