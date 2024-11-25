The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes during the Gaza conflict. Some countries are protecting him, and others not so much…

The ICC’s charges include allegations that Netanyahu and Gallant used starvation as a method of genocide and warfare in Gaza by withholding essential supplies.

Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions leveled against it by ICC,” Netanyahu’s office has said. The US “fundamentally rejects” the decision and is “deeply concerned” by the “troubling process errors” that led to it, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said on Thursday.

As of November 24, 2024, it’s important to note that countries around the world have expressed wide varying positions regarding the execution of these warrants. Let’s examine the state of the world and the inefficient International Criminal System as it stands today.

Countries Supporting the ICC Warrants:

These nations have indicated their intention to comply with the ICC's arrest warrants:

So far, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Norway have announced they would comply with the ICC warrant, while France has said the warrant is legitimate but actually arresting the Israeli leader would be “legally complex.” - RT

Ireland: Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed that Ireland would fulfill its obligations under the ICC and arrest Netanyahu if he entered the country.

Netherlands: The Dutch government stated it would adhere to its commitments as an ICC member and arrest Netanyahu upon entry.

Belgium: Belgium has affirmed its commitment to international law and indicated it would execute the ICC's warrants.

Spain: The Spanish government announced it would comply with the ICC's decision and detain Netanyahu if he visits.

Portugal: Portugal has expressed its intention to respect the ICC's arrest warrants.

Slovenia: The Slovenian government confirmed it would honor the ICC's warrants.

Norway: Norway has stated it will comply with the ICC's decision and arrest Netanyahu if he enters the country.

Iceland: Iceland has indicated its intention to respect the ICC's arrest warrant

Finland: Finland has expressed its support for the ICC's work and its intention to respect the arrest warrants.

Denmark: Denmark has stated it backs the ICC and will adhere to its duties the arrest warrants.

Chile: The Chilean government has expressed it intention not comply with the ICC's decision.

South Africa: South Africa has welcomed the ICC's decision and execute the arrest warrants.

Jordan: Jordan has expressed its support for the ICC's decision comply with the arrest warrants.

Maldives: The Maldives has indicated its intention to respect the ICC's arrest warrants.

Oman: Oman has expressed its support for the ICC's decision comply with the arrest warrants.

United Kingdom: The UK government has indicated it will adhere tons under international law, suggesting compliance with the ICC's warrants.

The ICC Warrants. How useful are they?

These nations have criticized the ICC's decision and indicated they will not enforce the arrest warrant:

United States: President Joe “You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist” Biden condemned the ICC's decision as "outrageous" and stated that the U.S. would not recognize or enforce the warrants.

(More on US - Israel below)

Hungary: Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Netanyahu to visit, assuring him of safety despite the ICC's decision.. Yes, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Netanyahu to visit Budapest and said the ICC warrant “will have no effect” in the EU and NATO member state.

Argentina: The Argentine government expressed opposition to the ICC's decision, calling it "erroneous."

Austria: Austria has criticized the ICC's decision and will not enforce the arrest warrants.

Paraguay: Paraguay has expressed opposition to the ICC's decision

Czech Republic: Prime Minister Peter Fiala called the ICC's decision "appalling and absolutely

Poland: Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the ICC's decision regarding Netanyahu.

Countries with Ambiguous or Neutral Positions:

Some countries have not closed their positions or are still deliberating:

Germany: Germany is carefully examining the ICC's decision and has not yet held a stance on executing the warrants. We read somewhere (but can’t find it again) that Germany refuses to execute the warrants, not sure if that is correct though, so take it with a grain of salt - they may have already decided to refuse the obligation of arrest.

France: France has expressed support, but has not clearly stated whether it will enforce the arrest warrants, but clearly stating “it would be legally complex”.

Italy: Italy has not explicitly stated its position regarding the execution of the ICC's arrest warrants.

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decision as "troubling," indicating a cautious approach.

It's important to note that while ICC member countries are ALL absolutely obligated to enforce its warrants, political considerations and bilateral relations significantly influence their decisions, which we think is a broken system because there is a clear agreed upon obligation and system to stop genocide, but we can’t force any country to enforce it.

Justice delayed is justice denied to these innocent people affected by the attacks, and justice denied anywhere, to anyone, is justice denied to the entire world.

The situation remains fluid, and countries may adjust their positions as developments unfold. We advocate a working International Criminal System and it must be redone. This is NOT working!

For more details on US & UK positions:

The United States Unwavering Support For Israel, Even In Criminal Charges

The United States has strongly opposed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. A White House spokesperson stated that the US “fundamentally rejects” the court's actions, expressing concern about what they deemed a rushed decision and procedural errors. The spokesperson also asserted that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter.

This move comes amid calls from US Republican leaders for sanctions against the ICC unless it drops the investigation into Israeli officials. While Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, the court claims jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank, which are considered occupied Palestinian territories under international law.

The European Union, however, has taken a different stance, with foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that the ICC’s warrants are non-political and should be respected by member states. Several countries, including the Netherlands and France, have also expressed their support for the ICC's actions, although France noted that arresting Netanyahu would be legally complicated. In contrast, Israeli officials have denounced the warrants, accusing the ICC of anti-Semitism, with President Isaac Herzog and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling the decision unjust.

UK signals it would arrest Netanyahu

London has said it would comply with the ICC war crimes warrant for the Israeli leader

Britain would most likely honor the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to visit, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street has said.

The Hague-based ICC announced on Thursday it was seeking Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the Gaza conflict. Israel and the US have denounced the move.

“The UK will always comply with its legal obligations as set out by domestic law, and indeed international law,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told British media on Friday.

However, he added that domestic procedures linked to ICC arrest warrants have never been used by the UK, because no one wanted by the court has ever visited the country.

READ MORE: European states vow to arrest Israeli PM

Earlier in the day, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for her to comment on the warrant, as the ICC is an independent institution.

“We’ve always respected the importance of international law, but in the majority of the cases that they pursue, they don’t become part of the British legal process,” she told Sky News. “What I can say is that obviously, the UK government’s position remains that we believe the focus should be on getting a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Emily Thornberry, the Labour MP who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, was more direct when she spoke to the outlet, however.

“If Netanyahu comes to Britain, our obligation under the Rome Convention would be to arrest him under the warrant from the ICC,” said Thornberry. “Not really a question of should, we are required to because we are members of the ICC.”

READ MORE: EU state’s leader to invite Netanyahu despite ICC warrant

source RT

