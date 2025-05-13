Trump is set to DE-Regulate every Agencies Rulemaking

This could go either way, for good or for bad…

Open Call: Participation of the whole nation is requested:

https://www.regulations.gov/deregulation

Trump's Deregulation Agenda and It’s Pharmaceutical Industry Implications

On January 31, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14192, "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation," marking a dramatic escalation of his administration's regulatory reform agenda.

This executive order institutes a "ten-for-one" deregulatory requirement, mandating that for each new regulation proposed, federal agencies must identify at least ten existing regulations for elimination. IoJ can think of a list of regulations that should be eliminated (and have been working on a doc to submit), however, we think new regulations are also needed.

The Trump administration claims this initiative as an economic stimulus measure, but critical examination is obviously warranted, particularly concerning potential consequences for highly regulated sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry and any lucrative industry that funds the Agencies that regulate them and who may want LESS oversight….

There does exist substantial likelihood that pharmaceutical companies will rush to exploit this regulatory retrenchment to circumvent essential public safety protocols, efficacy standards, and pricing controls that have heretofore safeguarded consumer interests. De-regulation Nation!

Deregulate - It’s Great!

Should we slash more ‘unnecessary’ health regulations we have now that are supposed to ensure:

New medicines work properly before companies can sell them

Medicines are made safely in clean factories

Companies have to report any problems with their medicines

Medicines have clear labels that tell us how to use them safely

Lets get into the text of the Trump order causing RFK to make this announcement. The executive order establishes several mechanisms that could significantly impact all industries, but we are here today discussing pharmaceutical industry regulation:

Ten-for-One Mandate

For each new regulation promulgated, agencies must identify ten regulations for elimination. This numerical target appears arbitrary and creates pressure to eliminate regulations [maybe for Pharma’s benefit] regardless of their merit or public benefit. In law and health it’s not a numbers game. We probably DO need to get rid of 10 for 1, but lets be real, while a lot of regulation is nonsensical and burdensome, ordering arbitrary quotas is just a made up arbitrary number for no real reason. Let’s just fix the system whatever it takes. Negative Cost Requirement

For fiscal year 2025, "the total incremental cost of all new regulations, including repealed regulations, shall be significantly less than zero." In 2025, the total cost of all new rules has to be "significantly less than zero" - which means the government has to save more money from cutting rules than any new rules cost. This effectively imposes a one-sided cost analysis that discounts regulatory benefits. Health should probably come before fiscal concerns, but may come second to this requirement. Expansive Definition of "Regulation"

The order defines "regulation" broadly to include guidance documents, memoranda, and policy statements. This could undermine FDA guidance that, while technically non-binding, provides critical clarity on pharmaceutical compliance requirements, some of which we are trying to hold FDA to, such as applying the gene therapy guidance for the covid [non]vaccine gene therapies. Reversion to 2003 Regulatory Analysis Standards

The order reinstates an outdated analytical framework that predates significant advances in understanding regulatory benefits, particularly in healthcare contexts. The government will go back to using their old way of checking if rules are good from 2003, instead of the newer way from 2023, despite emerging tech.

Pharmaceutical Industry Implications: Cause for Concern

The pharmaceutical industry operates within a complex regulatory framework designed to ensure drug safety, efficacy, and accessibility.

Several concerns arise regarding potential pharmaceutical deregulation under this executive order:

Drug Safety and Efficacy Standards at Risk

The FDA's regulatory framework for pharmaceuticals has evolved over decades in response to public health crises and scientific advancements. Post-approval safety monitoring requirements, adverse event reporting systems, and manufacturing quality standards could theoretically be targeted for elimination to offset new regulations in other areas.

Pricing Transparency and Consumer Protection

Recent regulatory efforts to increase pharmaceutical pricing transparency could be vulnerable under this deregulatory mandate. Companies seeking to avoid disclosure requirements might advocate for their elimination under the guise of reducing regulatory burden.

Clinical Trial Requirements

The pharmaceutical industry could potentially target regulations governing clinical trial design, informed consent requirements, or demographic representation mandates that are essential for ensuring drugs are tested appropriately before reaching market.

Generic Drug Competition

Regulations facilitating generic drug market entry could be undermined, potentially extending monopoly pricing periods for brand-name pharmaceuticals at significant cost to consumers and healthcare systems.

Why they say it’s a good thing we NEED

Proponents of deregulation argue that excessive regulatory burden increases pharmaceutical development costs, thereby raising drug prices and slowing innovation. Some streamlining of redundant or outdated regulations may indeed prove beneficial. However, the arbitrary numerical target established by this executive order lacks nuanced consideration of regulatory benefits and may result in the elimination of critical safeguards rather than merely inefficient requirements.

What it all means:

The "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation" executive order represents a streamlined approach to regulatory reform. While certain regulations clearly warrant reconsideration, the pharmaceutical sector's direct impact on public health means we better be careful to ensure a new evidence-based regulatory point by point reform rather than arbitrary numerical targets.

Consumer advocates, healthcare professionals, and oversight bodies must maintain vigilant monitoring of deregulatory actions affecting pharmaceutical regulation to ensure public health is not compromised in pursuit of deregulatory objectives.

