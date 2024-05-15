In a bold move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday accepted the recommendation of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to formally debar EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth).

The decision comes in the wake of a detailed report by the Select Subcommittee that highlighted multiple violations and questionable activities by EcoHealth.

HHS will initiate official debarment proceedings and implement an immediate government-wide suspension of U.S. taxpayer funds to EcoHealth, affecting all active grants. The move aims to prevent EcoHealth and its president, Dr. Peter Daszak, from receiving any further U.S. funding.

HHS ACTION REFERRAL VERBATIM EXCERPT - EFFECTIVE TODAY, MAY 15, 2024:

For the reasons set forth, I have determined that the immediate suspension of EHA is necessary to protect the public interest and due to a cause of so serious or compelling a nature that it affects EHA’s present responsibility, including EHA’s failure to adequately monitor the virus growth in WIV’s experiments; EHA’s failure to notify the NIH that the WIV viruses appeared to grow beyond permissible thresholds under the grant’s terms and conditions; EHA’s failure to provide the requested information to support WIV’s research reported in the grant RPPRs and I-RPPRs; and EHA’s failure to comply with the timely submission of its Year 5 IRPPR.

EcoHealth and its president, Dr. Peter Daszak are given an opportunity to contest the action within 30 days:

If EHA wishes to contest this action, EHA or EHA’s representative acting on its behalf, must either send, or make arrangements to appear and present information and argument to me, the HHS Suspension and Debarment Official (SDO), within 30 days after EHA receives this Notice and ARM. See 2 C.F.R. § 180.725(b) (addressing the time a respondent has to contest a suspension and when a Notice is considered to be “received”).

Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), expressed strong approval of HHS’s actions. “EcoHealth Alliance and Dr. Peter Daszak should never again receive a single penny from the U.S. taxpayer,” Rep. Wenstrup stated.

The report, released two weeks prior to the announcement, accused EcoHealth of facilitating gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight, violating multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, and allegedly making false statements to the NIH.

In February 2023, the U.S. Energy Department concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab accident in Wuhan. “Only two weeks after the Select Subcommittee released an extensive report detailing EcoHealth’s wrongdoing and recommending the formal debarment of EcoHealth and its president, HHS has begun efforts to cut off all U.S. funding to this corrupt organization,” Winstup explained.

“EcoHealth facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight, willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health grant, and apparently made false statements to the NIH.”

The committee chairman emphasized the gravity of EcoHealth’s actions.

“These actions are wholly abhorrent, indefensible, and must be addressed with swift action,” Wenstrup asserted. “EcoHealth’s immediate funding suspension and future debarment is not only a victory for the U.S. taxpayer, but also for American national security and the safety of citizens worldwide.”

Wenstrup highlighted that Dr. Daszak and his team are still obligated to provide all outstanding documents and respond to the Select Subcommittee’s inquiries, particularly concerning potential dishonesty under oath.

“We will hold EcoHealth accountable for any waste, fraud, and abuse and are committed to uncovering any illegal activity, including lying to Congress, NIH, or the Inspector General,” Wenstrup affirmed.

The suspension and proposed debarment of EcoHealth Alliance mark a significant step in the efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of U.S. taxpayer funds, especially in the context of research with far-reaching implications for public health and safety.

HHS FINALLY does it’s job of accountability, and quickly…

Apparently HHS doesn’t want to let corrupt and INCOMPETENT NIH continue to fund risky gain of function research with nanoparticle sars cov virus like biotechnology that creates toxic and shedding spike proteins anymore…. (PS: It’s NOT a virus folks!)

BUT, did anyone else notice that HHS leaves a VERY DUBIOUS clause in the letter to EcoHealth Alliance (EHA)?

IOJ’s ever so helpful paraphrasing is below, mixed with the actual HHS quote, so you can get up to speed:

Dear EHA, This is HHS here, with a bold smack down. You cant get any more US taxpayer funds for your gain of function research, “unless the head of the agency taking the contracting action determines that there is a compelling reason for such action. “ From, HHS (allegedly playing hard ball with Daszak in a lackluster “bombshell” move.)

You can read the Select Subcommittee’s report here, today’s letter from HHS to EcoHealth Alliance here, and HHS’s action referral memorandum here.

Dear readers - ALWAYS look for the exception clause….

No more funding for Daszak, and EHA, “unless the head of the agency taking the contracting action determines that there is a compelling reason for such action. “- HHS

Despite the REALLY LAME loophole given by HHS, that IOJ points out above, this is truly historic and wonderful news. Now, let’s look at the valiant report from 2 weeks ago that led to this awesome news that HHS is no longer funding EcoHealth Alliance.

