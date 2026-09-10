September 10, 2026 - Interest of Justice

On Tuesday, US Senator Ron Johnson testified at the Allison Inquiry and we were SO HAPPY that he expressly named Dr. Mike Yeadon out loud, saying Yeadon has a list of thirteen lies the government told during COVID — and that masking was one of them, along with the TOXICITY in the shots.

Dr. Yeadon is Interest of Justice’s valiant and courageous very wise Chief Scientist. He was Vice President of Pfizer Global R&D. Good for Senator Ron Johnson speaking up to give credit to Dr. Yeadon after so many years of Government smears and censorship!

More on how the testimony unfolded below…

Watch the 3rd day of the Allison Inquiry today

Day three runs today from Parliament Hill, and the last day is tomorrow. It’s chaired by MP Dean Allison with counsel Shawn Buckley, in cooperation with the Covid Testimony Association. Over 1,400 Canadians applied to testify. 50 were chosen to testify and all who applied are catalogued on the record.

These inquiries have limited formal power — this one is a citizens’ inquiry, not a government commission, and it can’t compel or convict. But it creates a sworn record, in public, on Parliament Hill, and a sworn record is the raw material every later proceeding is built from. That’s worth showing up for.

We’ll be discussing what it produced, and what powers inquiries like this actually have, over the coming week.

Dr. Denis Rancourt told the Allison Inquiry the mortality data never showed a pandemic. Senator Ron Johnson told it that the man platforms erased has a list of the lies. Trust the science turned out to be the one claim nobody was allowed to check.

The Allison Inquiry is not a Parliamentary inquiry. Its own September 3 release says so plainly: Canada has not undertaken one, and this is a preliminary, neutral forum built because no official one exists.

Which is the entire point. Two of the most consequential statements made about COVID this year were made in a room the government did not convene, could not control, and has not answered.

Day 1, September 8: the mortality data

Two scientists testified on Day 1 alongside Senator Johnson. Dr. Patrick Provost, a cellular and molecular biologist at Laval University, and Dr. Denis Rancourt, a physicist and expert in scientific methodology.

Dr. Denis Rancourt has spent four years working through all-cause mortality — the one number that cannot be redefined by a case definition, a cycle threshold, or a coding guideline. Somebody is alive or they are not.

What he told the inquiry:

Approximately 4,000 excess US infant deaths in the United States, 2022 through 2024 — beginning roughly nine months after the pregnancy guidance.

Approximately 200 excess Canadian infant deaths — following the May 28, 2021 guidance.

More than 2,000 excess US deaths in children aged 1 to 4 — peaking with the June 17, 2022 authorization for that exact age group.

410 excess Canadian deaths, ages 1 to 14 — same period.

More than 4,000 excess cancer deaths, ages 5 to 44 — after the rollout.

Infants do not catch a respiratory virus at a rate that produces a signal nine months downstream of a recommendation. Four-year-olds are not a COVID risk group. Cancer does not kill four thousand additional people between five and forty-four because a coronavirus circulated.

Those are not the deaths a pandemic produces. They are the deaths a schedule produces.

The part that disproves the purported pandemic…

Rancourt’s second finding is the one that should have ended the argument in 2021, and it is about geography.

A pandemic pathogen spreads geotemporally — it moves, from place to place, over time, and the map lights up in a wave you can trace.

The 2020 mortality did not do that. It was geostatic: it appeared in specific places, and stayed in those places, and the places next door were untouched. Milan was catastrophic. Rome, in the same country, under the same government, with the same virus supposedly circulating, was not.

A virus does not respect a municipal boundary. A policy does.

He attributes the spikes to what he calls the dry tinder effect — populations already primed for collapse by prior conditions, then hit with the response itself: isolation, withdrawn care, hospital protocol, terror. The excess deaths track the intervention, not the infection.

His central finding, published over several years, is that the mortality data contain no signal consistent with a pandemic at the moment a pandemic was declared.

Dr. Yeadon has publicly backed that work.

“History will record that the COVID period was, in effect, a massive and unnecessary multifaceted assault against people, exploiting fear and causing harm, injury and death, especially in the most vulnerable. All governments under U.S. hegemony and media influence cooperated or imitated. Canada was no exception. The vaccines are toxic and caused many deaths and injuries in plain sight of robust national statistics.” - Dr. Rancourt

The same day - Senator Speaks Up

In the same session, hours apart from Rancourt, Senator Ron Johnson named Dr. Mike Yeadon out loud and credited him as an authority — saying Yeadon has a list of thirteen lies the government told about COVID and proceeded to name some of the lies such as masks and toxicity of the “safe and effective” shots which did not stay in the arm as people were lied to about. It is on the recording at two hours fifty-seven minutes.

