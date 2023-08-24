Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Withrow's avatar
Janet Withrow
Aug 24, 2023

We must stand together for the truth. So thankful for all of you and prayers for your health and safety. We need Godly intervention and he uses intelligent, courageous people who stand for truth.

Reply
Share
Justfacts's avatar
Justfacts
Aug 24, 2023

Righteous.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture