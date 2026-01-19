Interest of Justice

Let's face the real: This is Capitalism and everything, absolutely everything is at root a question of BigMoney. And controlled by BigMoney. And will be defended to the death by BigMoney.

Were the truth about BigMoney and their role in VAXSCAM©, 9/11, Ukraine, and multiple other abominations to be generally recognized and admitted by BigMedia, BigPharma, BigGuns, DeepState et al., the Capitalist system would collapse under an avalanche of lawsuits, with BigPharma bailouts (like was done in 2008 to prevent collapse due to the financial sub-prime abomination), and likely riots in the streets that would make previous such uprisings seem tame indeed. Big Pharma is easily proven to have defrauded the entire world with their little miracle, just for BigBucks, and surely would be held liable for the result no matter how many tall-building lawyers they call in to defend them against the inevitable.

On Capitalism: https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/its-been-twenty-years

What is being done to prevent runaway capital growth and collapse: https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/the-1-may-have-a-plan

VAXSCAM© : https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/vaxscam

The “submissive void” of the public: https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/it-can-happen-anywhere

If you really believe in the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth as god will???

Then you have to stop betraying yourself and others!!!

So you mean this Trump, right?

Donald J. Trump A member of the WEF https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump

 (2017) President Trump Signs Bill Overturning Internet Privacy Protections https://time.com/4724128/donald-trump-internet-history-isp-privacy-browser-history/

It was Trump who canceled the open sky treaty to Weaponizing the sky and space and who in 2018 Empowering Americans to Innovate: Science and Technology Highlights Since Inauguration – The White House https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/articles/science-technology-in-the-first-year-of-the-trump-administration/

https://rumble.com/v5xdlb2-358392350.html

2019 "President Trump: 5G is a race we will win" ('WARP SPEED' TECHNOLOGIES) https://youtu.be/trzlirgXbac?si=4hHLmkHL1t8boxpb 

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders - 2021-2022 Donal J Trump 'Warp Speed' 'Vaccines' https://rumble.com/v4l9fyo-march-24-2024.html .

UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982 

As 5G spreads throughout APAC, Trump demands 6G

As America’s carrier networks lag behind China’s, the President’s maneuvers raise many questions.

28 November 2019

https://techhq.com/2019/11/as-5g-spreads-throughout-apac-trump-demands-6g/

Donald Trump 2019 Post: I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible.https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512?t=wHlxIW9nOtZHvteD3PqTXQ&s=19

Isn’t it fascinating that the most people think that Trump is anti Vaccine Although he is in his own words the father of jab. He gave Fauci a 🥇 for his amazing work…

After Railing Against Science, Trump Wants To Be Remembered As ‘The Father Of The Vaccine’

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/after-railing-against-science-trump-wants-to-be-remembered-as-the-father-of-the-vaccine

Former President Donald Trump called himself “the father of the vaccine,” and declared that his administration had saved “tens of millions of lives” in its efforts to push for the quick look development of COVID-19 shots.

“They’re very ungracious people,” Trump said of the Biden administration during a Fox Business interview on Thursday morning, bemoaning what he believed was undue credit attributed to his successor for the coronavirus vaccine’s development. “I did the vaccine.”

“If I weren’t president — the vaccine — you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years, three to five years would be the minimum,” Trump continued. “I got it done in less than nine months. And that’s only because of me.”

President Trump announced the creation of Operation Warp Speed in May to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine. He called it "a massive scientific and industrial, logistic endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project."

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/29/917899357/how-operation-warp-speeds-big-vaccine-contracts-could-stay-secret

A $14 billion partnership between government and industry is spurring the quickest vaccine development in U.S. history How the ‘deep state’ scientists vilified by Trump helped him deliver an unprecedented achievement

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/12/14/trump-operation-warp-speed-vaccine/

2021 Former President Donald Trump said that if not for his COVID-19 vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, 100 million people might have died from the bug, saying he’s “very proud” of his efforts to get Americans jabbed. https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/

Ivanka Trump admits her father’s administration partnered with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines BEFORE Operation Warp Speed

https://winepressnews.com/2023/01/13/ivanka-trump-admits-in-tweet-that-the-trump-admin-already-partnered-with-moderna-to-produce-mrna-vaccines-before-operation-warp-speed/

MDonald J Trump The Best President In the World Cutting Red Tape And Creating A Better American & Global Economy So Americans Don't Get Left Behind!

https://rumble.com/v5xdlb2-358392350.html

https://open.substack.com/pub/juli2a5i4/p/donald-j-trump-the-best-president?r=1pk0jl&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

"Trump's Resorts International was originally set up and controlled by -

1. "Front men for the Rockefeller and Rothschild families.

2. "And, the Rockefeller and Rothschild's 'enforcers' in the CIA and Mossad."

