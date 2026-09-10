Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Sep 10

We all know why the MSM isn't covering this, it's because if all of Canada knew the truth we'd have a civil war here.

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
Sep 10

Great reporting ! Bless you.

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