First the bad news, then the good news

The sordid history of trying to stop the worlds first baby Pfizer vaccine mandates in Costa Rica:

All October Costa Rica Administrative Contentious Court delayed then DENIED the Injunctive measures to stop the baby mandates that was filed by our friends at Libertad y Vida (a sister group in Costa Rica). It was a valiant effort to be commended, filing injunction because the President and Health Minister announced August 2, 2022 that the vaccination commission acted without authority due to expired credentials, and their case just went to Appeals court:

While their request for injunction was pending the Attorney General delayed the case by requesting more than 3 days to answer and people were camped in front of the Presidential Casa and the Contentious Court to put the pressure on the court to rule. THE PROTESTORS! In the plantón we also continue with our lives HEROS VIGILANTLY KEEP WATCH ON THE LEGAL PROCESS DAY & NIGHT!!! At night the police arrived... TO HELP GUARD Notice the Pyramid with the black capstone in the middle of the surrounding court(s)…. Ummm whats THAT all about? In the end the Costa Rican people won the October battle to force the court to rule and made the court rule somewhat fast, even if it wasn’t the ruling people wanted. Now the people are finally able to get back to sleep at night in their cozy beds… Unfortunately, the reality does linger, while the wheels of justice grind slow, with many people dreading sending their children to school in the morning due to threats of forced vaccination with Pfizer pediatric “vaccines” or suffer removal of the child from the home where they will force vaccinate them! OK That was the bad news… Now the good news…

The State of Costa Rica Was Served With IOJ’S Bad Ass Injunction by The Administrative Contentious Court!

The States Reply Is Due Today!

The State Was Granted Only 3 Days To Respond To Numerous Serious Allegations, Including That The Covid-19 Vaccine Is Experimental and Failure To Provide Informed consent Violates Nuremberg Code of International Law.

Yes, this is the SAME slow Administrative Contentious Court that DENIED Libertad y Vida’s case October 28, but this case is VERY different and VERY GLORIOUS. It can’t lose because we have the governments own CONFESSIONS that we need to win and very different and meticulous arguments. We don’t really think the court will delay or decide incorrectly. The Judge asked the clerk to serve the defendants using multiple exclamation points… We have never seen that happen before. The Judge obviously thinks it’s serious and just couldn’t grant it without a hearing.

Be the PERSISTENCE!!! The Case Is GRANTED TO PROCEED for PRIMA FACIE violations of Nuremberg Code AND MAKE THE STATE ANSWER TO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! The Court AGREED IOJ Is Likely To Win On The Merits, And Granted The State 3 Days To Defend The Mandates Without Informed Consent Before The Judge Rules. If The Judge Finds It Necessary After The States Reply, They Will Order A Face To Face Oral Hearing In 3 More Days! Things Are Getting Interesting…. THE STATES REPLY IS DUE TODAY BY MIDNIGHT. PRAY FOR JUSTICE! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Preplanning crimes against humanity never pays in the end. Join us in a legal and moral crusade for justice to help your country legally end the crimes against humanity.

StopCrimesAgainstHumanity.org. (SCAH.org is being built now to help every country file proper legal actions and document the progress on the way to justice for humanity!) InterestofJustice.org https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram Share Interest of Justice

Our Substack and legal work is free for all to access. All support is necessary in this fight for justice and very appreciated. IOJ exists due to the Awesome support of donors.

Support IOJ's Legal fund

Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

Leave a comment