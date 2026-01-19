DAVOS 2026! Klaus Schwab Is Out, BlackRock Is In, and Trump Just Crashed the Party, IoJ Suing WHO, FDA, HHS, DoD!
The globalists are meeting in Switzerland right now. Here’s what they don’t want you paying attention to.
By Interest of Justice | January 19, 2026
Davos started today.
If you’ve never heard of it, here’s the short version- every January, about 3,000 billionaires, CEOs, prime ministers, and assorted “global leaders” fly their private jets to a ski resort in Switzerland to discuss how the rest of us should live. They talk about climate change from heated chalets. They discuss inequality over $43 hot chocolates. They plan the future of work while their assistants handle the luggage.
The World Economic Forum calls it “improving the state of the world.” Critics call it the annual meeting of people who think they own the planet.
This year is different. Actually chaotic. And nobody at the WEF wants to talk about why.
The Schwab Problem
Klaus Schwab founded the WEF in 1971. For 54 years, he WAS the organization. Every Davos, every initiative, every creepy comment about “the fusion of our physical, digital, and biological identities” — that was Klaus.
Then last June, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation into what was actually happening at WEF headquarters in Geneva. Staff allegations of discrimination. Executives accused of telling employees to get on their knees. Women describing harassment. Black employees marginalized. The whole organization run like Schwab’s personal kingdom where his word was law and complaints went nowhere.
The man who spent decades lecturing corporations about “stakeholder responsibility” and “ethical leadership” apparently didn’t apply those standards to his own shop.
Schwab announced he was “transitioning” to a ceremonial role. The WEF called it planned succession. The timing — right after the scandal broke — tells you what actually happened.
He’ll be at Davos this week. But he’s not running things anymore.
So Who Is?
This is where it gets interesting.
The WEF announced that Larry Fink would become co-chair of the Board of Trustees. Larry Fink runs BlackRock. BlackRock manages $11.5 trillion. That’s more money than the GDP of every country on earth except the US and China.
You probably know BlackRock even if you don’t know the name. They’ve been buying up single-family homes across America and converting them to rentals. They pioneered ESG investing and pushed it on every public corporation. They’re the company that critics — from the left and the right — say is building the “you will own nothing, you’ll rent everything from us” economy.
And now BlackRock’s CEO helps run Davos.
Remember that WEF video from 2016? “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” The guy whose company is actually building that future now sits at the head of the table where global policy gets shaped.
I’m sure that’s a coincidence.
The Trump Situation
OK here’s the part that’s hard to read.
Twelve days ago, Trump signed orders withdrawing the US from 66 international organizations. The WHO. The Paris Agreement. 31 different UN bodies. He called them wasteful, corrupt, and anti-American.
The WHO withdrawal becomes official on January 22. That’s Wednesday. During Davos.
So you’d think Trump would stay far away from the globalist summit, right? Counterprogramming from Mar-a-Lago, victory lap from DC, something like that.
Nope.
He sent his biggest delegation ever. JD Vance. Marco Rubio. Scott Bessent. Multiple cabinet members and advisors. The works.
The president who’s actively dismantling the multilateral system sent his top people to the annual meeting of multilateralism.
What’s the play?
Maybe it’s a victory lap. Show up to the globalists’ party while their system burns. Let them know who won.
Or maybe it’s simpler than that. Davos isn’t really about the UN bureaucrats and climate negotiators. It’s about the money. The corporations. The banks. The tech giants. The pharma execs. The people who actually move capital.
Trump has always preferred CEOs to diplomats. He likes doing deals with businessmen, not negotiating with bureaucrats who answer to committees. And Davos is basically a CEO convention with some politicians invited for decoration.
He’s not there to save multilateralism. He’s there because that’s where the real players are.
Whether that’s good or bad probably depends on what deals get made. And those deals won’t be announced at the panels.
What the WEF’s Own Data Says
Every year the WEF publishes a “Global Risks Report” surveying 900 experts about what’s going wrong in the world.
This year’s report is devastating — for the WEF.
The #1 short-term risk? “Geoeconomic confrontation.” Trade wars. Tariffs. Supply chain weaponization. The breakdown of the globalized economy they spent 50 years building.
But here’s the number that matters: when asked about the future of the multilateral order, only 6% said they expect it to survive and be strengthened.
Six percent.
The WEF’s own experts are saying the project is dead. 94% think we’re headed for fragmentation, regional blocs, or great power competition — not the “global governance” model Klaus Schwab spent his career promoting.
They’re not panicking in public. But they know.
The Week Ahead
Davos runs through Thursday. The timeline that matters:
Monday: Vance speaks. Trump’s team establishes presence.
Tuesday: Sessions on AI, energy transition, “rebuilding trust” — the standard Davos programming.
Wednesday: US withdrawal from WHO takes effect. The WEF will be discussing “global health architecture” while America officially exits the global health system. You couldn’t script this better.
Thursday: Closing sessions. Partnership announcements. Whatever got negotiated in the chalets goes public.
UN Secretary-General Guterres will be there too. He just gave a speech warning about “powerful forces undermining global cooperation” — everybody knew who he meant. His term ends in December. He’s watching his legacy burn while the guy who lit the match sends a delegation to Davos.
What We’re Doing This Week
This is Day 1 of a five-part series. We’re going to cover what’s actually being built through the WEF network — not the panels, the infrastructure.
Tomorrow: How the UN and WEF merged in 2019. The partnership agreement nobody voted for and 400 civil society groups condemned as “corporate capture.”
Day 3: The 2030 Agenda — carbon footprint tracking, digital ID, programmable money. The control grid.
Day 4: The 2050 Vision — net zero transformation, food system overhaul, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and what “fusion of physical, digital, and biological identities” actually means in practice. Also- WHO withdrawal day.
Day 5: The resistance. Farmer protests, political pushback, cracks in the system.
The Point
Klaus Schwab liked to say the WEF exists to “improve the state of the world.”
Worth asking- improved for whom?
Schwab built a system that gave corporations a formal seat at the table of global governance, equal to elected governments. He called it “multi-stakeholder partnership.” The UN signed on in 2019. The same corporations that fund Davos now help set policy at UN agencies. More than 400 civil society organizations signed a letter calling it “corporate capture of the United Nations.”
Nobody listened.
Now Schwab’s sidelined by scandal, BlackRock runs the show, and the American president who just torched the multilateral order sent his team to make deals in the Swiss Alps.