We are so very grateful to Dr. Yeadon, our Chief Scientist, helping us bring truth to Governments since 2021. We trust him implicitly to advise us and the Governments on the most scientifically legit reasoning and his ninja level dot joining. He does have credentials that are pretty impeccable as former Vice President of Pfizer Global R&D. He is also the man the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Virality Project named thirty-three times in its 232-page final report — against seven for Alex Jones — filed under Conspiracy Theory Influencers, labelled a recurring actor, in a document that told six platforms to consistently enforce censorship policies, particularly against recurring actors. More on that in an upcoming article.

For five years the strategy against him was never to rebut him. It was to make sure nobody heard him. In all that time, nobody with credentials in drug design has published a rebuttal.

He then was pretty much banned from all platforms. His microphone was cut at four events in a row to prevent testimony he was asked to provide.

It’s big news that this week a sitting United States Senator cited him by name, in an official proceeding, as the person who exposed what was false and thankfully gave Dr. Yeadon credibility where it is [over]due.

A sitting Senator put his name into a hearing record as an authority in science who was ttelling the truth that governments LIED to us all. That is what five years of calling him misinformation was supposed to prevent. Let us all thank Senator Johnson for setting that record straight on the government lies Yeadon exposes.

Day 2, September 9

On September 9 the inquiry heard seventeen witnesses — the real people the numbers are made of.

Nicole Maurier testified about her daughter Abigail, twenty-four, who took two doses and then developed an extremely rare and aggressive cancer and died. James Freeland’s mother, Donna Lee Steven Freeland, died within days of her second dose. Marylou Lavalle’s husband Dominique died twenty-nine days after one. Jannine Duffy testified injured, assisted by her daughter, and also lost her forty-two-year-old son Robert, suddenly, to bacterial pneumonia.

They were not the only ones. Michelle Worton told the inquiry, “my life has been destroyed by a Health Canada approved vaccine and no one is here to help.” Cameron Hitchcock lost both kidneys and is on dialysis every other day for the rest of his life. Vienna Demeduk used to run twenty kilometres every other day and now walks with a cane.

Inquiry counsel Shawn Buckley said the thing about all of them that needs saying: “They’re not anti vaxxers, they took this vaccine.”

Read Rancourt’s cancer figure again with Abigail Maurier’s name attached to it. More than four thousand excess cancer deaths, ages five to forty-four. She was twenty-four.

Then Dr. Charles Hoffe testified about what happened when a family doctor tried to report it. Out of roughly nine hundred patients he vaccinated: one died suddenly, two had anaphylactic reactions, and three appeared to be permanently disabled. He attempted to file fourteen adverse event reports with the BC government. He was investigated for it, and he is still fighting his own College — Hoffe v. BC College of Physicians and Surgeons, February 6, 2025.

That is the mechanism. The signal Rancourt found in the mortality data is missing from the surveillance data because the doctors who tried to enter it were disciplined for entering it.

Also testifying that day: Dr. Jessica Rose, immunologist and computational biologist, and Daniel Freiheit, the lawyer representing people trying to access the Vaccine Injury Support Program — now renamed the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program, which is what a program is called when the first name has become a liability.

Dr. Philip Bradfield Stowell, a general practitioner of forty-four years across three continents, opened the whole inquiry with the line that summarises it: “We got swamped by a series of master classes in misinformation and disinformation.”

Why we are saying this plainly

We are glad it is on the testimony record, because it verifies something we have been saying for years while being told we were fringe: Dr. Yeadon’s concerns were reputable scientific concerns, raised by a career pharmacologist, about products his own former industry manufactured.

They were not misinformation. They were the questions.

The government’s position was not science either. There was no challenge study before the mandates. There was no transmission-blocking data before the mandates were justified by transmission blocking. There was no long-term safety data before it was called safe and effective. Trust the science meant trust the baseless assertion, and the assertion was enforced by referral to government paid propaganda platforms rather than defended in the literature.

That is the complicity question, and it is now a question two people put into a formal record rather than a podcast.

Rancourt’s data and Yeadon’s position support each other

These two men come at it from opposite ends and arrive in the same place, and this is the part that should keep people awake.

