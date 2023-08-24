Doctors For Covid Ethics are pleased to announce that their first D4CE book, "mRNA Vaccine Toxicity," is now available for download and purchase.

Authors: Michael, Palmer, MD Sucharit Bhakdi, MD Margot DesBois, BA Brian Hooker, PhD David Rasnick, PhD Mary Holland, JD Catherine Austin Fitts

Relevant side note: IoJ has a certain fondness for D4CE because in 2021 they had 122 experts, including our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer, sign covid-19 vaccine and Nuremberg Code questions with rebuttable presumptions of horrific effects to the UK government. IOJ asked the Costa Rica Health Minister the exact same questions signed by the 122 D4CE experts, with the request adapted for Costa Rica’s Health Minister, instead of UK government. Interest of Justice actually won that lawsuit in 2021 in CR’s Supreme Court for denial of our right of response. It took until very recently for the prosecutors to investigate and also find Perjury & False Testimony in that case (and 8 other cases we filed), which is now being used to start the very first actual trial which will lead to the takedown of WHO Global Health Monopoly with a REAL trial for Nuremberg Code violations and crimes against humanity in Costa Rica’s Universal Jurisdiction - yes - in a REAL court with police power, not some tribe who can’t actually do anything.

We keep saying it wont be easy or fast but please know IOJ is fighting every day & justice is DEFINITELY coming. The end is coming for these UNETHICAL harmful unproven interventions outside clinical trials with no informed consent! Thank you D4CE for fighting for us all since the beginning of the covid non vaccine biological agent genomic experiment!

IOJ profusely thanks D4CE for making the book available for sharing to educate the people, health ministries, prosecutors and courts. Please share far & wide - D4CE was spot on from day one and the corrupt Health Ministries ridiculed and ignored them, and lied to courts to downplay their atrocities, to the detriment of their obligations and the detriment of humanity. Share

Free download at https://doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/. Please share!

You can also purchase the printed copy from Lulu.com at https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-rasnick-and-brian-hooker-and-margot-desbois-and-sucharit-bhakdi/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/paperback/product-6n68j9.html.

This book is a collective effort of the D4CE group to provide unbiased and factual information and analysis regarding mRNA vaccines. Chapter 2 briefly introduces virology and immunology relevant to the mRNA vaccine technology; Chapter 3 focuses on the immunological mechanism of harm caused by the mRNA vaccine. Members of D4CE have posted several videos on this topic.

Selected videos on the basics of COVID science, immunology, and mRNA technology.

Chapter 4 provides the histopathological evidence of mRNA vaccine damage to individuals. Chapter 7 deals with the epidemiology of COVID mRNA vaccine adverse events.

Selected videos on the damages of the COVID mRNA vaccine.

Chapter 5 discusses how our body reacts to the mRNA vaccines after administration, the distribution and elimination of lipid nanoparticles and foreign mRNAs, and lipid nanoparticle toxicity. Watch Michael Palmer's presentation:

Update on mRNA/LNP vaccine distribution, persistence, and expression.

Chapter 6 presents the three pathways along which mRNA vaccines following the injection can lead to toxic damage to our genes (genotoxicity):

The unnatural cationic lipids in the mRNA vaccine package can trigger our body to produce the reactive oxygen species, which may react with DNA. The foreign mRNA may undergo reverse transcription into DNA, then insert into the chromosomal DNA. DNA contaminants in the COVID mRNA vaccines may also insert into the chromosomal DNA.

Such chromosomal insertions poses the risk of prolonged spike protein expression and inflammation, but it can also lead to malignant disease (cancer and leukemia).

Michael Palmer, MD, discussed the three pathways in the following video.

Alternate mechanisms of mRNA vaccine toxicity: which one is the main culprit?

Chapter 8, by Dr. David Rasnick, documents the US government's responses to HIV/AIDS, the scientific inquiry into HIV/AIDS, and the abuse inflicted upon Professor Peter Duesberg, who had the courage to question the official HIV/AIDS narratives. Chapter 8 also provides an overview of AIDS in Africa.

From AIDS To COVID-19, From 1984 To 2022

Nothing is new under the sun, as Dr. David Rasnick concluded in Chapter 8,

"The COVID-19 fraud is the AIDS scam writ large. There is wholesale silencing of any and all critics, regardless of stature. Families and friendships are splitting apart over questioning government dogma on COVID-19."

Thank you for reading. We are encouraged to report that more and more people have started to realize the harm due to COVID mRNA vaccines. However, it is vitally important to inform the public of the inherent danger of mRNA vaccine technology since clinical trials for vaccines against other viruses are now in progress. We encourage you to share the book and newsletter in your networks, as it is up to all of us to keep information flowing in these times of heavy censorship.

Sincerely

Doctors For Covid Ethics.

In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

Fund the Costa Rica case

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