Well, it's gone mainstream that the Allison inquiry with testimony by injured victims of the Covid shots is the biggest health policy mistake in Canadian history at best or crime against humanity at worst. Even Toronto Sun couldn’t hold back & let loose:
The people reading this Substack know darn well that that is a global catastrophe, not just a Canadian catastrophe and we are well aware that it's not just a mistake. It's pretty obvious that mistakes were not made. There was an intentional situation.
This is clearly a crime against humanity headed by psychopaths with malicious intent or at least no conscience. The goal of this crime being to inject the majority of people with mind control propaganda that made them crave something - ANYTHING - to inject into their veins hoping to keep themselves safe from an alleged dangerous virus that no one could even prove even exists in the first place.
People lined up for the experimental biological agent shot, that the government and media insisted calling safe and effective, and many people became injured or even died.
Over four days in a committee room on Parliament Hill, the world heard from them — including Patricia Leidl, the former WHO Director of Communications, who testified on day three that she was injured by the shot and has spent $250,000 looking for treatment. She wrote the first draft of the WHO’s own State of the World’s Vaccines. She came forward anyway saying “my life is effectively destroyed”.
More than fifty witnesses testified. Over 1,400 more put their stories on the record.
Every one of these testimonies was given under oath.
Every witness from Day 1 of the Allison Inquiry, in one place - SEE BELOW!
Nine people testified under oath on Parliament Hill on September 8th. Canada has still never held a national inquiry into its pandemic response. More than thirty other countries have.
The Allison Inquiry sat for four days in Committee Room 415 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, chaired by MP Dean Allison. It received more than 1,400 applications from Canadians who wanted to testify about what happened to them after a COVID-19 vaccine, and what happened when they went looking for care, recognition or compensation.
The Inquiry asked people to share this as widely as possible. So Interest of Justice has put every Day 1 witness on its own channel, one video each, so none of it disappears and none of it needs scrubbing through seven hours to find.
Here they are in the order they were heard:
Opening statements
MP Dean Allison and Inquiry Counsel Shawn Buckley open the four days. Allison lays out the federal numbers that sit underneath all of this — over 59,000 adverse event reports, over 11,000 of them serious, roughly 3,500 claims to the Vaccine Injury Support Program, 252 approved by the Medical Review Board, about $21.5 million paid.
Buckley talks about who is not in the room. Doctors, MPs and journalists who told him they couldn’t speak on this subject. Witnesses who withdrew because their families pressured them. And the injured people who told him the hardest part wasn’t the injury. It was not being heard.
Senator Ron Johnson
A sitting US Senator, possibly the first ever to testify in a Canadian committee room, sworn in as the Inquiry’s first witness. Johnson chaired the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee from 2015 to 2021 and now chairs its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
He walks through his April 2026 report. In March 2021, he says, senior FDA officials were warned that the algorithm being used to analyze VAERS reports would mask safety signals. They were then shown 26 signals from a corrected analysis — sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell’s palsy, strokes. And they told the analyst to stop running the data.
He also gives the comparison that’s hard to put down. VAERS death reports ran about 280 a year before 2021. In 2021 they passed 21,000.
One thing we want you to watch
Dr. Michael Yeadon is our chief scientist. He has been telling governments the truth since the very beginning, he was heavily censored for it, and he is still heavily censored for it. So it matters that a sitting United States Senator said his name out loud, under oath, in a Canadian committee room, and handed his work to the record.
Go to 2:31:53. The MPs are asking Johnson about masks. He says masking did not save lives and it wasn’t necessary. Then he says it — Dr. Michael Yeadon has a list of 13 lies told during COVID, and it belongs in your record.
Stay with it from there. A couple of minutes later he’s on what was never tested. Never tested for cardiovascular toxicity. Never tested for central nervous system toxicity. Never for other organ toxicity, blood toxicity, genotoxicity or carcinogenicity.
They knew. Thank you, Senator Johnson, for giving Dr. Yeadon his voice back in a room where it counted.
Carrie Sakamoto
Sworn testimony from an injured Canadian, the first of Day 1 to speak about what the shot did to her own body.
Catherine Christensen
A barrister and solicitor, principal of Valour Law in St. Albert, Alberta, whose practice is almost entirely Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans. She is there to speak for serving soldiers who cannot speak for themselves without risking court-martial, career damage or discipline.