Rancourt works backwards from the bodies. His conclusion is that the 2020 mortality was geostatic, that it tracked policy and not contagion, and that the later signals track authorization dates. On his reading there was no pandemic in the mortality data — there were spikes produced by what was done to people.

Dr. Yeadon works forwards from the product. His position, stated repeatedly and at professional cost, is that the harm was not an accident of a rushed rollout. He argues these are toxic-by-design constructs, and his reasoning is uncomfortable precisely because it is not mystical: the people who formulate these things are experts. Experts do not include known-toxic components by mistake, and they do not lose track of where a product distributes in the body. The public was told the injection stayed in the arm. It did not. Biodistribution was known.

And there is a third thing underlying both of their arguments. Immunity from liability was granted before the first dose shipped. The one mechanism that normally forces a manufacturer to care — being sued — was switched off in advance, before anyone knew what the product would do.

Put those two together and you get the question this inquiry exists to avoid asking out loud.

If there was no pandemic in the mortality data, then the excess deaths were not caused by a virus. And if they were not caused by a virus, they were caused by what was done in response to one — protocols, isolation, withdrawn care, and a product whose formulators, on Yeadon’s account, knew exactly what was in it and exactly where it would go.

That is an accusation, and we are labelling it as one. It is Rancourt’s data and Yeadon’s expert opinion, not a verdict. But it is now testimony, given in a formal forum, by a physicist and methodologist on one side and a former Pfizer vice president on the other — and no government has answered either of them.

The answer given for four years was trust the science. Trust the science turned out to be the one claim in the whole affair that nobody was permitted to check.

Johnson stopped short. IoJ won’t.

The products were called vaccines. By the older and more honest definition they are not. Interest of Justice’s position is that they meet the description of a biological agent known to cause harm and death — and Johnson himself told that room they knew the material would not stay in the arm, that it was toxic, and that government will not fund the studies because they do not want to know.

Trust the science was just a bad slogan, not a good or actual scientific method.

For the record, Interest of Justice does not believe there was a pandemic. We do not believe there was a virus anyone can find or prove in reality. IoJ believes the protocols and the products killed people, including my own mother and father who died 11 days apart after their 3rd dose. IoJ is perfectly willing to say for the record that we consider this a crime against humanity.

The inquiry is not using that phrase. We are. That is the difference between a neutral forum collecting testimony and filing lawsuits in courts with Judicial power against illegal government experiments using deadly bio-agents on people.

What we would still like answered

Why did the infant signal appear nine months after the pregnancy guidance and not nine months after the virus?

Why the 1–4 signal peaks with the authorization for 1–4?

Why was 2020 mortality geostatic when a pandemic is geotemporal?

Why did a family doctor who filed fourteen adverse event reports end up defending himself instead of being thanked?

And who decided that the man now credited by a US Senator should be removed from six platforms before any of those questions were asked?

What you can do in ninety seconds: search the Virality Project report for the name Yeadon. It is public, at stacks.stanford.edu. Count it yourself. We counted thirty-three defamatory attacks on Dr. Yeadon paid by U.S. Government. That single act — checking a primary document instead of a headline — is the whole thing IoJ is asking people to relearn.

Watch it yourself above

Complete recordings of each day are public — Go and watch the families & experts.

Day 3 runs today from Parliament Hill and Day 4 tomorrow. It is chaired by MP Dean Allison with counsel Shawn Buckley, in cooperation with the Covid Testimony Association. More than 1,400 Canadians applied to testify. Watch it live at covidtestimony.com.

This is a citizens’ inquiry, not a government commission. It cannot compel and it cannot convict. What it can do is create a sworn record, in public, on Parliament Hill — and a sworn record is the raw material every later proceeding is built from. That is worth showing up for, supporting and sharing!

We will be covering what this inquiry produced, and what powers inquiries like this actually have, over the coming week. Official Allison Inquiry site

Interest of Justice files in real courts to tackle the worlds biggest covid shot & mRNA experimentation crimes against humanity & aims to keep Nuremberg Code & informed consent alive. If you want this work to keep going, you can support it here.

— Lady Xylie, IOJ

KEEP FIGHTING & SUING! - JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY IS WORTH THE WAITING & EFFORT IT TAKES TO WIN!

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Shout out to Lioness of Judah Ministry, whose write-up of Dr. Rancourt’s testimony is where we first saw the figures collected in one place. Read the original here.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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