June 16, 2023 Team Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy will meet with leading critics of prevailing health policy including Dr. Joe Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Maureen McDonnell, Del Bigtree, Mikki Willis, Sayer Ji and others. Anticipate a lively give-and-take involving topics rarely addressed in mainstream policy conversations.



Mr. Kennedy is known for his controversial and courageous stand for truth and freedom from government overreach in health policy.



We invite you to join Mr. Kennedy and these health leaders to witness part of the process of formation of a new health system to reduce chronic disease, cut costs, and allow the people of this country to thrive.



Here’s how you can participate:

Join us on Zoom by RSVPing below You can invite others to join you at the event with this link Join or create a local watch party

Please join this event to find out how we can transform America’s health and reduce the chronic health epidemics that plague this nation.

When:

June 27th at 7:00PM EST

Where:

Online Zoom Webinar

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

Support Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Share

Leave a comment