She questions the Department of National Defence figure of 346 reported adverse events from about 241,000 doses, and sets it against what her own clients bring her — cardiac injury, clotting, neurological symptoms, reproductive disruption, autoimmune conditions.
Then she gives three cases. An officer with myocarditis after his first Pfizer dose who was ordered to take the second. A non-commissioned officer left with blood clots throughout his lungs after being ordered to take a second Moderna dose. A top CAF athlete who barely survived open heart surgery. And a soldier who died of cardiac death whose widow was treated as a murder suspect and then refused his medical file.
Michael McNair
Sworn testimony, listed by the Inquiry under the Canadian Armed Forces. He follows Christensen for a reason. She spoke for the soldiers who can’t. He is a soldier speaking.
Kevin Street
Sworn testimony from an injured Canadian.
Patrick Provost
A professor at Laval University in Quebec City. In 2022 the university suspended him without pay after he publicly questioned COVID-19 vaccination of children. Here he is under oath in front of Canadian lawmakers, which is a sentence worth sitting with.
Denis Rancourt
A physicist and former tenured full professor at the University of Ottawa, working from official mortality data published by the CDC and Statistics Canada. Not his own data. The GOVERNMENTS DATA!!!
He shows mortality rising after rollouts — pregnant women in the US and Canada, infants roughly nine months later, and toddlers and children aged 1 to 14, including about 410 excess deaths in Canada. Then he turns to the response itself and argues the lockdowns, the isolation of the elderly and the withdrawal of financial support killed people too.
Basically, what he was saying is that the government protocols are what actually killed the people and the myth of a so called dangerous virus called Covid did not.
John Philip Grant
The final witness of Day 1, and the one that will stay with you. John Grant is 74, from Westlock, Alberta, a married father and grandfather with forty years in construction. He was working full time, running rental properties and a small sawmill, and leading a youth club with 25 to 30 volunteers. He had rarely been sick in fifty years.
He says he chose to be vaccinated because he wanted to honour authority. Within two weeks of his second dose he had nosebleeds, petechiae, bleeding gums and blood blisters through his mouth and body. His platelets, normally around 154, fell to near zero. Twelve days in hospital, steroids, weekly IV drugs, blood in his urine, and doctors telling him they had never seen anything like it. Then type 2 diabetes. Then clots in his lungs.
He lost the work, sold the rural property, gave up the canoe trips. He closes by talking about his faith, and about forgiving the people who made the decisions.
Day 1, all seven hours
The complete record in one file, for anyone who wants to watch it the way it happened rather than witness by witness. Seven hours and twenty minutes, unbroken.
mRNA is not going to take itself off the market.
For those who haven't heard the news - there is a very important lawsuit filed which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove the shots were illegal from day one— and I’m asking you to step into it with me.
Interest of Justice is running a mandamus in US federal court to force the DoD report under 50 USC 1520a(d) and an FDA answer on Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807. Eshleman v. Hegseth, 1:26-cv-01543-JEB. If you want to help with court costs — https://donorbox.org/mandamusfund
No one else has brought this type of legally strict anti government EXPERIMENT case using these same laws. It’s not your average case that is doomed to lose. The law is this clear, the timing is this perfect, and the path to justice is wide open — and that almost never happens.
This is not a struggling case begging to survive; it is a rare, history-making shot at real accountability, and it deserves to be resourced the way something this important should be.
IoJ is pure LOVE 100% non profit so I’m asking everyone who is in the position to help to step forward now and help IoJ make sure the Mandamus fund is funded correctly — the right legal team, the full fight, all the way to the finish.
Every gift, small or large, becomes a piece of history and how we can truly bond together to overtake the darkness.
This is our moment — let’s fund it like it matters, because it truly does!
Donors and paid subscribers - THANK YOU, you are REAL HERO’s - thank you for HELPING OUT!
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org
Thank you for taking this on. I and my daughters did not take the vaccine. It did not feel right. But I have friends who did and one died. A young man who is a trainer at my gym had to take it as he was Canadian. I will donate as soon as I am able. God bless you.
So sorry and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of your parents.
Supporting your effort 100%! Glad to be a paying subscriber.
Can't say this often enough!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
The narcissistic monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.