Who Towers Behind Trump? | Michael Collins Piper

http://americanfreepress.net/who-towers-behind-trump/

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and his many fawning worshippers are quick to point out that the well-connected bloviating billionaire and reality TV actor is somehow an “outsider” and “can’t be bought” even though he’s admitted buying access over the years from corrupt establishment politicians like Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid , Anthony Weiner, Mitch McConnell , Nancy Pelosi , Rahm Emanuel and an array of others too long to list.

It seems to me like cronyism and corruption takes two to tango, regarding whether one is the buyer or the seller of the transaction, but I digress.

However, perhaps Trump’s most troubling past (or present?) entanglement is his financial “deals” with evil open borders, one-world government promoting, America-hating fellow billionaire George Soros, the moneyman behind virtually every progressive leftist anti-freedom front group or project in the nation.

While Trumpaloompas seem overly concerned with an asset-backed loan from Goldman Sachs that constitutional conservative Ted Cruz took out during his 2012 Senate campaign against a mega-rich establishment-backed opponent, a much bigger and more questionable financial arrangement took place between Donald Trump and the sadistic Democrat madman, George Soros.

The Chicago Tribune reported on October 28, 2004, that George Soros was the primary financier of the Chicago Trump Tower:

Donald Trump has lined up three New York hedge funds, including money from billionaire George Soros, to invest $160 million in his Chicago skyscraper, a key piece in perhaps the largest construction financing in the city’s history, according to real estate sources and public documents.

Despite reports about the project’s record-breaking sales, most of them from Trump himself, many Chicago real estate developers and lenders have expressed doubts about whether the 90-story tower would ever be built.

“It is such a huge project, and the prices he said he was getting were so outside the norm,” said Robert Glickman, president and chief executive of Chicago-based Corus Bank.

“It was reasonable to say, `Is this real?” he said.

Much of the skepticism springs from Trump’s own hype. “Chicago developers are much less flamboyant,” said Glickman.

The massive financing, which sources say also will include a $650 million construction loan from Deutsche Bank, should quell those doubts.

Trump flies to Chicago Thursday morning for a ceremonial demolition of the former home of the Chicago Sun-Times, 401 N. Wabash Ave., which will be replaced by his 2.5 million-square-foot tower. The demolition is expected to begin for real in January.

On Wednesday Trump declined to comment on the financing, emphasizing instead the luxury project’s record-breaking sales.

Ironically, it is the same hedge fund billionaire George Soros, who is has funded the racist and divisive Black Lives Matter communist front group and is also reportedly the moneybags behind the communist rent-a-mob protests at Trump rallies, including the well-publicized mayhem and anarchy in Chicago over the weekend.

It turns out that Donald Trump’s relationship with George Soros is more than just financially based, and it’s more recent than 2004, excluding the fact that both were contributors to the corrupt Clinton Crime Family Foundation.

In 2009, during the first year of the Obama Regime, when Soros was already known as the traitor to America that he is, Donald Trump was palling around with George Soros, on Christmas Eve, no less.

To the best of my knowledge, Donald Trump has not condemned George Soros, neither in general for his decades of anti-American activities, nor specifically for funding the race-based mobs that continually disrupt his presidential campaign rallies.

Why not? Why doesn’t Donald Trump publicly call out George Soros?

Trump spent Christmas Eve with George Soros in 2009, according to the New York Post.

In 2009, Nouriel Roubini hosted a party which was attended by George Soros, Donald Trump, and Oliver Stone.

In 2009, Trump changed his party status from Democrat to Republican.

The Chicago Tribune reported on October 28, 2004, that George Soros was the primary financier of the Chicago Trump Tower.

Soros invested $160 million in Trump's Chicago tower which was completed in 2009.

Trump named Steven Mnuchin to lead his fundraising, and then made him the US Treasury Secretary.

Mnuchin worked at Soros Fund Management LLC.

dailycaller

Donald Trump and the Global Jewish Mafia Pedophile Syndicate

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c654YK0tRpsS

https://www.timesofisrael.com/report-trump-hosted-cocaine-fueled-parties-with-underage-girls/

You really think Donald Trump is hero and care for America and American citizens?

So then let me explain something about his “DNA” or “Traits” as they themselves call it…

And measure and score them by their history and real life actions.

https://juli2a5i4.substack.com/p/the-dna-of-the-trump-family?r=1pk0jl

https://juli2a5i4.substack.com/p/the-original-donald-trump?r=1pk0jl

https://juli2a5i4.substack.com/p/the-trump-card?r=1pk0jl

https://juli2a5i4.substack.com/p/from-israel-and-russia-with?r=1pk0jl

https://juli2a5i4.substack.com/p/what-do-you-know-about-donald-trumps

As god will stop this act of devil speak and say the truth!

