Ministry of Health committed to improving regulatory processes for medicines and products of health interest in Costa Rica

Wednesday, October 30, 2024. This Wednesday, authorities from the Ministry of Health signed an agreement with representatives of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) of the Republic of Argentina, with the aim that both countries can exchange information, experiences and good practices on regulatory processes related to the control and surveillance of medicines, medical devices and food.

“We are very grateful to Argentina for this agreement, which will help us strengthen the Directorate for the Regulation of Products of Sanitary Interest and ensure that the best quality products enter the country. As a country, we also have the challenge of streamlining the registration processes for interested companies and we are certainly working on this, through this type of knowledge exchange agreements,” said Dr. Mary Munive Angermüller, Vice President and Minister of Health. [uh oh not good, this means they want to trust the regulators and fast track any authorization - IOJ note]

The agreement also includes the promotion of training between both countries, as well as participation in conferences, symposia, seminars and scientific forums. It also provides for the exchange of information on best practices in regulatory improvement. [MAYBE with training and advisories from honorable scientists like Dr. Yeadon this may be good - IOJ]

The Vice President and Minister of Health, Dr. Mary Munive Angermüller, the Vice Ministers of Health, Eng. Allan Mora Vargas and Dr. Mariela Marín Mena, as well as Dr. Ignacio Calderón Arroyo, Director of the Directorate of Registration of Products of Sanitary Interest, were present at the meeting.

The event was attended by Mr. Fernando T. Cervetto, Ambassador, Ms. Martina Guarnaschelli, Commercial Attaché of the Argentine Embassy, ​​Ms. Agustina Nélida Bisio, National Administrator of ANMAT, Ms. Lineth Fallas Cordero, Executive Director of AGEFAR, and representatives of Argentine pharmaceutical laboratories on behalf of the Republic of Argentina.

In order to strengthen product regulation, in September health authorities met with representatives of the FDA to explore opportunities for collaboration and optimize regulatory processes in the country. [Yikes! FDA is not going to help strengthen anything because they are captured - IOJ]

In addition, this month, for 3 days, authorities from the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) analyzed the new structure of the Directorate of Regulation of Products of Sanitary Interest (DRPIS), as part of a work plan to implement a policy that seeks to strengthen national regulatory systems for medicines and medical devices. [they need strengthening because, for instance, they are NOT regulating the experimental covid shots they imported - IOJ]

URGENT Public Notice Nuremberg Hearing:

Costa Rica (CR) is ground zero. Why? CR REJECTED THE PANDEMIC TREATY - CR said they are different than the rest of the international community and does it’s own thing for our own best interest! CR President is recently asking why former WEF President not arrested. Pray for Costa Rica to do the right thing and finally clean house to strengthen their HORRIBLE [NON]REGULATORY SYSTEM!

PUBLIC NOTICE: We have a private informal administrative Nuremberg Hearing scheduled with the Health Ministry and Presidents office where we intend to EXPOSE the FAILURE of the non regulation, Nuremberg violations and pray to influence the country to stop the shots and PCR, and asking them to hold WHO to account for waiving good manufacturing.

About Nuremberg Hearing Nov 11:

You can learn all about the unique opportunity for this non judicial administrative hearing with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and others.

Contributions to support the Nuremberg Hearing(s) and our URGENTLY NEEDED case Attorney Fees here:

Support Dr. Yeadon & IOJ Hearing

Together we can get to top officials to red pill them in a setting where they may listen!

By law CR government owes us to stop the shots. WHO Internal Oversight referred the PCR and mRNA vax disputes to National Authorities. Please pray and please share and support!

Its a bigger deal than most people realize. We are using Private International Law & forcing the government, just like our risk reports caused the treaty to be rejected. We called it a mandamus to Mandate the State. It worked in May and it may work now. Let’s see if we can take the power back! We deserve governance that cares about us, so we need to be involved!

Support Dr. Yeadon & IOJ Hearing

Join the conscious community here - it's an early opening of our new community where we will post official updates and do random livestreams off the top of our heads, in depth legal reviews and case reviews for the monthly supporters and donors.

It's a new place built to connect activists, philanthropists, experts, government decision-makers and analysts in a private conscious community setting with less distraction - more action! Saturday 12 Eastern time is the next Stop the Pandemic Treaty Meeting.

Join The Conscious Community