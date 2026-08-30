The FCC thought it could just not answer. It was wrong.

See everyone, courts often rule correctly and do the right thing to help enforce the law! This is exciting! It goes to show that going to court to force action actually matters.

CHD just got a ruling to force a response to a petition. This is exactly why we filed mandamus in District Court! Pray we get the same outcome and a ruling to force a response in 30 days to our Petition to reclassify and stop the mRNA shots!

Court orders the FCC to answer in 30 days, five years after it ignored the first ruling…

This one has Interest of Justice excited, and it’s worth walking through, because it’s the same thing IoJ is doing right now.

On August 26 a federal appeals court gave the FCC 30 days to answer. The agency had lost in that same court back in 2021 and got ordered to go back and justify its wireless radiation limits, and then it just didn’t. Five years went by. So the people who won that case had to return to court a second time and ask a judge to make the first ruling actually mean something.

That’s what got ruled on this week. Courts do rule correctly, and you’re looking at one doing it.

FCC nonsense & tricks

In 2021 the D.C. Circuit decided Environmental Health Trust v. FCC, 9 F.4th 893. The court held the FCC acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it decided in 2019 to keep its 1996 radiation exposure limits in place. Petitioners had handed the agency roughly 11,000 pages of evidence and the FCC hadn’t engaged with any of it — not the non-cancer health effects, not what it does to kids, not long-term exposure, not the environment.

So the court threw out that decision and sent it back with orders to give a real explanation.

Then five years went by and the FCC did nothing at all. The exposure limits you and your children live under were set in 1996 and still haven’t been touched.

Why an agency can get away with that

Because a remand order usually doesn’t come with a deadline, and almost nobody knows that.

When you beat a federal agency in court, the judge normally doesn’t fix the problem directly. The court VACATES what the agency did and REMANDS it, which just means handing it back with instructions to do it properly this time. There’s no clock attached to that. Nothing fires automatically if the agency decides to sit there.

Think about what that means. You can win, get a published opinion from a federal appeals court saying the government broke the law, and the government’s move is to do absolutely nothing for as long as it wants.

The only thing left after that is a writ of mandamus, which is a court order telling an agency to do the job the law already requires of it. That’s what the Environmental Health Trust and Children’s Health Defense filed on May 18, asking the court to force compliance within 90 days. Their petition names the FDA right alongside the FCC.

It took a court order just to get an answer

Court is a necessary function to force government to do their damn job! Because the court did their job right humanity can see a real published federal appellate win, and it still took a whole second lawsuit and a judge’s order to get the agency to so much as respond to them.

That’s what all of us are up against. The FCC never argued back and never lost on the merits. It went quiet, and going quiet works fine until somebody makes it stop.

Why this ruling is close to IoJ’s heart:

The citizen petition behind IoJ’s mRNA case has been sitting at the FDA since June 17, 2025. Under 21 CFR 10.30 the agency gets 180 DAYS to answer a citizen petition. That ran out last December. Fourteen months now, and nothing has come back.

And look at what the petition actually asks them to do — reclassify the mRNA products and pull them off the market. All of them. No federal agency in the history of this country has ever volunteered to do something like that because a citizen filed a Petition and waited politely. It was always going to take a court order.

It’s going to take us to keep filing and keep showing up in court if needed, and that’s the entire reason Interest of Justice and other much larger organizations like CHD exists. God bless the litigants. Its not fun but someone has to do this hard legal work!

REMINDER: Courts aren’t always broken and corrupt!

This ruling is proof, and we all need some proof the justice system can work right now.

Think about it - the plaintiffs asked for 90 days to answer and the judge ordered only 30 days to answer. Thats absolutely worth mentioning and celebrating! The judge rocks!

An agency stonewalled a federal court for five years and the court still stepped in. Slow and broken aren’t the same thing. The justice system isn’t finished — you can watch it working this week, in public, on a real docket making justice happen.

Please pray we get the same result forcing an answer to our Petition in 30 days. It’s time to end mRNA the same way it’s time to end those 1996 radiation limits, and both of those must run through an honorable judge or they obviously won’t change at all.

You can help us hire the legal support this mRNA case still needs. Let’s take action as a team!

If you already pitched in - YOU ROCK - Thank you for caring!

Thank you for supporting small non profit justice efforts, because justice and court filings actually matter, as this article shows!

Lady Xylie — IoJ

Big love sent to Children’s Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust, who filed it and won the order.

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