From: Interim Staff Report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Committee on Oversight and Accountability US House of Representatives May 1, 2024

“To the Congress: Reign in the unelected bureaucracy, especially within government funded public health. NIH and NIAID are no longer the trusted preeminent scientific institutions they once were.” 2) To the Administration: Recognize EcoHealth and its President, Dr. Daszak, as bad actors. This investigation establishes neither can be trusted with taxpayer funds. It is imperative upon the Administration to immediately begin suspension and debarment proceedings and ensure neither EcoHealth nor Dr. Daszak are awarded another cent, especially for dangerous and poorly monitored research. Pursuant to H. Res. 5, please use this report as a resource while developing continuing legislative solutions to ensure safe and effective research, good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and a more accountable bureaucracy. Sincerely, Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. Chairman Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

From HHS to EcoHealth Alliance:

The suspension and proposed debarment are effective as of May 14, 2024.

The suspension and debarment, if ultimately imposed, has the following consequences pursuant to the authorities of 2 C.F.R. § 180 and the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) (under the reciprocal effect provision of 2 C.F.R. § 180.140).

1. The entity’s name, EcoHealth Alliance, Inc., will be published in the General Services Administration’s web-based System for Award Management (SAM), available at www.sam.gov. SAM contains the names of contractors debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, or declared ineligible by any federal agency. Suspension and proposed debarment are effective throughout the executive branch of the United States Federal Government and apply to procurement and nonprocurement programs. 2. Offers will not be solicited from, contracts will not be awarded to, existing contracts will not be renewed or otherwise extended for, and subcontracts requiring United States Federal Government approval will not be approved for EHA by any agency in the executive branch of the United States Federal Government, unless the head of the agency taking the contracting action determines that there is a compelling reason for such action. 3. EHA may not conduct business with the United States Federal Government as an agent or representative of other contractors, or as an agent or representative of other participants in federal assistance programs, nor may EHA act as an individual surety to other United States Federal Government contractors. 4. No United States Federal Government contractor may award to EHA a subcontract equal to or in excess of $35,000, except for certain subcontracts for commercially available offthe-shelf items, unless there is a compelling reason to do so and the contractor first notifies the contracting officer and further complies with the provisions of FAR 9.405- 2(b). 5. EHA’s affiliation with, or relationship to, any organization doing business with the United States Federal Government will be carefully examined to determine the impact of those ties on the responsibility of that organization to be a United States Federal Government contractor or subcontractor. 6. EHA is prohibited from acting as a participant in Federal agency transactions that are covered transactions unless an exception applies, and prohibited from acting as a principal of a participant in those covered transactions. See 2 C.F.R. §§ 180.130, 180.200, Notice of Suspension and Proposed Debarment of EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. page 4 and 180.980. Covered transactions include certain procurement and certain nonprocurement transactions. See 2 C.F.R. § 180.200. EHA is prohibited from participating in certain non-procurement transactions which include but are not limited to grants, cooperative agreements, scholarships, fellowships, contracts of assistance, loans, loan guarantees, subsides, insurances, payments for specified uses, and donation agreements. See 2 C.F.R. § 180.970. No agency in the executive branch shall enter into, renew, or extend, primary or lower-tier covered transactions in which EHA is either a participant or principal, unless the head of the agency grants an exception in writing.

The determination to suspend and/or debar is discretionary and is being made on the basis of an administrative record. Any written information submitted by EHA will become a part of this administrative record, as will any information added to the record by the United States Federal Government. A copy of the administrative record will be furnished upon request.

As noted in the ARM, this suspension is a temporary action. Suspension is used where immediate action is necessary to protect the integrity of federal procurement and nonprocurement activities. The suspension is effective until the conclusion of debarment proceedings pursuant to 2 C.F.R. § 180.760(a). It is important to note that suspension and debarment actions are not punitive. Accordingly, I will consider any information EHA provides in response to this Notice. Debarment is generally for a period not to exceed three years; however, regardless of whether EHA contests this action or responds to this Notice, I may impose debarment for a longer period or shorter period as the circumstances warrant. The length of debarment, if ultimately imposed, will be based on the seriousness of the cause for debarment, as provided by 2 C.F.R. § 180.865. I may also take into account any mitigating or aggravating factors that may apply, as provided by 2 C.F.R. § 180.860.

Any electronic communications regarding this matter should be addressed to the HHS Exclusion Mailbox at exclusioninquiries@hhs.gov.

Written submissions should be addressed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Acquisitions, Office of Recipient Integrity Coordination, 200 Independence Avenue, S.W., Room 519H, Washington, D.C. 20201.

Sincerely, H. Katrina Brisbon

Suspension and Debarment Official and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisitions Enclosures: Action Referral Memorandum Copy of 2 C.F.R. Part 180 Copy of 2 C.F.R. Part 376

