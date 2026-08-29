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August 29, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Last night IoJ wrote about a cancer trial where the company knew something the patients needed to know for informed consent and did not say it.

This morning we will review what happened when someone in that position, and actually injured tries to do something about it afterward, because a federal appeals court answered that question five weeks ago and almost nobody covered it.

The injured trial participants name is Brianne Dressen. She was a preschool teacher in Utah, and in the fall of 2020 she volunteered for AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. She was not paid a fortune and she was not taking a wild risk in her own estimation. She was doing the thing we tell people to do, which is to step forward so that a product can be tested on volunteers before it is given to everyone else.

Before she was dosed, she signed an informed consent form, which is the document every clinical trial participant signs. That form contained a specific written promise. AstraZeneca stated that it would compensate her for injuries caused by the study product, that it would provide her with medical care, and that it carried an insurance policy for exactly that purpose. She read it and she signed it, which is precisely what the document exists for.

She received her first dose on November 4, 2020. On the drive home, within roughly an hour, she felt a tingling sensation running down her arm. By that evening her vision had gone blurry and doubled, and sound had begun to distort in a way she has described as feeling like her ears were covered by seashells. The following morning her left leg was weak and dragging. She never received a second dose, and her participation in the trial effectively ended there.

She then did what the form told her she could do. She asked AstraZeneca for the compensation and the medical care it had promised in writing.

The company refused.

What the evil PREP Act is, and why it decided her case

To understand what happened next, you need to know about a federal statute most Americans have never heard of.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which everyone calls the PREP Act, was passed in 2005 and lives at 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d. The idea behind it was that during a genuine public health emergency, companies might hesitate to manufacture and distribute countermeasures if they faced ordinary liability for doing so. Congress therefore gave the Secretary of Health and Human Services the power to issue a declaration, and once that declaration is in place, the companies covered by it receive immunity and can’t be sued.

The scope of that immunity is remarkably wide. The statute shields covered persons from all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or use by an individual of what the law calls a covered countermeasure. In place of a lawsuit, an injured person is directed to an administrative fund called the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which operates without discovery, without a hearing, without sworn testimony, and without any appeal to a federal judge.

AstraZeneca invoked that immunity against Brianne Dressen’s claim.

The district court in Utah initially refused to apply it, reasoning that the PREP Act was written to protect companies from injury lawsuits and that a signed contractual promise is a different animal entirely.

On July 23, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed that decision in Dressen v. AstraZeneca AB, No. 24-4114 .

The court held that the phrase “all claims for loss” means what it says, and that contract claims fall inside it just as tort claims do. In the panel’s words, a suit for breach of contract is as much a claim as a suit under tort law.

The result is a strange and quite evil one when you say it plainly. AstraZeneca drafted the promise. AstraZeneca then argued that the promise could not be enforced against it. A federal statute made both of those positions available to the same company in the same transaction.

One thing about the decision is worth holding onto, because most of the coverage got it wrong. The Tenth Circuit did not end her case. It sent the matter back down to the district court to decide a narrower question, which is whether the language AstraZeneca chose to put in its own consent form operated as a waiver of the immunity it is now claiming. That question remains open, and it is being litigated right now.

The word the entire statute depends on

Everything I have just described rests on four words in the definitions section of the law.

The immunity attaches only to a covered countermeasure, a term defined at § 247d-6d(i)(1), and the Secretary’s declaration specifies which products qualify. The declaration issued for COVID-19 named vaccines. If a product is not what the declaration says it is, then there is nothing for the shield to attach to, because an immunity provision reaches only what Congress said it reaches and the party invoking it carries the burden of showing that it applies.

This is the question Interest of Justice has been pressing since 2022, and it is the reason our Citizen Petition exists. The petition is docketed as FDA-2025-P-1807, and it asks the agency to do one narrow thing, which is to apply its own published classification criteria to mRNA products and state on the record what those products are.

The reason we think the answer is not vaccine has nothing to do with opinion. FDA’s own longstanding definition describes human gene therapy as a product that mediates its effect through the transcription or translation of transferred genetic material. An mRNA product consists of transferred genetic material that is translated inside human cells in order to produce a foreign protein, which is the mechanism the manufacturers themselves describe in their own literature.

