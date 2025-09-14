Share

Tomorrow, Monday September 15th, 2025, in Geneva CH, World Health Organization convenes basically the final negotiations needed to activate their Pandemic Agreement. They say they will be doing it during the May WHA 2025, but what is really happening on the 15th of September between the international organizations behind closed doors on the international stage that people really don’t understand about Big Pharma and their big business deals? The PABS system - Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing - is the last framework required before the treaty becomes operational. Once countries agree to this, they're legally bound to fund and deploy experimental medical products whenever WHO declares an emergency….”Emergency For Profit” or “EFP”

This global meeting to usher in PABS and mRNA platform investments is happening exactly as FDA Commissioner Marty Makary investigates and exposes child deaths from the very same vaccine platform that would be deployed under these agreements.

The timing reveals everything. Costa Rica's Constitutional Court just proved WHO couldn't provide a single safety study when legally ordered to do so. When judges demanded evidence supporting WHO's policies for pregnant women, children, and indigenous populations, WHO went completely silent. The court ruled against them by default. WHO literally had nothing.

Yet tomorrow, despite admitting WHO EUL products are experimental, Costa Rica sits at the negotiating table ready to sign the PABS annex anyway, ushering in these products for the whole population, to be given out like candy if WHO declares another pandemic.

For those unfamiliar with how this works, the Pandemic Agreement was already adopted in May 2025. But it can't be implemented until countries finalize PABS - the system where nations share virus samples with WHO, WHO provides them to pharmaceutical companies, and those companies produce "countermeasures" then countries may be persuaded to purchase and deploy during emergencies.

According to the Agreement, pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the PABS system will make available to WHO "rapid access targeting 20% of their real time production of safe, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for the pathogen causing the pandemic emergency."

It's a perpetual BIO-lab profit machine. Countries provide the viruses, companies make the products, WHO declares emergencies, nations must buy and deploy. All using platforms currently under investigation for killing children. It’s a Big Pharma- big business using International Investment Agreements or “IIA’s”.

Last November, Costa Rica's government invited former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon and other experts to testify about these WHO treaty agreements. Officials actually called the evidence against WHO EUL “vaccines” and fake PCR based pandemics "very knowledgeable and helpful."

Then, in typical DELPHI fashion (explained below) they ghosted the experts and announced they'd sign anyway. When their own Constitutional Court demanded WHO provide safety data, WHO couldn't produce a single document. The government lost in court. They're proceeding anyway.

Meanwhile, the United States walked away entirely. Bravo! So did Argentina…

President Trump's Executive Order 14155 withdrew America from WHO while the FDA investigates and exposes child deaths following COVID vaccination. Former CDC officials apparently blocked access to this data. Now it's emerging just as nations prepare to lock themselves into agreements requiring deployment of these same products.

This week, September 15-19, negotiators will very likely employ the RAND Corporation's Delphi technique - a consensus-manufacturing method where the outcome is predetermined while participants believe they're deliberating. The Assembly decided that the outcome of this work would be submitted to the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly in 2026 for its consideration. They're giving themselves until March 2026, but the framework of what they'll agree to is already decided.

They're really cementing that when WHO declares the next pandemic, countries must share their pathogen samples. Pharmaceutical companies access these samples and develop products using the same mRNA platforms now under investigation. Countries are then obligated to fund and deploy these products to their populations. No evidence required. No safety data necessary. Courts can rule against it, experts can warn against it, children can die from it - the agreements proceed regardless.

Eleven countries abstained from the Pandemic Agreement vote, including Russia, Poland, and Italy. They recognize what's happening. But most nations proceed, even as America exits, even as courts prove there's no evidence, even as the platform itself is under investigation for causing deaths.

Costa Rica exemplifies the absurdity. They have world class scientific expert testimony warning of catastrophe from WHO insane agreements. They have court rulings proving WHO has no evidence for the products they recommend to countries! They have dead silence from WHO when asked to justify their policies. Yet tomorrow they'll participate in manufacturing consensus for a system that locks nations into funding and deploying experimental products with zero safety data.

The negotiations begin tomorrow. The Delphi manipulation runs all week. The outcome is predetermined - unless enough people understand what's actually happening and demand their governments refuse to sign.

Alert your representatives. Let them know you're watching as they use manipulation techniques to finalize agreements that bypass evidence, ignore courts, and lock nations into funding products that are killing children.

