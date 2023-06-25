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HHS Good Guidance Practices Regulation

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SAMHSA Petition Responses

Effective January 6, 2021, HHS operates under a Good Guidance Practices Regulation. See 85 Fed. Reg. 78,770 (Dec. 7, 2020). Pursuant to this regulation, HHS now offers a petition process, through which any interested party may petition the Department to withdraw or modify any guidance document. See 45 C.F.R. § 1.5.

Interested parties may submit a petition in writing via an e-mail sent to Good.Guidance@hhs.gov. To review the HHS Guidance Portal or for other information, please visit https://www.hhs.gov/guidance/.

SAMHSA’s responses to all petitions received will be available below.

IT’S BLANK. NOT ONE PETITION IS ON RECORD TO ASK CHANGE AN FDA/HHS GUIDANCE.

DO SOMETHING BOLD AND FIX THIS!!!

THEY WILL HAVE TO RESPOND IN 90 DAYS.

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