European law makes the tension impossible to miss. Under Directive 2001/83/EC, Annex I, Part IV, the definition of a gene therapy medicinal product contains an express written exclusion for vaccines against infectious diseases. Somebody had to sit down and draft that exception, and you do not draft an exception for a category that would never have fit inside the definition to begin with.

The classification is not a bureaucratic label. It changes how a product must be studied. FDA’s guidance on long term follow-up after administration of human gene therapy products recommends observing recipients for as long as fifteen years depending on the product’s characteristics. FDA’s guidance on early-phase cellular and gene therapy trials recommends staggering administration between subjects, so that one person’s reaction can be evaluated before the next person is exposed. Gene therapy, under FDA’s own framework, is given slowly, to small numbers of people, and followed for a decade and a half.

What happened instead was tens of thousands of volunteers dosed in parallel over a matter of months, with follow-up measured in weeks.

Why the label is a very serious BIG legal problem and not just a scientific one

Federal regulation requires that a research subject be told what is being done to them. Under 21 CFR 50.25, the consent document must describe the procedures to be followed and must identify which of them are experimental.

The first article of the Nuremberg Code requires that a subject have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the subject matter to make an enlightened decision.

Now consider what that means for a woman sitting in a clinic in November of 2020, reading a form that describes a vaccine.

If the product she was receiving meets the regulatory definition of something that carries a fifteen-year observation protocol and a staggered dosing recommendation, then the description she was given did not match the thing she was given. The defect in that transaction is not located in her injury. It is located in her signature, because what she agreed to and what she received were described to her as the same thing when they were not.

That is a recognized legal wrong called fraud in the inducement, and it has a feature worth noticing. The harm is complete at the moment the pen leaves the paper, before any needle touches anyone, because what was taken was the ability to refuse something she was never accurately told she was receiving. It is a different injury than the physical one the PREP Act was written to shield, and it happens at a different moment in time.

What IoJ is actually trying to do in court & Administratively right now

Interest of Justice filed the Citizen Petition. FDA allowed the 180-day response window in its own regulations to run out without answering.

We then filed a federal mandamus action, Eshleman v. Hegseth et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01543 in the District of Columbia, asking a court to compel the agency to respond under 28 U.S.C. § 1361. The government’s answer will be forthcoming.

An agency with a clean answer gives it. Denying a citizen petition is easy and FDA denies them constantly, in volume, often in a few pages. Silence is by far the more expensive option, and the agency is choosing it anyway.

It’s important to understand what a reclassification would and would not accomplish. It would not give Brianne Dressen her health back. It would not automatically reopen her case, and it would not undo what the Tenth Circuit said about the words all claims for loss. Nothing about this is fast and nothing about it is guaranteed.

What it would do is remove the foundation the shield is standing on.

If these products are not what the declaration says they are, then the immunity was never properly attached to them, and the question of what these companies promised people and whether they kept those promises goes back in front of a judge who takes evidence under oath.

That is the entire strategy: to force the classification first, then bring the claims back and argue that the statute never covered this product in the first place.

That is a long road, and we intend to walk it because humanity needs to win this fight.

Lady Xylie - thanks for being on team justice!

Take Action!

This case has been carried pro se from the beginning and it has gone about as far as one person can carry it alone. A classification fight against the FDA needs counsel who can stay in it for the long haul.

Anyone can pitch in on this one, at any amount small or large - it’s all necessary and helps immensely.

There is a federal statute, 50 U.S.C. § 1520a, that makes it illegal to use human beings to test a biological agent without their informed consent. That statute has almost never been enforced, and it is the lead claim in our case.

What we are building is the court record that forces this key statute to mean something & get a judge to declare the government broke the law, therefore all covid & mRNA shots are PROHIBITED experiments & were illegal from day one ab initio (including the shots Brianne Dressen took). That court record gets built by however many people decide it matters. If this is your fight too, there is room in it for you.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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