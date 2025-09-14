Interest of Justice

Doreen
Jan 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 One of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders purports to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). The EO also instructs the secretary of state and director of the Office of Management and Budget to “take appropriate measures, with all practical speed” to “pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO.”

Legal Problem with Trump’s WHO Order: The US Cannot Withdraw Until It Pays Its Dues https://www.justsecurity.org/106748/trump-order-world-health-organization/

As of 30 April, 2025 unpaid assessments stood at $2.4 billion, with the United States owing about $1.5 billion. https://newslineglobal.com/2025/05/13/un-in-financial-strain-as-u-s-owes-1-5bn-dues-others-900m/

Not yet paid its full dues | As of August 19, 2025, the United States has not yet paid its full dues to the United Nations for 2025. The U.S. is currently in arrears, owing approximately $1.5 billion in dues. Naciones Unidas+2 https://www.bing.com/search?q=Has%20USA%20paid%20UN%202025%20dues%20to%20the%20United%20Nations%20&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=has%20usa%20paid%20un%202025%20dues%20to%20the%20united%20nations%20&sc=12-48&sk=&cvid=C5132796F1BF4F94BEB2B37B189AF8DD

Mel
20h

Madness! Date September 15th is Independence day in Costa Rica

