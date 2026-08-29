Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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OpenNeedle's avatar
OpenNeedle
Aug 29

A consent form that binds the participant but not the sponsor is not consent — it is a liability waiver with the promises stripped out. Reading “all claims for loss” to cover the written promise means the only enforceable sentence in that form was the one protecting AstraZeneca. Worth holding, as you say, that this went back down remanded rather than dead, and that the whole shield rests on a four-word definition. The consent form, the declaration text, the FDA gene-therapy definition are all checkable documents — openneedle.ai exists to put that exact wording in front of people. Dressen is the cleanest test yet of whether a written promise in a trial means anything at all.

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4Righteousness@Debbie's avatar
4Righteousness@Debbie
Aug 29

To God be the glory! All the people in this ridiculous decision are friends of the devil. God bless all those hurt people. In Jesus name, I pray. Amen.

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