Full Text of Executive Order 14192: "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation"

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Budget and Accounting Act of 1921, as amended (31 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.), and in order to promote prudent financial management and alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. The ever-expanding morass of complicated Federal regulation imposes massive costs on the lives of millions of Americans, creates a substantial restraint on our economic growth and ability to build and innovate, and hampers our global competitiveness. Despite the magnitude of their impact, these measures are often difficult for the average person or business to understand, as they require synthesizing the collective meaning not just of formal regulations but also rules, memoranda, administrative orders, guidance documents, policy statements, and interagency agreements that are not subject to the Administrative Procedure Act, further increasing compliance costs and the risk of costs of non-compliance. It is the policy of my Administration to significantly reduce the private expenditures required to comply with Federal regulations to secure America's economic prosperity and national security and the highest possible quality of life for each citizen. To that end, it is important that for each new regulation issued, at least 10 prior regulations be identified for elimination. This practice is to ensure that the cost of planned regulations is responsibly managed and controlled through a rigorous regulatory budgeting process.

Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the executive branch to be prudent and financially responsible in the expenditure of funds, from both public and private sources, and to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens placed on the American people.

Sec. 3. Regulatory Cap for Fiscal Year 2025. (a) Unless prohibited by law, whenever an executive department or agency (agency) publicly proposes for notice and comment or otherwise promulgates a new regulation, it shall identify at least 10 existing regulations to be repealed.

(b) For fiscal year 2025, which is in progress, the heads of all agencies are directed to ensure that the total incremental cost of all new regulations, including repealed regulations, being finalized this year, shall be significantly less than zero, as determined by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (Director), unless otherwise required by law or instructions from the Director.

(c) In furtherance of the requirement of subsection (a) of this section, any new incremental costs associated with new regulations shall, to the extent permitted by law, be offset by the elimination of existing costs associated with at least 10 prior regulations.

(d) The Director shall provide the heads of agencies with guidance on the implementation of this section. Such guidance shall address, among other things, processes for standardizing the measurement and estimation of regulatory costs; standards for determining what qualifies as new and offsetting regulations; standards for determining the costs of existing regulations that are considered for elimination; processes for accounting for costs in different fiscal years; methods to oversee the issuance of rules with costs offset by savings at different times or different agencies; and emergencies and other circumstances that might justify individual waivers of the requirements of this section. The Director shall consider phasing in and updating these requirements.

Sec. 4. Annual Regulatory Cost Submissions to the Office of Management and Budget. Beginning with the Regulatory Plans, as required under Executive Order 12866 of September 30, 1993 (Regulatory Planning and Review), as amended, or any successor order for fiscal year 2026, and for each fiscal year thereafter:

(a) The head of each agency shall identify on an aggregated basis, for regulations that increase incremental cost, the offsetting regulations described in section 3(c) of this order, and provide the agency's best approximation of the total costs or savings associated with each new regulation or repealed regulation.

(b) Each regulation approved by the Director during the Presidential budget process shall be included in the Unified Regulatory Agenda required under Executive Order 12866, as amended, or any successor order. Unless otherwise required by law, no regulation shall be added to or removed from the Unified Regulatory Agenda without the approval of the Director. To accomplish the purposes of this order, the Director may also require additions to the Unified Regulatory Agenda and Regulatory Plan.

(c) Unless otherwise required by law, no regulation shall be issued by an agency if it was not included in the most recent version or update of the published Unified Regulatory Agenda as required under Executive Order 12866, as amended, or any successor order, unless the issuance of such regulation was approved in advance in writing by the Director.

(d) During the Presidential budget process, the Director shall identify to agencies a total amount of incremental costs that will be allowed for each agency in issuing new regulations and repealing regulations for each fiscal year after fiscal year 2025. No regulations exceeding the agency's total incremental cost allowance will be permitted in that fiscal year, unless required by law or approved in writing by the Director. The total incremental cost allowance may allow an increase or require a reduction in total regulatory cost.

(e) The Director shall provide the heads of agencies with guidance on the implementation of the requirements in this section.

Sec. 5. Definition. For purposes of this order, the term "regulation" or "rule" means an agency statement of general or particular applicability and future effect designed to implement, interpret, or prescribe law or policy or to describe the procedure or practice requirements of an agency, including, without limitation, regulations, rules, memoranda, administrative orders, guidance documents, policy statements, and interagency agreements, regardless of whether the same were enacted through the processes in the Administrative Procedure Act, but does not include:

(a) regulations issued with respect to a military, national security, homeland security, foreign affairs, or immigration-related function of the United States;

(b) regulations related to agency organization, management, or personnel; or

(c) any other specific regulation or category of regulations exempted by the Director, who shall exempt those regulations or categories of regulations that impose minimal costs or burdens on the private sector or that are requested to be exempted by the Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff or the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

Sec. 6. Implementation. (a) The Director is charged with implementing this order, including by providing agencies with updated guidance on implementing the ten-for-one rule described in section 3(a) of this order, including processes for identifying regulations for elimination, determining what constitutes, generally and specifically, a "rule" or "regulation" for purposes of this order, estimating and standardizing regulatory costs, and ensuring compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws.

(b) The Director shall revoke OMB Circular No. A-4 of November 9, 2023 (Regulatory Analysis), and all accompanying appendices, guidelines, and documents, and shall reinstate the prior version of Circular A-4, issued on September 17, 2003; and

(c) The Secretary of the Treasury and the Director shall reinstate the Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of the Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget of April 11, 2018, regarding review of tax regulations under Executive Order 12866.

Sec. 7. Severability. If any provision of this order, or the application of any provision to any person or circumstance, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of its provisions to any other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby.

Sec. 8. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department, agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

THE WHITE HOUSE,

January 31, 2025.

