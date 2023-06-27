Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bonnie Aitken's avatar
Bonnie Aitken
Jun 27, 2023

Will this zoom call be recorded? My daughter went to the ER last night-awaiting results and I may not be able to listen to the zoom call

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jun 27, 2023

I have RSVP's about 6 times and yet to receive a link to the ZOOM

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